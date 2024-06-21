loraks/iStock via Getty Images

Outlook

The North American macro backdrop creates fuel for NFI's growth, specifically with increased infrastructure spending, government regulations, and changes in demographics. Green transition adds an additional tailwind to the Company as the push to refresh fleets into Zero Emission Buses (ZEB) in North America. All in all, this presents an opportunity for this highly undervalued stock compared to its 2019 historical levels.

Introduction

The following article brings a spotlight to the leading North American independent bus and motor coach manufacturer with a global reach. New Flyer Industries (TSX:NFI:CA) ("NFI" or the "Company") manufactures and services single and double-decker transit buses, heavy-duty motor coach, and lightweight shuttle buses. The Company, like all other transportation companies, produces Internal Combustion Engine ("ICE") Buses and now has also made a big stride into zero-emission buses ("ZEB") which consist of busses using trolley-electric, battery, and hydrogen fuel cell technology.

The Company owns and operates a portfolio of companies including ones that they've purchased in the mid-2010's as well as the most recent acquisition of Alexander Dennis which is a major player within the UK market and also has some exposure within the Asian market. The purchase of Alexander Dennis is also their first major step to evolving into a fully integrated manufacturer of ZEBs. Below is a breakdown of the various solutions provided by NFI and its subsidiaries.

NFI and its Subsidiaries (NFI 2024 Q1 Presentation)

As per NFI's Q1 2024 Financial Supplementary Report provided on their website, their main business breakdown by geographical area is as follows: 79% in North America, 20% in the UK, and 1% in Asia. The majority of their business revolves around manufacturing (77% of total sales) with complements from parts and services sales (22% of total sales) which are generally higher margins and a small portion coming from infrastructure solutions and preowned sales (1% of total sales). As ZEBs become more prevalent in the market, we should see more revenue from a new segment of ZEB infrastructure in the near future.

Competitive Landscape in North America

The environment for bus manufacturing within NFI's current market has significantly changed from pre-COVID to now, there is more concentration within the biggest players. Specifically, during COVID, the whole industry was disrupted by supply chain issues and cash flow issues due to the overall lack of demand for buses. NFI was fortunate enough to navigate through an unprecedented and tumultuous time, and gained about an additional 10% of the overall market share from exits of smaller players and US regulations. Now, NFI shares the majority of the market with two other main competitors. Based on approximation from the company's press release and shareholder presentation; Gillig has about 10% market share, producing roughly 200 ZEB/year, and PhoenixEV (PEV) which recently purchased assets of Proterra as a result of bankruptcy now has the capability of producing 1,000 ZEBs/year representing approximately 40% of the market. NFI is the biggest amongst them all, and controls 50% of the market share, producing approximately 1,200 ZEBs/year.

Thesis

With green transition being adopted by global leaders, population growth, and the reshoring of economies, it's becoming interesting to look at NFI's future prospects. NFI was on an upward trajectory from 2018 to 2019 when cities across North America had plans to update their fleet, leading to NFI being one of the main beneficiaries. That is until the pandemic happened, their supply chain decoupled, and just so happened a 2019 acquisition done to purchase Alexander Dennis, led them down a path of constrained cash flow, increased leverage and ultimately share dilution. With that past us, NFI being the largest bus manufacturer in North America will again reap the benefits and can capture business in the largest cities where ZEBs and fleet refreshes are needed the most. With a 25 Billion Bid Universe predominately in the US and Canada contributed by State (Province) and Local funding to refresh their fleets from pre-COVID and a recent major US Federal Funding bill, which will provide enough demand for the stock to recover and exceed recent share prices back in 2019 ($31/Share CAD), which would already offer lucrative returns at current share price levels of ($16/Share CAD).

NFI 5 Year Price Chart (Seeking Alpha Price Chart)

Guaranteed Cash Flows

As mentioned on the US government website, (Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal | The White House), The US bipartisan deal where the Democratic Party and the Republican Party usually oppose each other's policies had agreed unanimously to provide over 89.9 billion in guaranteed funding for the public transit system in 2021. Specifically, over 15 billion of federal funding for busses across the United States. (Assuming 650k/bus and 24,000 busses). This greatly benefits businesses that have manufacturing capabilities domestically.

As shown below, 70% of mass transit projects must be made in America. Here is a screenshot below from the trade commissioner's website in Canada.

Buy America Requirements (Canada Trade Commission Website)

Both of these points indicate that there would be guaranteed cash flows from the government as long as there is demand for public transportation.

Increasing Demand

The chart below published by Statistics Canada shows overall population growth among the G20 countries. In 3 out of 4 countries where NFI has operations, there is positive growth, and the majority of its market falls in the top 50% of G20 countries with the highest population growth, namely Canada and the US.

Population Growth 2016-2021 (Statistic Canada)

Going Green

Comparing year-to-date ZEB units delivered since 2015, there have been 3,804 busses produced and shipped. Now, NFI's backlog shown in the most recent Q1 2024 presentation consists of orders totaling 14,783 Units, which is just below 4 times the present to-date amount produced. Of the total bid universe, which is projected to be around 25 billion dollars, 52% of these contracts will all be ZEBs. These are solid indicators of the green transition supported by North American Governments. On the 2024 Q1 Earnings Call Transcripts, NFI's CEO mentioned that the margin percentage for ZEBs is slightly lower, however, in absolute dollars, the amount is higher. Generally speaking, all else being constant, this will contribute positively to their earnings per share basis. I personally predict that this will be a catalyst for the Company moving forward as major cities such as New York, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, and LA generally are more likely to transition to ZEBs since routes are shorter compared to inter-state or provincial travels (typically ICE busses are more reliable for long-distance routes) thus will have bigger budgets and creates an opportunistic gain on winning contracts in these cities.

