Volatility And Hedging Update - June 2024

Table 1: Recent VIX History

Source: Bloomberg, Simplify Asset Management

VIX has increased a bit since our last update in spite of the rise in the equity market, which is rare but plausible given VIX is on the lower side of the historical range.

VIX futures however were mixed, with the front end declining and the longer end rising, as we can see for two representative parts of the curve in Table 1. In the front end, the effect of roll down more than offset rising VIX, resulting in an overall decline in level; however, longer-dated VIX contracts continue to trade at a significant premium due to election uncertainty.

VIX and VIX futures are still below their average levels over the last 6 months and have some potential to go higher (see Figure 1). However, the main catalyst for significant jumps in VIX is typically drawdowns in the equity market, which are notoriously hard to predict.

If the equity market does not decline, VIX can potentially continue to remain low, and short VIX strategies can continue to benefit from roll down in the VIX curve. Simultaneously, longer-dated VIX futures may continue to remain elevated through the election, keeping the VIX curve steep and roll down attractive on the shorter end.

Figure 1: VIX Term Structure

Source: Bloomberg, Simplify Asset Management

In Table 1 above, we can also see that the MOVE Index (think VIX but for Treasury Futures) has increased significantly over the last month. This rise has been the result of increased uncertainty around the future Fed path, with the “higher for longer” rate theme becoming the base case.

The MOVE Index at 99, continues to remain well above the median level of 69 over the last 10 years (see Figure 2), making selling options on Treasury futures very attractive, especially if one can take a view that longer-dated treasury rates will remain range bound over 1 to 2 months.

Figure 2: MOVE Index

Source: Bloomberg, Simplify Asset Management

In this context, with VIX at historical lows, equity downside protection via long puts continues to be an attractive way of hedging with SPX OTM Puts at its lowest levels historically. However, there is another simple hedging strategy that can be interesting depending on the type of protection that we are looking for: Long VIX Calls.

Figure 3 describes the inverse relationship between SPX and VIX indices. As we can see, this non-linear relationship shows that VIX can increase exponentially as SPX moves lower, creating hedging opportunities using deep OTM calls on VIX that could outperform SPX puts in certain large equity drawdowns.

Figure 3. Relationship between SPX and VIX Indices: Monthly % Changes

Source: Bloomberg, Simplify Asset Management

In Figure 4 below, we compare the resulting P&L of two different hedging structures since 2018: 1-Month 30 Delta SPX Puts Vs 1-Month 30 Delta VIX Calls. Apart from a couple of instances when volatility spiked without a large move in SPX (Volmageddon 2018 and July 2019), we can see the relationship described above at work.

For the same delta, SPX Puts help more consistently on small moves (Q4 2018, 2022, 2023 corrections), whereas VIX Calls can outperform on large equity selloffs (COVID 2020), making them more of a tail hedge option.

In 3% to 8% down moves, 30 Delta SPX Puts become ITM, forcing volatility sellers to roll their positions into higher volatility puts to make up for the losses, which could prevent volatility from increasing further.

However, if the market moves much lower, the same short sellers might be forced to stay out due to larger losses, potentially letting volatilities increase unconstrained, with the subsequent opportunity for deep OTM VIX Calls to become ITM.

Figure 4. P&L at Expiry (shown on trade entry date) of a 1% Spend onSPX 1-Month 30 Delta Puts Vs VIX 1-Month 30 Delta Calls

Source: Bloomberg, Simplify Asset Management

Glossary:

Futures: Derivative financial contracts that obligate parties to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined future date and price. The buyer must purchase or the seller must sell the underlying asset at the set price, regardless of the current market price at the expiration date.

MOVE (Merrill Option Volatility Estimate) Index: A measure of expected short-term volatility in the US Treasury bond market.

VIX Index: A real-time market index representing the market's expectations for volatility over the coming 30 days.

