easyJet Stock: Undervalued With Huge Potential On Fleet And Revenue Transformation

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • easyJet saw revenue growth in HY24, with strong demand throughout the winter season and significant growth in Holiday revenues.
  • Unit costs declined excluding fuel costs, with plans to increase profits per seat and reduce winter losses through fleet transformation.
  • Despite an underwhelming track record, easyJet stock is undervalued with potential for significant upside, leading to a reiteration of a buy rating.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

EasyJet airlines Airbus A320 at London Gatwick airport.

william87/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In October 2023, I reiterated my buy rating for easyJet (OTCQX:EJTTF)(OTCQX:ESYJY) noting that my previous buy rating had not materialized, which is not necessarily a reflection of financial results but more

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
16.61K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EJTTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EJTTF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EJTTF
--
ESYJY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News