All these factors above Taken together would support NFI's long-term growth. As press releases below provided by SA and NFI's website show contract winning from the largest cities in North America.

Contract Win in Toronto, Canada (Seeking Alpha) Contract Win in New York, US (NFI Website Press Release)

Improvement in Operations

Margin Stability

Contracts now include protective clauses for inflation-adjusted pricing; Progress payments to help with cash flow rather than payment upon delivery; and More standardization less customization.

The points above assist with maintaining margins and cash flow for the company. All new contracts now are protected against inflation from parts and labor cost fluctuations. This allows NFI to be less reliant on external funding and have greater financial flexibility, ultimately reducing their working capital requirement and helping with expenses. (Less use of loans and lines of credit, faster debt repayments). The following slide below shows a 5-year performance of NFI's gross margins on two segments. NFI has illustrated a material improvement from 2H 2021 to Q1 2024. In my opinion, margins from manufacturing should return to 15% +/- 2% by the second half of the year, as Managements mentioned on Q1 call that legacy contracts at lower price levels would be completed by Q1-Q2 2024. Avg Revenue per "equivalent unit" based on Q1 supplemental financials provided by NFI in Q1 2024 comes at roughly 500k/EU, which is only about 10% higher than what they've charged customers at 450k/EU in 2019FY. Thus, there is lots of runway for improvement, as I anticipate revenues to reach 600k-650k per EU in the near future. With legacy contracts at lower prices taper off 1H of 2024 and a raise in ZEB in their product mix, it would result in significant improvement in revenues per bus sold.

Gross Margin Performance (NFI Q1 2024 Presentation)

Supply Chain/Inventory Management

The risk of suppliers greatly lower Improving efficiencies with working capital

At the height of the pandemic, there were about 130 suppliers out of 750 which were deemed to be "At Risk". This was determined internally by NFI, at the end of 2023 there were about 39 at risk. It's assumed that this has been greatly resolved, as they remove suppliers from this report after on-time delivery is sustained for 90 days or more of on-time delivery. In their Q1 2024 update, there was not a dedicated slide about this topic. I'm assuming with better contract terms these benefits are trickling down to respective stakeholders and obviously a general improvement of the supply chain globally from the pandemic.

There also seems to be an improvement overall in deliveries vs inventory. As critical parts for buses are received, NFI can work through their inventory efficiently, thus freeing up cash flow for other important parts of the business. Their Inventory Turnover Ratio is about 0.82 in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023 at approximately 0.64. The slide below also compares deliveries vs Working Capital, which is another efficiency metric to compare for this business. These are points that support a brighter future for the company.

Delivery VS Working Capital (NFI 2024 Presentation)

Risks

As mentioned before, NFI's business resides in developed countries as well as in a highly cyclical market.1) Their growth will be muted after the refresh of the North American fleet within its current market. 2) Protectionism; double edge sword, NFI being somewhat shielded by government policy, this can be viewed as positive making this market a high barrier to entry, but also comes with a high investment cost to expand beyond its current market. For example, competing with perhaps China's largest EV maker BYD in the Chinese market can prove to be hard given government regulations. These products are highly customized, require big investments in PP&E and potentially receive similar treatment in other jurisdictions down the road. 3) In addition, near-term risks persist, as supply chain disruption, geopolitical risks, and economic downturn could disrupt expected orders as they are highly dependent on their suppliers and the public sector for their business.

Valuation

Considerations used for a conservative approach for valuation.

1)We assume EU delivered to be 4,800 for a year. Compared to 5,000 units estimated by annualizing Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 production figures from NFI's Q1 2024 Supplemental Financials or Comparing it to 5,200 EU in 2019.

2)Using $650,000/EU rather than $750,000/EU projected by management on their Q1 2024 presentation.

3)Normalized margins at Gross Margins at 16%. These are NFI's 2019 Actuals Margins.

4)The restructuring of financing for the company and other operating expenses should allow financing costs to remain relatively the same as in the previous 2h 2023. (Which does not account for a better rate environment for refinance.) Side note* 175 Million of debt is callable with a 3% premium offers a great option in the future.

With these figures, NFI should be able to deliver EPS of $1.73, which implies a P/E Multiple of 9 times at the current share price of $16. Using 20x P/E represents a share price of $34.56/share, which is a 116% upside from here. If we dare to believe this stock to trade at a premium due to its 50% market share within North America and an implied 3 years of contracts booked-to-date (5,000 Equivalent units per year). A 25 times multiple at an EPS of $1.73 would be a share price of $32, which is a 170% upside from here. This could be attainable considering the fact that they were once trading at roughly 30x P/E in 2019 for a brief moment. Please see the valuation breakdown below.

Valuation/Earnings Estimate (Using NFI Supplemental Financials)

Conclusion

Given the bid universe from government spending and a large market share of the bus-making business, the forces in play provide a bullish environment for the company over the next couple of years. The company will benefit from the green transition at a relatively cheap valuation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.