(Notes: Amounts in the article are in EUR unless indicated otherwise. At the current exchange rate, 1 EUR is around 1.07 USD. All per-share figures refer to the SMGTF ticker and are in EUR.)
SMA Solar: Not A Buy Despite The Undemanding Valuation
Summary
- SMA Solar shares are down more than 75% from their peak in June 2023 and 50% YTD.
- The company achieved record revenue in 2023 and profit quadrupled, but guidance for 2024 was muted.
- Q1 2024 results confirmed the slowdown, and SMA Solar issued a revenue and profit warning on June 18. Investors reacted negatively and shares sank 30% in one day.
- SMA shares look cheap now. However, the question is whether the long-term growth prospects are intact.
- Political developments like the shift to the right in the recent EU election pose a risk.
