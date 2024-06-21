Leonardo Silveira

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) is seeing a couple of major impacts coming this year, specifically a new tariff regime, PPA rollovers which we speculated on in our previous coverage and a new phase for regulations that protected consumer during COVID promising higher prices and a liquidation of large receivables incoming to ENIC. Net debt is going to increase, and the slowdown in capacity increases will soon reverse. Other than that, hydrology conditions have also been good. In all, an easier regulatory environment will be a tailwind for the business and their cash position in this higher rate environment will improve. Good direction for the business. Valuation more or less in line with peers.

Q1 Earnings

There are a couple of effects to highlight for the Q1 earnings. The major one is that there is a new phase of regulations, PEC 3, that is retiring some of the consumer friendly measures instituted during COVID-19 to tackle cost of living at the expense of the distribution companies and generators. ENIC is both. This has resulted in some positive interest effects, but most importantly it means the beginning of funds to be released to ENIC over the next couple of years meant to compensate them for the lower than market prices they were forced to provide markets, even in an environment where gas prices were extremely high which is something we covered at length. These funds will be released over several years, so ENIC will sell those receivables at a discount to get cash upfront and significantly reduce net debt from around 4.4 billion USD to a target of around 3.6 billion USD. This is great, as debt costs are quite high for the company. The deleveraging is a positive return angle. The next phase of the regulatory system is also going to permit higher prices for the distributors, so things are going to improve in the regulated markets in terms of prices in addition to the already observed volume effects supporting current profit growth.

PPAs have also been contributing more positively in terms of indexation and volumes in the free market, thanks to a rollover of PPAs on now better terms than what they had going into the disruptive COVID-19 and post COVID environment, with a bulk of PPAs maturing this year and next.

Positive Profit Growth (Q1 Pres)

Generation has also been performing well due to strong hydrology conditions for the company's major hydropower share of assets.

Hydrology Conditions are good (Q1 Pres)

The other thing to mention is that there is going to be a change in the tariffs for their distribution concession. The regime ends in 2024, and a new system will be put into place for the next four-year period. We do not know what the terms of this agreement will be, but in general, it is a relatively safe bet to assume that in a higher cost of capital environment, regulated utilities will be compensated for the higher running and investment costs for the network.

Bottom Line

Significantly reduced working capital will reduce net debt and interest costs. Regulatory change associated with urgent consumer protection as well as the changing tariff regime are going to have a positive impact and are likely to have a positive impact respectively.

On top of that, the significant reduction in working capital and decent operating conditions will also permit a resumption in asset development, which slowed as a consequence of thin cash flows. Hydro alternatives in renewable capacity hasn't grown much, and management acknowledges this with a promise for it to pick up and make up for lost time throughout the year, while also hitting debt targets.

Capacity (Q1 Pres)

Valuations are relatively in line with generation and regulated utility peers in the region in terms of PE and EBITDA. ENIC is probably more preferred since it deals with the electricity concessions, and doesn't have the complication of also dealing with utilities like gas in the region. The business seems to be heading in a favorable direction.