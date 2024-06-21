6381380

Shares of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) have been a very strong performer over the past year, rising by about 45% as its advantageous hedge portfolio and quality asset mix have supported strong cash flow. I last covered GPOR in November, rating shares a “sell.” While I view its business positively, the finite nature of hedges and its elevated valuation left me concerned. Since then, shares have risen 17%, about 5% less than the market. While this is underperformance, given the solidly positive total return, a “hold” rating would have likely been more appropriate. With updated financials, now is a good time to evaluate what the proper rating for GPOR is going forward. I remain cautious but do not see a pressing need to sell shares.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s first quarter reported on April 30th, GPOR reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.11. In Q1, production was 1,054mmcfe/d, which was down about 0.3%, as GPOR has pulled back on capital spending given the commodity environment. Per unit operating costs were $1.16, and unit operating costs were down 6% from last year. About 80% of its production is in the Utica & Marcellus Shale formations with 20% in the SCOOP.

Lower prices have been a headwind, partially offset by the company’s ~60% hedging position. It realized $2.13 and received a $0.75 benefit from hedges for an all-in price of $2.88 vs $3.32 last year. About 92% of production is natural gas, so GPOR is nearly a pure-play on this commodity. I view this fact negatively as I will discuss further below in my outlook.

During the first quarter, Gulfport generated $38.8 million of free cash flow. It directed $29.5 million to share repurchases, and thanks to buybacks, its share count is down about 2.6% from last year. $221 million remains on its repurchase program. Management aims to use all free cash flow this year for share repurchases. During Q1, GPOR also paid down $31 million of gross debt. Now, there are several points to make about the company’s free cash flow capacity.

First, GPOR’s cap-ex program is front-half weighted this year, which will shift some free cash flow into H2. For the full year, there is $380-420 million of cap-ex budgeted. In Q1 though, it spent $124 million on cap-ex, a ~$500 million pace. Now, its development cap-ex program is 10% lower than last year. It is focusing on more liquids-rich sites, given better economics. Given pricing, it has deferred some completions until H2. Even with this deferral, cap-ex spending will fall significantly in H2, leading to more free cash flow, all else equal.

Gulfport Energy

One point of caution is that GPOR is forecasting modest sequential production growth even as cap-ex falls. For the full year, it targets 1,045-1,080mmcfe/d of production. Now, there is some lag between cap-ex and production as it takes time to develop, drill, and then complete wells. I view guidance as credible; however, this large drop-off is likely to challenge first-half 2025 production levels. Over the medium term, GPOR targets 0-5% production growth, but we will likely see production in early 2025 at the low end of this target, if not down slightly.

One offsetting positive I would note is that GPOR continues to generate productivity improvements in its capital program, reducing cost per drilling foot. As it continues to push costs down, it can do more drilling for the same amount of capital spending. This does also help to bring down breakeven costs.

Gulfport Energy

Relative to its full year average, GPOR “over-spent” about $30 million on cap-ex, so run-rate free cash flow was closer to $70 million in Q1. However, it is important to note that GPOR received $65.3 million of cash on settled derivatives. If not for hedges, GPOR essentially ran at cash flow breakeven in Q1. Now, these hedges are good things, and this is real cash.

However, there is a danger as to what free cash flow will look like when its hedges roll off. Right now, GPOR has about $220 million of net derivative assets on its balance sheet, providing about $12/share of value. This has been a very accretive program. But given GPOR has a ~$2.7 billion market value, it speaks to the importance of natural gas prices also rising from the $2.13 Q1 realization to improve GPOR’s underlying free cash flow.

On the bright side, while natural gas prices have been disappointing over the long term, they have been a bit better of late. Natural gas has traded between $2 and $3 this year, currently sitting just below $3. As you can see below, natural gas prices spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine, but we are now below levels that predate the invasion. When valuing GPOR, it is also important to note given its geographic location, it tends to realize about $0.30 below NYMEX natural gas.

Seeking Alpha

In some ways, natural gas is a victim of its own success. Because the US has so much gas and because drillers like Gulfport have gotten so good at getting it out of the ground, our production has absolutely surged, as you can see below. This abundant supply has kept a lid on prices. Even with prices down a third from last decade, production is up 20%. One other challenge is that some US gas production comes as a byproduct of oil drilling. Oil is the source of the driller’s economics and determines their production decision. This gas production continues even when natural gas price falls because oil drives the decision. As such, gas production is not as elastic to gas prices as one might think.

