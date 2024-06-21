Fed Rate Cuts Likely Coming Soon No Matter What: How To Profit

Douglas Rissing

The Federal Reserve has dangled the prospect of interest rate cuts for about six months now, ever since Jerome Powell set off a furious Santa Claus rally with dovish-sounding rhetoric shortly before Christmas last December. However, since then, the future has proven to be much more stubborn than many expected. Inflation has not receded much at all this year. Yes, core CPI and Core PCE have trended slightly lower, but headline CPI and headline PCE have remained fairly flat year-to-date:

As a result, the Fed's dot plot has been altered to now indicate just one rate cut towards the end of the year, with September being the likely timeline for the cut, although some think it may be delayed even to December. However, I think that even if inflation does not show signs of declining meaningfully in the second half of 2024, the Fed will cut rates and potentially cut them meaningfully over the next 12 to 18 months. In this article, I explain why and also share how I think you can position your portfolio to profit from this.

Why the Fed Will Likely Cut Rates Soon

1. Weakening Economy

The biggest reason why the Fed will likely be pressured into cutting rates soon, even if inflation does not fall, is because the economy is showing signs of weakening in a meaningful manner. Unemployment has been rising steadily and is now around 4% and just last week, a slightly higher-than-expected number of jobless claims indicated that the labor market continues to weaken. Additionally, this past Tuesday's retail sales data was also weaker than expected. The yield curve remains deeply inverted, consumer debt is sky-high, consumer savings from the COVID era have been completely depleted, and there are even signs of weakness among middle-market companies, with the likes of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) warning that defaults are likely to increase this year:

[W]e're likely to see defaults in the industry increase this year...you have some companies that are making interest payments but continue to live off revolver availability, cash, et cetera, but the liquidity is getting tighter and tighter. And so my expectation is that defaults will go up this year.

As a result, it appears that we are increasingly likely headed for a stagflation environment, where inflation may remain somewhat persistent, but the economy is clearly slowing meaningfully.

2. Federal Deficit Pressure

The runaway federal spending we have seen accelerate for years will likely only get worse moving forward due to the growing number of people going on Social Security and the intense arms race between the U.S. and its geopolitical foes China and Russia. Combining that with the weakening economy, it is highly likely that the budget deficit is going to soar, and as a result, the current elevated interest rates are going to put a growing amount of strain on the federal budget. This will also likely put significant pressure on the Fed to cut rates in order to grant the US budget some relief.

3. International Rate Cuts

Finally, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Canada are all in rate-cutting mode now, which only further amplifies the pressure on the Fed to follow suit with cuts of their own sooner rather than later.

Investor Takeaway: How To Profit

So, what does this all mean for the average investor? It means that the Fed is likely going to have to waive the white flag on inflation, and as a result, interest rates will likely fall even before inflation is fully beaten. This should be very bullish for precious metals, as inflation tends to be a tailwind, as do lower interest rates. As a result, I am extremely bullish on gold (GLD), silver (SLV), and platinum (PPLT), as well as some beaten-down blue-chip miners like Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Newmont Corporation (NEM). Additionally, I like commodity plays in the mining and agricultural space.

Another category of investment that I like right now is companies with highly contracted, inflation-linked cash flows. For example, many midstream companies have inflation-linked escalators in their contracts while still being quite defensive in nature. This is why I like midstreams like Enbridge (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). W. P. Carey (WPC) is another unique opportunity at the moment as it is a triple-net lease REIT that generates the majority of its rental income from leases with CPI-linked rent escalators. As a result, its business model provides very defensive cash flows that should hold up well in a weakening economy, while its CPI-linked rent escalators should help it thrive if inflation remains elevated for a prolonged period of time. I also like several Brookfield (BN)(BAM) entities, such as Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)(BEPC), which has significant inflation escalators on its power purchase agreements while also generating very stable long-term utility-like cash flows.

It seems that the Fed is getting backed into a corner and is running out of time to crush inflation as the US economy weakens and pressures on the federal deficit mount. However, it is not all bad news for investors. A stagflationary environment where the Fed is forced to cut rates before crushing inflation should be very positive for precious metals and other commodities, as well as highly contracted inflation-linked businesses like those discussed in this article. Even better, it seems that the market is still so focused on high-flying AI stocks right now that it has overlooked these much simpler business models that should benefit from macroeconomic trends. As a result, I am taking advantage of Mr. Market's oversight and I am buying these investments hand over fist right now, especially those trading at a discount to what I believe to be reasonable intrinsic value estimates.