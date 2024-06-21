Global Economic Outlook: June 2024

Summary

  • The real GDP growth forecasts for 2024 have been lowered in a few major economies, including the US, Canada, Brazil and Japan.
  • We continue to expect a gradual downward trend in global consumer price index inﬂation in 2024-26, driven by a moderation in underlying price pressures.
  • Monetary policy easing continues to become more widespread amid the US Federal Reserve's inaction.

The real GDP growth forecasts for 2024 have been lowered in a few major economies, including the US, Canada, Brazil and Japan. The revisions were relatively minor and reﬂect surprises and/or revisions to recent activity data, plus idiosyncratic national

