Wall Street Breakfast: The Lock-In Effect

The lock-in effect

Interesting dynamics have played out in the housing market since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to counter inflation. Some of these trends even go back further to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, when the central bank dropped rates to zero at the same time people were seeking more space and lifestyle changes. The resulting effects have led to an increasingly expensive environment for housing and rent, and have even triggered an affordability crisis across many markets.



Location, location, location? Higher borrowing costs steepened the price of new construction, while supply is short due to the many real estate investors who have clamored into the sector. Landlords have also raised rents to keep up with the inflationary environment, and many retiring baby boomers are still living in their homes rather than downsizing or moving to retirement communities. However, one of the biggest cost drivers is called the "lock-in effect," where people who locked into ultra-low interest rates before 2022 cannot move between markets or make traditional financial changes, which would increase liquidity and free up supply.



There have been many creative solutions to the current state of affairs, some of which are common across Canada, Australia, parts of Europe, and elsewhere. One of them is mortgage assumability, or where new owners of a house "assume" the mortgage terms of the seller (with full coverage of existing equity), and it already happens in the U.S. on a minimal scale with FHA and VA loans. A more touted remedy is mortgage portability, which permits buyers or sellers to simply "port" their existing mortgage terms to a new location and could really make a dent for both buyers and sellers of a transaction.



Possible in America? Land ownership in the U.S. is recorded and held at the local level, making things complicated if porting a mortgage to a different state, or even to a different county. Another factor is that the majority of mortgages are securitized and bundled with other sales, making it difficult to alter statements and terms, especially if things aren't mitigated by origination premiums, a higher percentage of variable rates, or larger down payments. While there is appetite for new solutions, any major structural changes to the U.S. mortgage market would likely have to take place in Congress, as well as revamping entire systems that are currently in place for lenders and investors of mortgage-backed securities. (2 comments)

Freedom of navigation

Houthi militants are threatening to escalate attacks on ships in the Red Sea, leading to higher insurance costs and fueling calls for an expansion of forces. The latest drone strike has sunk a Greek-owned coal carrier, making it the second vessel confirmed to go down in the waterway. While the price for insuring ships sailing through the Red Sea has risen, it is still lower than the peak reached earlier this year when the Houthis increased their attacks. Vasileios Gryparis, head of EU’s Red Sea mission, now says the naval force tasked with protecting ships in the area needs to be doubled. (5 comments)



Missing out

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) founder Masayoshi Son regrets selling Nvidia (NVDA) shares five years ago, before the chip giant rode the AI wave to briefly become the world's most valuable company. SoftBank's Vision Fund sold its entire 4.9% stake in Nvidia in early 2019, recording a $3.3B return on an initial $700M stake. "I had to tearfully sell the shares," Son said at the Japanese investment giant's shareholder meeting, adding that "the fish that got away was big." If the Vision Fund held on to its stake, it would have been worth around $160B at current prices. (5 comments)

More tariffs

Canada is planning new levies on Chinese electric vehicle imports, in line with the latest actions taken by the U.S. and EU. While a final decision is yet to be made, the Canadian government is expected to announce public consultations on the potential measures soon. Prime Minister Trudeau has been under pressure to follow the lead of the Biden administration, which quadrupled tariffs on Chinese EVs, but is moving carefully amid the threat of retaliation by Beijing. ING Economic and Financial Analysis notes that China is the biggest EV producer and dominates global supply chains of raw materials needed for EV batteries. (4 comments)