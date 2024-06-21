BGH: Fully Covered Distribution And Attractive Discount

Lemon_tm

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) provides investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of high-yield bonds and loans. It puts an emphasis on seeking a short duration, as its name would imply. That can keep the closed-end fund's interest rate sensitivity relatively more minimal-in a high-yield portfolio, it is already generally more limited anyway.

BGH has historically performed quite well against its benchmark, thanks to the added benefit of leverage, but that also required successful management of the fund. The fund continues to trade at an attractive discount, despite the discount narrowing some from our prior update.

BGH Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

It also continues to deliver an attractive distribution, though, as the share price has been climbing since our last update, that yield has come down. That said, more importantly, on the distribution front is that it is well covered by the income generated in the underlying portfolio.

BGH Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.83

Discount/Premium: -9.13%

Distribution Yield: 8.78%

Expense Ratio: 3.95% (total expense ratio including leverage expenses)

Leverage: 25.56%

Managed Assets: $428 million

Structure: Perpetual

BGH's investment objective is "to generate as high a level of current income as we determine is consistent with capital preservation, and seeks capital appreciation as a secondary objective."

In an attempt to achieve this objective, the fund will "invest at least 80 percent of its managed assets in corporate bonds, loans and other income-producing instruments that are rated below investment grade." They additionally note that the fund may "invest up to 50 percent of its managed assets in bonds and loans issued by foreign companies."

On the front of its "short duration" focus, the fund will "seek to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less."

Performance - Beating Benchmark And Discount Has Appeal

BGH has historically been able to beat out its benchmark in terms of performance over the last one and five years. However, it did show weaker results over the last ten years. This is from the fund's annual report for the period ended December 31, 2023; so, at this point, it is a bit dated but still gives us some context of historical performance.

BGH Performance Against Benchmark Index (Barings)

Another fund that seems like it could be fair to compare BGH to would be the SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK). The fund isn't leveraged, and it's an ETF, but it still provides a similar underlying portfolio of short-term focused high-yield exposure.

Given that there is floating rate loan exposure to a sizeable degree included in BGH's portfolio, also included in the graph of YTD performance below will be Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN). Both SJNK and BKLN are also actually investible options for investors on the market, whereas one can't directly own an index.

YCharts

Given the results above, it would seem to suggest that BGH is still running on a hot streak and is likely to continue to outperform its benchmark. Being a positive year for the high yield and loan space, it would appear that the leverage is having a positive impact on the fund; that would be as well as successful security selection from the management team as well.

BGH also offers investors an opportunity to pick up a position while it is trading at a fairly attractive discount to its net asset value per share. Of course, the discount/premium is one common feature of CEFs that is worth exploiting. In the case of BGH, while it is fairly attractive, it is only trading modestly below its longer-term average discount. It's not quite the same bargain it was when we covered it back in November 2023.

YCharts

While things are going quite well for the fund, it certainly isn't a risk-free investment.

The high-yield nature of the underlying securities means they are investing in primarily below-investment-grade holdings. These are going to be the debts that default first in an economic slowdown. Even further, the high yield spread above the risk-free rate is becoming quite narrow historically. As the graph below shows, there can be quite a blowout in spreads, which comes from the underlying price of the securities dropping sharply.

High Yield Spread (FRED)

Therefore, the value of BGH's underlying portfolio can spike, and that's spike in a bad way to the downside. In the case of BGH, each spike lower since the fund's inception meant never quite reaching back to its previous share price and NAV level.

BGH Share And NAV Per Share (CEFConnect)

Distribution - Looks Attractive And Fully Covered

The fund has a history of distribution cuts, but they've been maintaining the current distribution for a number of years now. This isn't unlike most other areas of the fixed-income world; over most of the last decade, we've seen a gradual decline in dividends paid from their fixed-income ETF counterparts. It has only more recently begun to change now that we are in a higher-rate environment.

BGH Distribution History (Barings)

With the strong distribution coverage, that doesn't look like it is going to change anytime soon. In fact, I think it could be argued that they could increase the regular monthly payout to investors. That would also be consistent with the higher payouts we've been seeing paid elsewhere in the fixed-income space now. Alternatively, they could choose to continue holding the payout where it is and use a year-end special, as they did last year.

The fund is leveraged, and that saw some pressure on the fund due to the higher costs of borrowings. With a meaningful sleeve of floating rate investments, though, that headwind wasn't as bad as it otherwise could have been. Their leverage costs are based on one-month LIBOR plus 0.75%, which worked out to 6.14% on their outstanding borrowings at the end of 2023.

Based on the $1.49 net investment income and the current annualized monthly distribution working out to $1.2672, we are seeing NII coverage at a strong ~118%.

BGH Financial Metrics (Barings (highlights from author))

The NAV distribution rate comes to 7.97%, which is actually fairly modest in the leveraged high-yield CEF space. That's just another reflection of why we see the fund's strong distribution coverage but also why a cut in the payout doesn't seem likely given the current conditions. Thanks to the sizeable discount, the fund's distribution rate also comes to 8.78% for shareholders.

As a fixed-income fund, we see that the tax character of the distribution is entirely ordinary income for the last two years. That could make this fund most appropriate for a tax-sheltered account.

BGH Distribution History (Barings)

BGH's Portfolio

Turnover for this portfolio came to nearly 50% in the prior year, which was up from 34% in 2022. Over the last five years, the average turnover rate came to 46.104%, suggesting that the portfolio managers here are quite active.

Unfortunately, the latest data is quite dated that this fund provides. That said, the fund's overall positioning has not changed materially since our last update. The largest allocation is to bonds, and this was as of their last annual report for the period ended December 31, 2023.

BGH Portfolio 12/31/2023 (Barings)

For what it's worth, in our prior update, senior unsecured bonds were 52.6% of the portfolio, and senior secured bonds were 22.8%.

In looking at the fund's website, the data they provide there is as of September 30, 2023.

BGH Portfolio 9/30/2023 (Barings)

The next report due for the fund that can provide a better look at the fund would be the semi-annual report, which is generally not available until September. Otherwise, funds are now required to file an N-PORT quarterly, which shows a breakdown of each position the fund is holding. The latest for that is for the period ended March 31, 2024.

So, the fund sponsor here has been quite lacking in providing updated information for investors. That hadn't previously been the case, as the fund sponsor had previously provided helpful fact sheets and updates on their website displaying more current information.

Perhaps the "corporate raid" of employees earlier this year is causing some internal issues of disruption where resources are tied up. However, that would seem hard to believe, given MassMutual (Baring's parent company) has over 10k employees around the globe. Only 20 Barings staff were lured over, with a specific focus on the private credit staff-an area that BGH doesn't particularly focus on. At least on a YTD basis, the fund's performance certainly hasn't been an issue.

BGH Portfolio Security Level Asset Allocation (Barings)

With all that said, the portfolio right now is a bit opaque and that requires more confidence for investors in the management team making the right calls. That isn't unlike almost all closed-end funds, but elsewhere, we tend to get more updated information monthly or at least quarterly in most cases. Hopefully, this is just an oversight or a glitch that can be fixed in the future.

Conclusion

There certainly are risks to consider with a high-yield fund, credit risk and spreads being historically narrow. However, I believe that BGH is still a relatively attractive area in that one could put some cash to work in the high-yield space. The combination of a still attractive discount and shorter duration could help this fund navigate a downturn a bit better. One could be patient before entering a position or consider dollar-cost averaging in over time if they are expecting a more opportunistic opportunity in the future to add.