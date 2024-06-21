deliormanli

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) fell yesterday after the company announced that suvecaltamide failed to meet the primary endpoint in the phase 2b trial in patients with essential tremor. The company is blaming a higher placebo response, but I was not surprised by this failure. As I wrote in my January 2024 article, my expectations were low based on the available data from the previous trial.

There are far more important assets and events to focus on - the performance of the commercial business, and the upcoming regulatory and clinical updates for zanidatamab and Zepzelca.

The stock is still in the penalty box as investors are waiting to see the full impact of Xyrem going generic and the increasing competitive pressure from Avadel Pharmaceuticals' (AVDL) Lumryz, but I remain optimistic about Jazz's long-term growth prospects and I continue to see a path to a share price recovery and long-term gains.

Suvecaltamide fails in the phase 2b trial in patients with essential tremor

Jazz announced that suvecaltamide failed to meet the primary endpoint in the phase 2b trial, but the company is blaming the placebo response:

While not statistically significant, numeric improvements were observed on the primary endpoint and key secondary endpoint at 30mg versus placebo. The improvement in placebo from baseline to week 12 also exceeded the Company's expectations and was higher than what was observed for placebo in the prior T-CALM trial of suvecaltamide.

As mentioned in the introduction, my expectations from suvecaltamide were low based on the mixed results from the previous trial and the shifting of endpoints between the previous and this phase 2b trial.

I would not dwell on this too much - the trial failed and even if Jazz decides to push forward with another trial, I doubt it will get any credit for suvecaltamide until we see positive data from another trial, and this could take more than three years since it took 3.5 years from the start of this phase 2b trial to finish.

However, there is another shot on goal for suvecaltamide - the phase 2 results in Parkinson's disease patients are expected in the first quarter of 2025, and positive results could put this asset back on investors' maps. My expectations for this readout are similarly modest, however, and I see suvecaltamide as a write-off until proven otherwise.

The oxybate franchise is doing well despite the availability of generic Xyrem and the recent launch of Lumryz

I continue to be pleasantly surprised by the performance of the oxybate franchise despite significant headwinds - the limited availability of an authorized Xyrem generic ('Xyrem AG') and last year's launch of Avadel Pharmaceuticals' Lumryz.

When Jazz announced its 2025 goals two years ago, I was far more pessimistic about this franchise's prospects and believed it would generate $1 billion to $1.5 billion in net sales next year. I did increase this estimate to $1.5-1.7 billion five months ago, and based on the performance of Xywav in the last two quarters, I may need to further increase this range in the following quarters.

If you look at Xywav's quarterly patient numbers, you would have a hard time pointing out where the launches of Xyrem AG and Lumryz occurred. Xywav is, so far, on a steady growth trajectory that was almost uninterrupted by these competitive launches.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals earnings reports

And I say almost because there is a moderate slowdown in the growth of narcolepsy patients taking Xywav. Before the launches of Xyrem AG and Lumryz, Jazz was adding approximately 500 new narcolepsy patients and 250-300 idiopathic hypersomnia ("IH") patients each quarter. The growth of IH patients remained steady or even slightly better in the last few quarters, but the sequential growth of narcolepsy patients slowed down from approximately 500 through Q1 2023 to, on average, less than 200.

All things considered, I believe this is still pretty good as Xywav continues to grow in both indications despite these headwinds. And thanks to Xywav's sales growth, Jazz's oxybate franchise has experienced very modest erosion, with mid- to high-single-digit Y/Y declines since Xyrem AG became available.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals earnings reports

Total revenues will grow again in 2024

Jazz expects to generate $4 billion to $4.2 billion in total revenue in 2024, a 4% to 9% increase over 2023.

I reviewed the oxybate franchise's performance in the previous section and noted the strong performance of Xywav.

The other major products are performing in line:

Epidiolex sales were lighter in the first quarter as the inventory benefit from the fourth quarter of 2024 turned into a modest headwind, and the next few quarters will likely look better.

Rylaze grew 20% Y/Y, but quarterly sales are stuck just above $100 million for the fourth quarter in a row. This is moderately concerning, but maybe I grew too accustomed to the exceptional performance since launch, and management still sounded enthusiastic on the Q1 earnings call.

