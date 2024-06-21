loveguli

It’s been exactly one year since I published my latest “avoid” piece on Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), and in that time the shares are up about 25%, which basically matches the return of the S&P 500 over the same time period. I thought I’d review the name yet again to see if what I deemed to be a poor investment at $12.90 is a good one at $16. I normally compare the dividend yield to the risk free rate in order to work out as much of the positive or negative risk premium as possible. That’s not an option in this case, though, so I’m stuck with my ratios, and working out the market’s assumptions currently embedded in price.

I forget the Woody Allen film where the one and only character he ever seemed to play says this, but I think it’s appropriate when describing my writing. “The food’s not great, but they give you big portions.” That sums up my communication style in a nutshell, I think. Not everyone’s always in the mood to feast on “food that’s not great”, though, and so for those people, I offer up a thesis statement paragraph. This is a paragraph, tucked neatly about 120 words into the document that describes my thinking in a nutshell. It gives you more than the title and bullet points, but much, much less than the 1,150 word screed below. You’re welcome. I'm of the view that Innoviva remains a poor investment choice at the moment. Specifically, there are much better risk-adjusted options out there. Additionally, the market seems to be particularly optimistic about the future of the company, and that's troublesome in my view. The more optimistic the forecast, the higher the probability that it'll not be met, and the market does not like it when results fall short of expectations. We're all looking for the best risk-adjusted returns, and, for my part, I'd rather collect my 4.25% from Treasury Notes, and enjoy the potential for a capital gain from them than gamble on this stock. I think there's more downside than upside at current prices, and therefore think it prudent to avoid this name.

Innoviva Financial Snapshot

The most recent quarter has been fairly good in my view. Revenue and net income were up by 1.5%, and 4.8% respectively when compared to last year. Additionally, they are higher by 40.4% and 8.1% respectively when compared to 2019. The company has managed to grow rather well, and I think some of the growth we’ve seen in the stock price over that time is therefore justified. Additionally, the capital structure has improved dramatically, with total liabilities down about 1%, and cash and equivalents higher by about 24% compared to the same period last year.

The one fly in the soup is the fact that interest expenses have ballooned relative to the same time last year, and are up about 36.7%. The delta represents about 23.4% of the uptick in net income from last year to this, so it is a significant uptick in interest payments in a very short period of time.

That written, taking all of the above into account, I’d be happy to buy the stock if the valuation isn’t “out of whack” as the young people say.

Innoviva Financials (Innoviva investor relations)

Everything’s Relative

Whenever we buy “X” investment, by definition, we’re eschewing any number of “Y” investments. We compare them, and pick the most favourable. Given that that’s what we do, I thought I’d draw a comparison between the stock and the risk free investment. After all, if the returns an investor can expect from the risk free investment are greater than what they might get from the stock, why would they buy the stock, with all of the extra risks that come with equity ownership?

Normally, I compare the dividend yield of the stock to the interest earned on the 10 Year Treasury Note, but in the case of Innoviva, there is no dividend to speak of. If the earnings were consistently growing, or at least consistent, I think it would be reasonable at this point to rely on earnings yield. The problem is that, unlike a Treasury Note, the earnings on this stock are “all over the place” to borrow yet another young person turn of phrase. For example, net income in 2023 was about 32% lower than it was just two years prior. So, the earnings yield may make a stock look relatively cheap if we happen to catch it at the high point of its (fluctuating) earnings cycle.

For that reason, I’m going to rely on my more traditional analysis of whether a stock is “cheap” or not. Additionally, to put the following review in context, please remember that at the moment, an investor can earn a risk free rate of about 4.27%.

When I review the valuation of a company in this manner, I want to see it trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. Being cheaper than the overall market is not a “heavy lift”, as the young people say, but the shares are expensive compared to their own past. Specifically, on a PE basis, the shares are, unsurprisingly, about 26% more expensive than they were when I last reviewed the name, and they’re slightly cheaper on a price to free cash flow basis, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

It’s difficult to see, given the distortion caused by the spike in the PE during the final quarter of last year, but I should point out that when the shares have reached this valuation in the past, they’ve gone on to underperform. So, an investor may have missed the boat by eschewing the shares over the past year, but the best strategy in my view might be to wait for valuations to return to a more typical level.

In addition to looking at simple ratios like the above, I want to try to understand what the market is currently “thinking” about the future growth prospects for a given company. The more optimistic the market’s assessment of the future, the more risky the investment. In order to do this, I employ the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his great book “Accounting for Value.” This approach involves isolating the “g” (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula by using the power of high school algebra. Applying this approach to Innoviva at the moment suggests that the market is assuming a perpetual growth rate of about 14% for this company, which I consider to be massively optimistic. Given the above, I’m not inclined to buy at current prices. When the (in my view) inevitable price drop happens, I’ll happily revisit the name, but at $16, I think there’s more downside than upside potential.