Google: APAC Retail Weakness May Flow Through In Q3 FY24 Financials

Summary

  • Search advertising revenues make up the bulk of Alphabet's top line. As I had anticipated last year, growth has been strong. This is driven by strength in APAC Retail.
  • But now, I see a slowdown in APAC Consumer Sentiment and weaker than expected Retail Sales activity in the US too. I expect this to affect Alphabet's Q3 FY24 financials.
  • Consolidation of team structures has led to headcount and office space efficiencies and hence higher operating margins. But I expect FCF margins to be lower due to AI tech spend.
  • At a 22.6x 1-yr fwd P/E, valuations don't show a discount to make buys compelling. The technicals vs S&P 500 show a bull trend encountering 4-monthly resistance.
  • I recognize upside risks if Other Bets' EBIT margins breakeven, as this may sidestep FCF margin erosion. Also, the stock's upside has so far been driven mostly by earnings growth. Multiple expansion in the stock is an upside risk.
Performance Assessment

I had a 'Neutral/Hold' stance on Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in my last article. Since that update, Google has generated an active return over the S&P500 (SPY) (SPX) of +8.55%:

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a year+. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look for a pinned comment underneath the article for any changes in my stance. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

