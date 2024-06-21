william87/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In October 2023, I reiterated my buy rating for easyJet (OTCQX:EJTTF)(OTCQX:ESYJY) noting that my previous buy rating had not materialized, which is not necessarily a reflection of financial results but more by the fear of airline investors. Airline stocks are volatile as cost items such as fuel and oil can significantly erode margins and the industry has a tendency to weaken pricing strength by significantly expanding capacity. Since the last time I assessed easyJet stock, the price has remained more or less flat, while the S&P 500 has seen significant gains. Once again, the buy rating has not paid off. In this report, I will be discussing the most recent results and assess whether easyJet stock is still a buy.

easyJet Improves Winter Performance

easyJet

In HY24, easyJet saw its revenues grow by 22%; Passenger revenues grew by 17% while ancillary revenues grew 19% on an increase of 9.6% in capacity. That shows that there was significant strength in demand throughout the winter season. We also saw Holidays revenues growing 80%. That is a business for easyJet that is still in the scaling phase. Seeing Holidays sales grow so strongly is a strong sign.

easyJet

Interesting for airlines at this point is how costs are developing. The unit costs showed quite favorable cost absorption as unit costs declined by 1.2% excluding fuel costs. Fuel costs increased year-over-year, leading to cost per seat to be more or less stable. Total airline costs were up 13.7%, which still does not provide a favorable cost absorption opposed to the costs per seat, while the Holiday costs increased by 78%. So, capacity additions are not yet translating to better cost absorption due to cost inflation in excess of capacity growth, but I would say that the business got through the winter rather well and its EBITDAR of £15 million showed that as well as did the 15% improvement in pre-tax losses.

What I Am Liking About easyJet

What I am liking about easyJet is the revenue transformation. Holidays revenues grew 80% and the sales have grown to the levels where the business is profitable, while the airline business saw its profit per seat up 40%. For FY2024, the company is expecting cost per seat to be up modestly and capacity growth to be around 8% with pre-tax profits of more than £170 million in pre-tax Holidays profits. The company aims to increase its profits per seat from £4.91 to £7-£10 and the reduction in winter losses, upgauging, Holidays and fuel cost savings are all going to play a role in that. Just this year alone, the number of seats per aircraft will increase from 179 to 181 with a longer-term target of 205. That is a significant improvement in cost amortization on top of fuel cost reductions per seat driven by new technology airplanes.

Is easyJet Stock A Buy, Hold Or Sell?

The Aerospace Forum

While easyJet stock has not quite lived up to expectations, we see that the current value is a fairly low one compared to the peer group but also compared to the company's median valuation and while airline stocks can be volatile, I do not see why the depressed valuation is justified. Using the median company EV/EBITDA, there would be the potential for the stock to increase more than 200%. The stock price projections in the years thereafter are tapering as dividends are expected to increase, putting the FY2026 target at $14.89 providing 184%. Even if the stock sees only half of the upside materialize, that would still indicate upside of more than 90%. As a result, I am reiterating my buy rating for the stock despite the underwhelming track record.

Conclusion: easyJet Stock Remains Significantly Undervalued

While easyJet stock performance has not quite lived up to expectations, we see that the company is seeing strong growth in its Holidays business and the airline is also growing its fleet using more fuel-efficient airplanes offering more seats, bringing the fuel costs per seat down significantly with more seats for better fixed cost absorption. Currently, costs per seat are not decreasing in line with capacity expansion due to cost inflation, but the overall revenue and fleet transformation are two elements I do like about easyJet and give me confidence to reiterate my buy rating. Furthermore, the company has reinstated its dividend, with dividends expected to grow in the upcoming years.