Zepzelca continues to generate modest growth, but it looks like it is near its peak in the existing indication, and we may need to see label expansion for renewed growth.

Defitelio/Defibrotide and Vyxeos are generally range-bound with some quarterly variability.

Based on the performance of Xywav, the expected contribution from Xyrem and Xyrem AG royalties, and the steady and relatively predictable contribution of other products, I believe Jazz will be able to meet its guidance range, although I would expect the full-year sales to be closer to the low end of the range.

Upcoming pipeline updates - all eyes on zanidatamab and Zepzelca

The oncology pipeline will have three key updates by early 2025:

FDA decision on zanidatamab for the treatment of second-line biliary tract cancer ("BTC"). The FDA recently accepted the application and granted Priority Review, which shortened the review period to six months. The PDUFA date is November 29, and approval is not guaranteed but seems likely given the unmet need and good clinical trial data zanidatamab generated in this population and with efficacy and duration of response that look better compared to the other options.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals investor presentation

Phase 3 results of zanidatamab in gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma ("GEA") in late 2024. This is a much larger market for zanidatamab as the number of patients is more than five times the number of patients in second-line BTC and the duration of therapy should be much longer as well, resulting in higher net sales per patient. I laid out a bullish case for zanidatamab in GEA in my January article, and it was based on the strong phase 1b/2 results and comparatively better efficacy than the combination of trastuzumab, pembrolizumab, and chemotherapy (with the usual caveats of cross-trial comparisons).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals investor presentation

Phase 3 results of Zepzelca in combination with Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in first-line small cell lung cancer ("SCLC") in late 2024 or early 2025. As I wrote previously, the outcome of this trial is harder to call, but the available data point to the direction of the combination failing to show a treatment benefit. Given Jazz's current valuation, I see the situation here as similar to this week's readout of suvecaltamide - a much larger upside reaction if the results are positive and a modest move down if the trial fails.

Approval of zanidatamab for second-line BTC would be a small step in the right direction for Jazz's oncology business, but the phase 3 success in GEA would go a long way to improve the company's growth profile in the second half of the decade. Jazz sees zanidatamab as a $2 billion+ a year drug at peak, and I see the GEA as the indication that could get it halfway there. These updates are also relevant and will have an even greater impact on partner Zymeworks (ZYME) as it is entitled to significant milestone payments and royalties on net sales from Jazz.

Of course, all would not be lost if the GEA trial does not work because Jazz has other plans - the company recently said it will initiate a phase 3 trial of zanidatamab in combination with chemotherapy against trastuzumab and chemotherapy in HER2-positive breast cancer patients whose disease has progressed on previous Enhertu treatment. Zanidatamab has previously generated responses in patients who failed Enhertu and I think this is a good development plan in this new world where Enhertu is expected to dominate in HER2 cancers.

This trial is also part of a comprehensive plan to develop zanidatamab in breast cancer that includes testing in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors and fulvestrant in advanced breast cancer, but also as a potentially less toxic treatment regimen in early breast cancer.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals investor presentation

Financial review

Jazz's balance sheet has slightly improved since my last update. Cash and investments grew to $1.8 billion and net debt fell to $4 billion. The company is in good financial shape, although its ability to do larger transactions is still limited by the debt position, and the very low market cap also means the use of equity for M&A is not an option. This leaves in-licensing options for mid/late-stage assets with small upfront payments or smaller acquisitions.

Conclusion

The failure of suvecaltamide in essential tremor patients is a minor setback for Jazz and one that I expected, and it does not alter my investment thesis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The commercial business is performing well with the oxybate franchise exceeding my expectations despite increasing competition in the narcolepsy market, and long-term expectations could get a significant boost if zanidatamab delivers positive phase 3 results in GEA patients in late 2023. The Zepzelca in first-line SCLC is more of a long shot, but one where I once again see favorable risk-reward on the long side.

The main risks in the near term are the oxybate franchise performing worse than expected and zanidatamab failing to show a treatment benefit in first-line GEA patients.