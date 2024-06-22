Carlyle Secured Lending: Strong Fundamentals Make This BDC A Perfect Portfolio Addition On A Pullback

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.5K Followers

Summary

  • Carlyle Secured Lending has shown a solid performance and growth in high interest rate environment.
  • CGBD's latest earnings beat expectations with solid net investment income and total investment income. Their strong performance has led to a premium slightly below their high premium of 5.39%.
  • Strong dividend coverage, solid NAV growth, and healthy balance sheet position Carlyle Secured Lending as a great BDC for income-focused investors.
  • Carlyle Secured Lending's dividend coverage was higher than two of the most popular peers in the sector Ares Capital & Blackstone Secured Lending.
  • Despite being externally-managed, CGBD seems to be more aligned with shareholders, paying out supplemental dividends, making them perfect for an income-focused portfolio.
Focus on fundamentals

tang90246

Introduction

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) is a BDC that I've haven't written on but have kept close tabs on in the sector. Although I don't currently own them, I've been quite impressed with their performance during the high interest rate environment. The

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.5K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CGBD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CGBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CGBD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News