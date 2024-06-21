shih-wei

Although its stock is up nearly 96% YTD, ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) remains an overlooked and undervalued investment in the semiconductor industry, in my view. I believe that is the case due to the company’s impressive topline growth as its revenues climbed 105% YoY in Q1, and management expects full year revenues to grow 23.2% YoY at the midpoint of the guidance. This rapid growth is mainly due to ACM Research offering wafer cleaning equipment. This process in semiconductor manufacturing is integral due to its positive impact on chip yield and performance.

With the semiconductor industry on track to rebound this year due to forecasted growth in smartphone and PC shipments, I believe ACM Research is well-positioned to continue its rapid topline growth. This is due to potential high demand for its equipment, as chip manufacturers will have to increase their production to meet demand. Additionally, nearly all of the company’s operations are in the world’s largest semiconductor market, China, where it has some of the nation’s largest foundries as customers.

Despite these favorable tailwinds, ACM Research is trading at a discount compared to other semiconductor equipment manufacturers, even though it has a strong balance sheet and its topline is growing at a more rapid pace. It is for this reason that I’m rating ACM Research as a buy with a price target of $149 by 2028, implying 548% upside from current levels.

Business Overview

ACM Research operates in an overlooked part of the semiconductor supply chain, as it sells wafer cleaning and wet processing equipment to semiconductor manufacturers. As a part of the semiconductor manufacturing process, silicon discs need to be cleaned and prepped for the following stages. This process requires highly specialized and advanced equipment to help eliminate contaminants. It is for this reason that the company is growing rapidly, since it benefits from increased semiconductor manufacturing.

While ACM Research is based in the US, almost all of its revenues are derived from China where it has an impressive base of front-end and back-end customers including China’s largest foundry SMIC, and China’s largest bumping house, JCAP.

Q1 Investor Presentation

With such an impressive customer base, ACM Research’s revenues have been growing rapidly, as in Q1, it reported a 105% YoY revenue growth to $152.2 million, and a 144% increase in net income to $17.4 million. For the full year, the company is guiding for revenues between $650 and $725 million, implying 23.2% YoY growth at the midpoint. ACM Research also has a long-term target of reaching $1 billion in annual revenues, which I expect it to achieve in 2026 as I’ll show later in the article.

Industry Tailwinds

The core of my bullish thesis on ACM Research is the anticipated growth in the global wafer cleaning equipment market, which Research and Markets forecast to reach $16.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2028. This growth is mainly due to the significance of wafer cleaning in semiconductor manufacturing.

Wet processing is an integral stage in chip production as it involves cleaning, etching, and rinsing silicon wafers by removing residual particles and other contaminants from the wafer surface. This process has a positive impact on chip yield and performance, as precise cleaning and etching minimize defects and ensure consistent electrical characteristics across transistors, leading to reliable and efficient chips. Therefore, advanced wet processing equipment is essential in enabling the production of high-performance semiconductors.

In light of this, ACM Research stands to substantially benefit from the growing demand for semiconductors. Such growing demand is fueled by several factors that can be summarized as follows.

Rising demand for electronics, most notably IoT devices, that heavily rely on semiconductors for data processing and communication.

Deployment of 5G networks that require advanced semiconductors to handle the increased data speeds and bandwidth requirements.

Growing demand for AI and ML applications, creating demand for powerful and efficient semiconductors that can handle complex computations.

Increasing adoption of EVs and development of autonomous driving programs which require a substantial number of specialized chips for tasks like motor control, battery management, and ADAS.

Considering these industry tailwinds, I believe ACM Research’s stands to benefit greatly from the semiconductor industry’s growth due to its high exposure to the Chinese market. According to market research firm, IMARC Group, the Chinese semiconductor market size reached $200.5 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach $506.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.18%. As is, China is the world’s largest semiconductor market, representing 31.4% of total worldwide sales, according to a Citigroup (C) report.

Another factor that will definitely impact the semiconductor industry’s growth is the anticipated industry rebound this year. The semiconductor industry is notorious for its cyclical nature, with periods of high demand followed by periods of low demand. According to Deloitte’s 2024 Semiconductor Industry Outlook, the industry struggled in 2023 with sales down 9.4% compared to 2022. This decline was mainly driven by a 31% YoY drop in memory sales, a segment that represents 23% of the total chip market.

However, Deloitte predicts an industry rebound due to the rising demand for generative AI. The industry will also benefit from the forecasted 4% growth in PC and smartphone sales, which declined YoY in 2023 by 14% and 3.5%, respectively.

Early data regarding global smartphone and PC shipments further support this forecast. In Q1, smartphone shipments have seen a 10% YoY, per data from Canalys Research, which is a promising sign for the industry’s growth. A factor contributing to this growth is the introduction of Galaxy AI which marks an industry shift towards AI-driven innovation.

PC shipments also had a healthy start to 2024 as another report by Canalys Research showed that PC shipments in Q1 grew by 3% YoY. The report expects PC shipments to accelerate throughout the year due to the Windows 11 refresh cycle and the release of AI PCs. Microsoft’s (MSFT) recent launch of the first AI PC, Copilot+, on June 18 further supports this forecast as the tech giant expects 50 million laptops to be sold under the Copilot+ branding in the 12 months following the launch.

In my opinion, all of these factors will lead semiconductor manufacturers to increase their shipments to keep up with demand. Accordingly, these manufacturers’ demand for wafer cleaning equipment will increase as a result of the critical nature of the wafer cleaning process in chip manufacturing, which bodes well for ACM Research’s growth prospects.

