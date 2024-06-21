viper-zero

Introduction

In my previous article, I had a buy rating on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL). The article focused on why my view of the company changed from negative to positive. At the time, my primary arguments focused on negative macroeconomic headwinds that I thought would cause hindrance and have not materialized. Unemployment rates and consumer confidence remained strong, while the consumer loan delinquency rate growth was slowing down. Today, I continue to stand by my bullish thesis, even after the company's stock rose by about 15%. I believe the macroeconomic conditions and the company's operations remain strong, creating a favorable demand environment, while the potential cut in the federal funds rate could act as a tailwind in the coming few quarters. Further, despite the higher stock prices, Delta Air Lines' valuation, in my opinion, is slightly undervalued. Therefore, I am maintaining my buy rating on Delta Air Lines.

Resilient Demand Environment

Delta Air Lines has continued to communicate to investors that the company is seeing a strong demand environment, with no clear signs of a slowdown. In mid-June, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said, "Summer's progressing strongly and demand is quite healthy" as the company is planning to operate its largest transatlantic schedule in 2024. Adding a tailwind for Delta, the company is seeing accelerated demand for more lucrative international and premium travel relative to its domestic travel demand.

This recent comment builds off of a positive outlook guidance the company provided during the 2024Q1 earnings call, which encompassed business travel, premium demand, and loyalty programs. Starting with the business travel update, the company said that they are seeing the "growth accelerating into the mid-teens over last year" while premium products are seeing "secular growth" as a result of "generational shifts and evolving consumer preferences." Further, due to a strong loyalty program demand, Delta Air Lines has "set new records with [a] remuneration from American Express (AXP)." Overall, the company implied that the "consumer demand is robust and premium trends remain strong."

Building off of the positive demand environment outside during the 2024Q1 earnings call in mid-April, Delta Air Lines is continuing to see this positive demand environment in June, and I believe these views are warranted as the TSA daily travel data clearly shows an improving trend in 2024 relative to 2023.

The chart below depicts 2024 daily TSA screening numbers to 2023 numbers year-to-date, and the momentum is clear. First, going into the busy summer months, there have been no indications of the air travel demand slowing. Second, 2024 demand has consistently been stronger than that of 2023 with a trendline indicating that this momentum will likely continue for the foreseeable future. Therefore, I believe the continuous and consistent tone from Delta Air Lines' management team regarding the demand environment is warranted, which could continue to be a positive tailwind for Delta Air Lines for the foreseeable future.

TSA

[Source]

Federal Funds Rate Cut Optimism

Federal Reserve has been guiding for a federal funds rate cut in 2024 since late 2023. Although the expected rate cut magnitude fell from 75 basis points to 25 basis points over the past few months, I continue to believe that the loosening of the monetary policy will ease the debt burden of Delta Air Lines, especially as the federal funds rate cut will likely continue into 2026. I believe the Federal Reserve's outlook on potential rate cuts to be reasonable, allowing a looser monetary policy because the CPI data in recent months clearly showed that the inflation is falling back to the target 2% level.

In 2024 Q1, Delta Air Lines incurred an interest expense of $205 million on an operating income of $614 million. The heavy interest expense came as a result of higher debt, total debt and finance lease obligations, level incurred during the pandemic, which currently sits at $19.4 billion with an interest rate of 4.5%. Looking at the expense at an annualized rate, for the trailing twelve months, the company incurred $812 million in interest expenses.

Certainly, Delta Air Lines has a sizeable debt and a significant interest expense burden, even as the company is diligently working towards reducing its liability. Fortunately, the company may see a positive tailwind emerge in its effort to reduce the total debt load from interest rate cuts. For the sake of argument, as a result of the federal funds rate cut, if Delta Air Lines could reduce its interest rate by 0.5% to 4% over the next few quarters, then the company's annual interest expense could decline by about $97.44 million, which would have been an additional 2% increase to the company's net income in trailing twelve months.

Therefore, as the federal funds rate potentially declines in the coming few quarters, Delta Air Lines could see an additional tailwind to the company's operations beyond the elevated air travel demand environment.

Valuation

Despite about 15% stock price appreciation since the publication of my previous article, I believe Delta Air Lines still has more room for a valuation multiple expansion. Historically, prior to the pandemic, Delta Air Lines has been trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 8-11, which leaves significant room for a valuation expansion from the current 7.44 forward price-to-earnings ratio. As such, with a stable demand environment and a lighter debt burden in the near future, I believe Delta Air Lines could see its valuation multiples expand over the next coming quarters.

Further, even if Delta Air Lines is not undervalued but within the range of fair value, the share price, in my opinion, could see a significant upside in the coming quarters as the company is expecting strong bottom-line growth. In 2024, 2025, and 2026, Delta Air Lines' EPS is expected to grow by 6.67%, 14.71%, and 13.12%, respectively. Therefore, I believe Delta Air Lines' attractive valuation offers an attractive entry point for investors.

Risks to Thesis

There is a major risk to my bullish thesis. Although the current air travel demand is showing resiliency and strong demand, worrisome metrics have started to arise. According to the CPI reports' detailed expenditure category, airfare prices declined by 5.9% year-over-year and 3.9% month-over-month in May. The month-over-month price declines have accelerated in recent months as the previous two months have seen a price decline of 0.8% and 0.4%. Declining airfare prices could be reflecting the weakening air travel demand or an imbalance of supply and demand. Whichever the reason may be, investors should continue to monitor the weakening airline pricing power, as it could be an early sign of cooling demand. However, with no concrete evidence of slowing demand, as seen with the TSA travel data, I do not necessarily believe the weak pricing power warrants a sell thesis yet.

Summary

Delta Air Lines has performed well over the past few months, and I continue to believe that the company will experience strong growth for the foreseeable future. Not only does the air travel demand continue to stay at an elevated level, but its momentum and trajectory indicate that the slowdown in the air travel demand has not started. Further, the TSA travel data supports this thesis, which could create a favorable environment for Delta Air Lines. Finally, with an expected looser monetary policy in 2024 and into 2025, Delta Air Lines' debt burdens could be lightened through lower interest payments. Therefore, I continue to believe Delta Air Lines is a buy.