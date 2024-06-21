xavdlp

Investment summary

My recommendation for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) and Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) is a hold rating. While I am positive about the positive growth indicators ahead, I am not confident that the macro condition will get any better from here in the near term. If the Fed decides to raise rates because of the sticky inflation situation, I expect consumers to cut back on discretionary spending, and that will directly hurt demand. Until I see solid signs of macro turnaround, I prefer to wait at the sidelines.

Business Overview

Six and FUN operate theme parks in the US. SIX is expected to close its merger deal with FUN in two weeks’ time (1st July 2024). The merged entity will have a total of 27 amusement parks and have a deeper presence in all parts of the country. My views below will include data from both companies.

SIX

Positive indicators that growth are recovering

There are multiple leading growth indicators that got me positive about the underlying demand, which I think will lead to strong 2/3Q results for the merged entity. Starting from the top, I think the horrible weather that US consumers experienced in the early parts of this year has resulted in a pushback in travel and leisure demand. Several comments from leading industry players are all painting the same positive outlook: that summer is going to be a strong travel season.

Demand continues to be strong and we see a record spring and summer travel season with our 11 highest sales days in our history, all occurring this calendar year. Delta Air Lines 1Q24 Yes, we've -- I think we will as an airline and as an industry. United Airlines Holdings when asked by analyst if they will set another record for this summer passenger numbers in the 1Q24 call Our 2024 outlook still assumes continued sturdy travel demand and a continuation of current macroeconomic trends. Global RevPAR is expected to grow 4% to 5% in the second quarter, and 3% to 5% for the full year. Marriot 1Q24 earnings call

As such, my view is that the demand to “go out and enjoy” will materialize in the summer. Specifically, consumers who were not able to enjoy their fair share of park visits earlier this year are likely to visit during the summer. I believe the forward booking comment provided by Disney (DIS) is probably the strongest indicator of demand. In DIS's latest earnings call, Iger noted that the prevailing booking data they saw was pointing towards healthy growth in the business. This is also in line with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions [IAAPA] estimates that the US will see a 2% growth in attendance visits this year.

Season pass unit sales data for both SIX and FUN were also very encouraging as they exit 1Q24, setting up nicely for summer. For SIX, management noted that SIX is set up nicely for May and June, with pass unit sales up double digits, group sales improving, and new rides launching. For FUN, it saw 17% growth in season pass units in 1Q24. Season pass sales are generally a good indicator for upcoming growth because consumers typically buy them with the intention of going in the upcoming summer (this has been the case for myself).

Lastly, the final positive point that led me to lean more towards the bull case is that spending per capita trends grew in 1Q24, which sets up a good base for 2Q24 (remember that 1Q24 is not the peak season). This shows that consumers are willing to spend more during the peak season. For numerical reference, while SIX’s total revenue per capita was down 8.1% y/y, this was mostly impacted by the revenue headwind from the 13+ membership. Adjusting for this, admissions per capita grew 1%, and in-park per capita spend grew 5% y/y. For FUN, while spending per capita declined by 6.1%, this was mostly impacted by the reset to pricing in California, which is the majority of 1Q24 attendance. Spending per capita, excluding California, was up 3 to 4%.

However, recent macro elements are holding me back

What is holding me back from turning full bullish is that the macro conditions are not showing positive signs of improvement. Inflation remains sticky at the current levels, suggesting that the high interest rates are not as effective as they should be in driving down rates. The fact that Park visits are discretionary spending keeps me worried, as the high inflationary environment may force consumers to cut back on such spending. If one were to track the Fed’s sentiment since the start of the year, the number of expected cuts has gone from three cuts to just one cut (in the recent update), and the reason was that inflation continues to track above the 2% target.

In my writeup for Savers Value Village (SVV), I wrote the following: “The next data is set to be released in about 5 days (12 June), and even if inflation rates show positive progress, I think rates are going to stay higher for longer. A main problem with the US, I think, is the housing undersupply situation that is going to take a while to fix. According to experts, the supply situation still remains poor, and I believe this is going to be a main hurdle for the Fed to hike rates. Cutting rates will lower mortgage rates, which will most likely trigger more home purchases, which is going to drive up inflation (home prices go up due to the undersupply situation, and since housing is ~33% of CPI, this is going to drive up overall CPI).”

Redfox Capital Ideas

Indeed, the data released on June 12 was 3.3% for May, suggesting no improvement at all since this rate is still higher than Jan/Feb levels. If inflation continues to be sticky, rates could go higher, and the Fed is certainly not ruling out the possibility of additional hikes.

In a wide-ranging speech in St. Louis, Musalem also did not rule out additional rate hikes should inflation become stuck "meaningfully" above 2% or if it reaccelerates, although he emphasized that was not his base case. By Reuters

Valuation

Modeling what the merged entity is worth today is tough because the available share count data is not yet available (depending on the prevailing share price). However, I would attempt to determine how much the merged entity is worth as a whole (on a market cap basis).

SIX Redfox Capital Ideas

Based on my model, the merged entity could be worth $11 billion in market capital. Assuming mid-single-digit top line growth (in line with pre-covid growth levels) and management achieving the targeted synergies, the merged entity could generate ~$1.4 billion in EBITDA. As this entity is better than the standalone of both SIX and FUN, I expect it to trade at a higher multiple than any of them. Assuming a slight premium to where SIX trades today, at 11x forward EBITDA, I got to an implied EV of $15 billion. It was noted in the M&A presentation that the target leverage ratio is 3x. Giving the benefit of doubt that they can achieve that, I got to a market cap of $11 billion.

Risk

Any merger comes with operational risk, especially when it's between two big entities. Any mess in integrating the business could impair the entity's ability to reap both revenue and cost synergies. Poorer than expected macro conditions could hurt consumer demand more than expected, rendering my growth and margin estimates too high.

Conclusion

My view for SIX and FUN is a hold rating. While I think the upcoming merger is a positive one with positive demand indicators for the theme park industry, I maintain a neutral stance due to poor macroeconomic conditions. Upbeat consumer spending and strong season pass sales suggest a promising summer season. However, persistent inflation might force the Fed's hand to raise interest rates further, potentially leading to cuts in discretionary spending like theme park visits. My stance today is that this risk outweighs the positive indicators until a clearer picture of the macro environment emerges.