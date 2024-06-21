What Is The Likelihood We Have A Bear Market This Year?

wildpixel

I experienced the worst of the technology bubble bursting in 2000, as well as the collapse of the housing market in 2008, and both led to nasty bear markets. Both were also instigated by unsustainable levels of debt and ridiculous valuations. The corporate debt that plagued our economy and markets in 2000 reemerged on consumer balance sheets in 2008 until it was ultimately transferred to the balance sheet of the federal government, which is where it sits now. Some view our exorbitant government debt and record deficits in the same vein as the corporate and consumer debt levels that led to bear markets and recessions, but there is a major difference. The government can print money to inflate its way out of the problem through inflation. Those who are fiscally responsible take issue with that, which is understandable, but will it work? It could, unless the rest of the world decides to stop lending us money. That is also a possibility at some point. Regardless, we will not have an answer to that question any time soon, especially during the current business cycle, which is my primary focus.

The past two bear markets occurred in 2020 and 2022. The first was caused by the pandemic, and the second resulted from the tightening of monetary policy to rein in the inflation caused by the monetary and fiscal stimulus used to emerge from the pandemic-induced recession of 2020. Today, there are growing concerns that another bear market is on the horizon, but I don’t see the necessary conditions in place. To the contrary, it looks more like we have another pause to resolve an overbought condition and refresh a bull market that will realize new all-time highs this fall.

The reason we need a pause or pullback is because of the extreme valuations in technology stocks. The price-to-sales ratio for the S&P 500 technology sector is close to 10 times. That compares to 2.9 times for the S&P 500 and 1.25 times for the Russell 2000. I can remember my father warning me in the late 1990s that it is extremely risky to make a long-term investment in a stock valued at 10 times sales, because any hiccup in the growth rate could lead to a massive price adjustment. He was talking about stocks back then, while today we face an entire sector holding that multiple.

Bespoke

I’d rather be shopping in sectors for stocks that trade at 10 times earnings than 10 times sales. There is a much greater margin of safety. Yet the momentum that is driving the major market indexes today is piling into technology to the extent that it has the entire S&P 500 index in overbought territory. I realize that artificial intelligence [AI] is revolutionary, and I think the productivity that results will substantiate unprecedented profit margins in the years to come. We saw a similar boom when the internet came to the masses in the 1990s. The issue is unsustainable growth rates coupled with record valuations. Something must give way, and when it does, we are likely to see a decline in the major market indexes most influenced by the technology sector.

Bloomberg

That doesn’t mean a correction in technology stocks results in a decline of the same magnitude for the remaining sectors of the market, because the rates of change in earning growth are improving for the rest of the marketplace. The Magnificent 7 likely saw peak annualized earnings growth in the first quarter of this year, after which the comparisons become far more difficult. Meanwhile, the remaining constituents of the S&P 500 are expected to realize sequential growth with much more reasonable multiples. Aside from a declining rate of earnings growth, I think the trigger for rotation into other sectors of the market will be the onset of the Fed’s rate cut cycle, which will lower borrowing costs for small-to-mid sized companies and improve valuations. I expect that cycle to start no later than September.

MarketWatch

This is why I have decided to take my foot off the gas pedal for the first time this year and move to a modestly more defensive position with my asset allocation, which is a tactical move in that I still see a continuation of the bull market. I took similar steps last year at the beginning of February in advance of a near 10% correction…

SeekingAlpha

Before reversing course to a more offensive allocation one month later…

SeekingAlpha

And becoming even more bullish three month later…

SeekingAlpha

Before becoming more defense for a second time in early August.

SeekingAlpha

Granted, I was early in moving back to offense in 2023, as the correction that began in August ran through October, but I maintained a bullish long-term outlook, which has carried on to this day. Now, I feel like we are on the cusp of another pullback like the ones we saw twice last year. For investors who buy and hold index funds, this may seem like a waste of time, but for those who actively manage their portfolios, these tactical moves can have a meaningful impact.

While I have serious concerns about valuations in the technology sector, I don’t think that the rotation necessary to keep the bull running will lead to much more than a pullback in the S&P 500 because of the liquidity that sits on the sidelines. A correction of 10% or more seems less likely than last year. The bears say that the more than $6 trillion mountain of money earning better than 5% today will stay put regardless of any price decline in the stock market, but a recent BofA institutional money manager survey suggests otherwise, as I have purported. In answering the question about which asset class would benefit the most from an exodus of money market funds, 32% of participants in the survey said the money would flow into US stocks, 19% said global equities, while 25% said government bonds. That sounds about right to me.

ICI

The catalyst for the exodus from money market funds should be the beginning of the rate-cut cycle that lowers borrowing costs for the corporations, as well as the rate earned by investors on money market funds. The most important variable here is when the Fed begins to cut rates.