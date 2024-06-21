NFI Group: Undervalued Stock Poised To Benefit From Green Energy Transition

WS Investing profile picture
WS Investing
5 Followers

Summary

  • New Flyer Industries is a leading North American bus manufacturer with a global reach, specializing in zero-emission buses.
  • The company's financial breakdown shows a majority of sales in North America, with a growing focus on ZEB infrastructure.
  • NFI's operations have improved with margin stability, supply chain management, and a potential upside in valuation, making it a promising investment opportunity.

Flywheel.

loraks/iStock via Getty Images

Outlook

The North American macro backdrop creates fuel for NFI's growth, specifically with increased infrastructure spending, government regulations, and changes in demographics. Green transition adds an additional tailwind to the Company as the push to refresh fleets into Zero Emission

This article was written by

WS Investing profile picture
WS Investing
5 Followers
I am currently a CFA Candidate, working in the food and beverage industry as a finance guy. I have a passion for equity research and am an individual investor primarily focused on North American equities. My investing philosophy focuses on long-term sustainable macro trends and value investing, and I like to mix it up with Small/Mid/Large-cap companies ("Cavet") with a slight contrarian point of view.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFI:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NFI:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NFI:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NFYEF
--
NFI:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News