EIA

Now, one hope was that US LNG would help absorb all of this supply, particularly after Europe scrambled to replace Russian oil. In fact, US LNG exports have surged. From pre-COVID levels, they are up about 60%, but this has absorbed just about 1/3 of US production growth during that time. That still leaves the domestic market absorbing more natural gas than before.

EIA

Because there is finite LNG capacity, and it is both costly and time-consuming to add capacity, natural gas acts a largely local commodity, rather than oil, which is global. Frankly, just how well US natural gas prices renormalized after a tremendous shock in Europe is a testament to the fact the local market dynamics are so much more powerful. On top of this, natural gas lacks a cartel like OPEC to manage supply and keep prices high.

The fact some producers like GPOR are pulling back on completions and production is a positive sign of discipline in the face of low prices. However, given these broader factors, I continue to be cautious on natural gas prices. At $2, few pure play producers have positive cash flow (ex-hedges) whereas north of $3.50, the vast majority do, and I view these as the anchors with $2.50-$3.25 the center of gravity for prices, recognizing extreme weather can cause short-term volatility.

Now, GPOR has significant hedges, which reduces near-term volatility. As you can see below, GPOR has hedged about 60% of production this year via swaps and collars. That falls to 37% in 2025, and less than 2% in 2026. It will likely add hedges as we progress through this year. While near-term cash flow is somewhat insulated from hedges, its long-term cash flow is greatly impacted as hedges diminish.

Gulfport Energy

Assuming 0-5% production growth and $1.25-$1.40Mcfe of production costs, GPOR expects $2.2 billion of free cash flow over the next five years if NYMEX averages $3.50. That is over 70% of its market capitalization, which would allow tremendous repurchase activity and upside to shares. However, I view $3.50 as an extremely optimistic long-term average given the supply in the US market and limited offset from LNG, GPOR itself estimates $800 million of sensitivity to a $0.50 move in NYMEX. Using a more reasonable $3 NYMEX price, GPOR’s free cash flow is more likely to be $1.4 billion, or $280 million per year on average, giving shares a 10% annual free cash flow yield.

Gulfport Energy

I view $1.4 billion in five-year cash flow as a more reasonable central case. Now this year, I expect GPOR to generate about $270 million in free cash flow, essentially in keeping with its five-year forward average, aided by its larger hedge book which offsets natural gas below $3 on average this year. If natural gas prices can hold at about $3 for a sustained period, we should see GPOR manage to sustain this level of cash flow, though I am somewhat concerned that H1 2025 production could be a bit weaker and require more cap-ex spending.

I would also note that GPOR has a strong balance sheet, enabling it to return all cash to shareholders. It carries just 0.9x debt/EBITDA with $550 million of 2026 senior notes and $87 million on its revolver. As such, there is very limited interest rate risk in GPOR.

I do continue to be concerned that natural gas runs persistently below $3.00, as industry-wide hedges allow producers to continue producing and US oil production remains strong, leading to more gas as a by-product. Plus while LNG has a limited impact, the Biden Administration’s pause likely reduces or at least delays long-term growth, leaving more supply for the domestic market to absorb. Even if a potential Trump Administration reverses it, the past two years make me wonder if more LNG capacity is met with even more supply, reducing any positive price movement.

Shares have a roughly 9-10% free cash flow yield, so if prices hold around $3, GPOR can deliver solid returns, though lower than the past year’s. With its recent pullback, ConocoPhillips (COP) has an over 8% free cash flow yield. I would note that yield is not inflated by hedges, and COP has much more oil exposure. While GPOR may at first appear slightly cheaper, the hedge-driven nature of its free cash flow makes it lower quality in my view.

I continue to view GPOR with some trepidation, given my concerns about the natural gas macro, though the recent price rise likely has enabled it to layer in some hedges. Given the near-term protection from hedges and my longer-term concerns about natural gas prices, my initial “sell” rating may have been overly harsh. That said, I view GPOR as likely to deliver no more than high single-digit returns, as I see natural gas likely capped around $3. As such, I would expect it to continue underperforming the market to the upside as it has, but there may not be material outright downside, barring a return to $2.25-2.50 natural gas. I would rather invest in companies like COP. While I am moving GPOR to a “hold” given the prospect of positive, but unspectacular returns, I would emphasize my view there are better opportunities in the oil & gas sector and would rotate out of GPOR into firms with more oil exposure like COP.