Revenue Projections

Given that ACM Research generated $557.7 million in revenues in 2023, the aforementioned Research and Markets forecast for the global wafer cleaning equipment market implies that the company had a 5.52% market share. Meanwhile, the midpoint of the company’s revenue guidance for FY 2024 implies that management expects its market share to grow by 12% to reach 6.17%.

Based on these figures, I’m assuming ACM Research will witness another 12% increase in market share in FY 2025 to reach 6.91%. I expect this market share growth to decelerate to 11% in 2026 and 2027, and 10% in 2028. The reason why I’m assuming ACM Research’s market share growth to decelerate is competition from other players, mainly Chinese companies such as NAURA Technology Group which is developing advanced wet processing equipment.

Accordingly, my revenue forecast for ACM Research until 2028 can be found in the following table.

Year Market Size Revenue Market Share Market Share Growth Revenue Growth 2023 $10,100,000,000 $557,723,000 5.52% 2024 $11,150,000,000 $687,500,000 6.17% 12% 23.3% 2025 $12,300,000,000 $849,417,040 6.91% 12% 23.6% 2026 $13,600,000,000 $1,042,504,036 7.67% 11% 22.7% 2027 $15,000,000,000 $1,276,300,897 8.51% 11% 22.4% 2028 $16,500,000,000 $1,544,324,085 9.36% 10% 21.0% Click to enlarge

According to my forecast, ACM Research would reach its milestone of $1 billion in annual sales in 2026 while maintaining a revenue growth rate of more than 20% until 2028 at least.

Valuation

Given ACM Research’s remarkable growth potential, I believe its shares are severely undervalued at its current share price of $23.02. At this valuation, the company has an EV of $1.27 billion, considering its cash balance of $211.3 million, short-term time deposits of $48.4 million, and short-term investments of $18.6 million.

10-Q Filing

Market Cap $1,427,437,696 Cash $278,317,000 Debt $118,043,000 EV $1,267,163,696 Click to enlarge

In the Q1 earnings call, management shared that they expect full year gross margin to be in the high end of the previously shared guidance range between 40% to 45% due to Q1 gross margin exceeding this range at 52.5%. At the same time, management shared that they expect R&D costs to represent 13-15% of revenue, sales and marketing between 7-8% of revenue, and G&A between 5-6% of revenue.

Assuming a 44% gross margin for the full year, as well as the midpoint of management’s guidance for operating costs, ACM Research would report operating income of $116.9 million, leading to a 17% EBIT margin.

Revenue $687,500,000 Gross Margin 44% Gross Profit $302,500,000 R&D $96,250,000 S&M $51,562,500 G&A $37,812,500 OpEx $185,625,000 EBIT $116,875,000 EBIT Margin 17% Click to enlarge

For the following years, I expect ACM Research’s EBIT margin to expand due to my forecasted revenue growth and the economies of scale associated with market share growth as I expect. As such, my model assumes an EBIT margin of 18% in FY 2025, 20% in FY 2026 and 2027, and 22% in FY 2028.

According to my assumptions, ACM Research would be trading at the following EV/EBIT multiples.

Year Revenue EBIT Margin EBIT EV/EBIT 2024 $687,500,000 17% $116,875,000 10.84 2025 $849,417,040 18% $152,895,067 8.29 2026 $1,042,504,036 20% $208,500,807 6.08 2027 $1,276,300,897 20% $255,260,179 4.96 2028 $1,544,324,085 22% $339,751,299 3.73 Click to enlarge

In comparison, other companies that provide equipment required in the manufacturing of semiconductors such as Axcelis Technologies (ACLS), Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX), and KLA Corporation (KLAC) trade at the following EV/EBIT multiples.

Company EV/EBIT ACLS 18.12 AMAT 26.16 LRCX 31.90 KLAC 30.88 Average 26.77 Click to enlarge

By applying the average EV/EBIT multiple of these companies to ACM Research, my price targets for the stock until 2028 are as follows.

Own Calculations

Please note that I used EV/EBIT to reach my price targets due to the high capital expenditure required in the semiconductor industry, which is reflected in higher depreciation expenses.

Risks

The main risk to my bullish thesis on ACM Research is the company’s heavy reliance on China. Considering the geopolitical tensions between the US and China, the company’s revenue base could be severely impacted if the Chinese government releases regulations limiting US companies’ access to the Chinese semiconductor market.

As is, China is already pushing for domestic chip equipment production which is already being applied to less advanced 55-nanometer and 40-nanometer chip production processes but will eventually move into 28-nanometer and beyond. These regulations could see domestic chip equipment manufacturers such as NAURA threaten ACM Research’s market share in China, which could dampen the company’s revenue growth prospects.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I’m bullish on ACM Research’s growth potential due to its focus on the integral wafer cleaning equipment segment of the semiconductor industry. Through this focus, the company stands to benefit greatly from the expected high demand for semiconductors due to the forecasted rebound in PC and smartphone shipments arising from the increasing demand for generative AI applications as chip manufacturers would have to increase their production to meet demand.

Since almost all of ACM Research’s revenues are derived from China, the world’s largest semiconductor market, and having some of the nation’s largest foundries as customers, I expect it to gain market share in the coming years, potentially allowing it to reach its target of $1 billion in annual sales in 2026. In light of these factors, and the stock’s low valuation metrics compared to industry peers, I’m rating ACM Research as a buy with a price target of $149 by 2028, implying 548% upside from the current valuation.