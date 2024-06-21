Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

GWW Looks To Stay On Its Course

I discussed W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in the past, and you can read the previous article here, published on April 8, 2024. Since then, the company has outperformed the market in its High-Touch Solutions segment. I think volume growth should accelerate revenue growth in the coming quarters. The industry growth drivers, however, appear to be losing ground in 2024.

The company also faces challenges in the Endless Assortment segment due to seasonality and higher costs. Its cash flows improved in Q1. Plus, a robust balance sheet gives its management sufficient confidence to raise dividends and reinforce share repurchases. The stock is reasonably valued versus its peers. I do not see strong momentum tailwinding it and so I reiterate my "hold" call.

Why Do I Keep My Rating Unchanged?

In my previous iteration in April, I discussed how GWW strengthened its infrastructure, manpower, and marketing efforts. In that period, it invested in data analytics and expanded its supply chain network. However, pressure on noncore B2C volume and the slowing macro environment posed challenges. The stock was relatively overvalued. So, I rated it a "hold." I wrote:

the company has used tools like PIM and CIM to boost productivity. It invested in new facilities to expand its geographic footprint and reduce supply chain costs. While the industry indicators have been mixed, I do not see any imminent economic threat. The company's topline and operating profit should grow by the end of FY2024.

Since then, GWW's cash flows have increased remarkably, allowing it to increase dividends by 10%. It has recently refreshed its repurchase authorization of 5 million shares. The company's High-Touch Solutions segment's sales volume exceeded market growth in Q1. However, cost hikes will likely dominate the theme in the short term. GWW's stock price declined by ~9% since my last publication. So, I keep my rating at a "hold."

Pricing Strategy

GWW's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

In Q1 2024, GWW estimated that the US MRO market, led by price inflation, grew between 2% and 3%. The company estimates its High-Touch Solutions segment exceeded the market growth rate by 150 basis points. Much of the price hike took place in the PPI business. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, its sales volume exceeded market growth by 450 basis points in Q1.

However, the company also noted a sticky inflationary environment. The actual inflation struck at 1%-2%, higher than the headline PPI index, which forms the basis of GWW's pricing index. So, the company's sales growth underperformed the market. It now plans to take corrective pricing actions to maintain market-relative prices and ensure price/cost neutrality.

Endless Assortment Segment Drivers

GWW's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

The company's MonotaRO online channels in its Endless Assortment segment allow customers to find competitively priced products quickly through eCommerce platforms. It also estimates that if the pricing factor is removed, the volume outgrowth (i.e., growth above the market growth) would amount to approximately 400 basis points. With pricing correction and volume growth, the company's revenues should back up in the coming quarters.

In the Endless Assortment segment, the company's daily organic constant currency sales were up by 5.7% in April. This was in line with the FY2024 guidance (of constant currency sales growth of 4%-7%). In Q2, seasonality can adversely affect its operating profit. Its operating margin can contract as the gross margin dips. SG&A costs can increase following a higher marketing investment. In Q2, it expects EPS to grow by 7% at the guidance mid-point. From Q3 through Q4, the company expects earnings growth to accelerate.

My Estimates

Over the past 11 quarters, its adjusted EBITDA increased by 6.3% on average. Given the mitigating effect of cost-price stickiness on the margin, I expect the EBITDA growth to decelerate, although its topline growth can accelerate or remain steady. Over the next four quarters, I expect its adjusted EBITDA to increase by 4%-6%.

Understanding The Industry Indicators

In May, the unemployment rate was 4%, or 0.1 percentage points higher than in April. It has remained relatively steady over the past year. The US real GDP growth rate expanded by 1.4% in Q1 2024-much lower than the 3.4% growth witnessed in Q4 2023.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.7 in May from 49.2 in April. Lower manufacturing activity due to lower new orders, inventories, and order backlog contributed to the contracted index. In May, US properties with foreclosure filings increased by 3% over a month ago. A rise in foreclosure filings reflects a negative sentiment for home buyers.

The Q1 Drivers

Seeking Alpha

As disclosed in the Q1 2024 earnings press release dated April 25, High-Touch Solutions revenues in North America increased by 3% year over year in Q1 2024. The company leveraged its technology and data assets to improve customer values.

In the Endless Assortment segment, revenues grew by 4% in Q1 compared to the previous year. The acquisition of new customers and the improvement in repeat purchase rate led to topline growth. However, the company's operating profit margin declined by 80 basis points in Q1.

Cash Flows And Balance Sheet

Seeking Alpha

In Q1 2024, GWW's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was 46% higher than a year ago. Capex increased by 21% during this period, resulting in a 52% free cash flow (or FCF) growth.

GWW's liquidity totaled $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2024. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.65x) is lower than its peers' (URI, WCC, and FAST) average. In Q1, it increased its dividends by 10%, keeping with its history of increasing dividends for the past several years. It has recently refreshed its repurchase authorization of 5 million common shares. The decision reflected the company's commitment to returning cash to shareholders.

Relative Valuation And My Estimates

Author Created and Seeking Alpha

GWW's forward EV/EBITDA multiple contractions versus the current EV/EBITDA is less steep than its peers. This usually results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple. However, its EV/EBITDA multiple (16.6) is higher than its peers' (URI, WCC, and FAST) average. So, the stock is relatively overvalued.

GWW's average EV/EBITDA multiple for the past five years was 14.4x. If the trades at that multiple, the stock price can drop by 10% from the current level. If it trades at the peers' average (14.1x), the stock price can decrease by 12%. Since my last publication in April, where I suggested a "Hold," the stock has decreased by approximately 9%.

As I discussed earlier in the article, I expect 4%- 6% adjusted EBITDA growth in the next four quarters. Feeding these values in the EV calculation and applying the current sell-side EV/EBITDA multiple of 16.6x, I think the stock should trade between $984 and $1002, implying an 8%- 10% upside.

According to Seeking Alpha, two see-side analysts rated GWW a "buy," while 13 analysts rated it a "hold." The target price is $970.8, which implies 6% upside. I think the analysts are reasonable with their expectations.

Challenges

GWW's operating and administrative expenses grew slightly more rapidly than net sales. Product cost inflation, labor rates, fuel, freight, and energy costs have been on the rise recently. The company's inability to pass on cost hikes to customers in time resulted in a price-cost spread. The uncertain geopolitical environment also contributed to the adverse outcome. So, its adjusted EBITDA decreased thrice in the past six quarters.

However, the company partially offset it by sustained freight and supply chain efficiencies. This was a welcome reversal from the past when supply chain issues added to its costs. I think its operating income will remain subdued but will exhibit modest growth in the next four quarters.

What's The Take On GWW?

Seeking Alpha

In my last publication in April, I found that GWW expanded its geographic footprint and reduced supply chain costs. Since then, some industry indicators have weakened, although I do not see any dramatic drop. The company has taken corrective pricing actions that would ensure price/cost neutrality. The acquisition of new customers and the improvement in repeat purchases added to its topline and operating profit. The stock marginally outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) in the past year.

On the other hand, there is a lag between cost hikes and subsequent price rises. This, and seasonality, will likely weigh on its operating margin in the near term. GWW has robust liquidity, while its cash flows have improved over the past year. Management's confidence in the strength of its balance sheet resulted in dividend hikes and share repurchases. I continue to rate it a "hold."