In our Enagás' last analysis (OTCPK:ENGGF) (OTCPK:ENGGY), we provided an update on the company's shift to hydrogen to justify a dividend cut. After the Q1 results, there were no surprises, confirming our rating change on No Positive Catalyst ahead. As a reminder, we anticipated how 1) the company's FCF could not meet the DPS payment, 2) GSP arbitration was still pending, and 3) considering a higher rate environment and its debt evolution, Enagas' valuation was unjustified compared to EU-regulated players.

Q1 Results and a Show-Me Story in Process

Enagas reported an uneventful quarter. Q1 EBITDA was up +2.7% year-on-year and above expectations by +2.3% despite recording flat revenue. Both Q1 2024 and Q4 2023 results came in better than our estimates. Higher contributions from equity affiliates and lower-than-expected corporate tax drove these supportive performances. In detail, we provide an update on our natural view, reporting our critical comments on how we look at Enagas today.

Starting with positive news on the top-line sales analysis, Enagas recorded €220.5 million in Q1, with flat performance year-on-year. That said, in the regulated revenues, we report the positive contribution of the El Musel regasification plant (which started operation in August 2023), which offset the lower RAB regulatory framework. In addition, we should report that Enagas' slides are a bit misleading (Fig 1). Enagas reported a positive demand growth in the industrial sector with a plus 8.4% compared to Q1 2023. However, the total demand fell by 4%, with a 24% decline in lower gas demand due to lower 1) domestic demand (-10.3%) and 2) electricity generation. Still, the company has a take or pay contract, which provides sales stability indie dental by the total gas transported in Enagas' pipeline.

On the pending part, Enagas is involved in two arbitration cases in Peru. Firstly, the company expects to recover the invested capital in the GSP pipeline. Secondly, Enagas must still repatriate cash from its TGP stake in Peru. Regarding the former issue, there is an expectation for a final settlement by June 2024. That said, this litigation has already been delayed multiple times. Related to the TGP stake, here at the lab, we assume there will be no cash expectation until 2026; an outcome procedure is scheduled for early 2025.

Going down to the P&L analysis, Q1 net profits were up by 19.6% year on year. However, these results were positively impacted by a very low tax rate of 11.2% (Fig 2) compared to a forecasted tax rate of 20%. Therefore, Q1 2024 included a non-recurrent positive tax impact of €4 million, which we do not anticipate in the upcoming quarters. Looking at Wall Street analysts' estimates, Enagas reported a Q1 clean net income of €65 million, 12% above Bloomberg's consensus. Aside from the tax one-off, these results were also driven by lower net financing costs.

As a reminder, the company cut the dividend at the Fiscal Year 2023 results presentation and now has a DPS at €1 for 2024-2026. In number, the company has adequate its payout to 40% FFO, which, at first sight, might be seen as sustainable. However, Enagas' CAPEX targets were also upgraded during the FY23 conference. The company anticipates investing €3.2 billion in Spanish hydrogen opportunity until 2030 compared to the previous estimate of €690 million. We continue to see a high risk of another DPS cut and view execution risk on hydrogen execution and take rate. According to our estimates, Enagas should see an RAB growth in 2029. Our estimates provide a target price with a 12-month visible period. Therefore, this poses a wait-and-see approach.

Source: Enagas Q1 results presentation

Earnings Changes and Valuation

In a nutshell, uncertainty remains, but Enagas delivered better results than anticipated. Even removing the favorable tax on off, we decided to revise our model, increasing our EBITDA estimates by 1-3% across 2024-2027, thanks to higher affiliated dividends and lower opex (Fig 3). In addition, we also included the El Musel regasification plant estimates. Our previous analysis guided sales, EBITDA, and net income at €893 million, €747 million, and €242 million, respectively. Our EPS projections were set at €1.09. Even if we are pessimistic about the DPS evolution, we assume a flat dividend aligned with the company's guidance. We are doubling our CAPEX estimates in 2027, driven by the higher hydrogen CAPEX outlook. Still, considering lower financial expenses and more opex efficiency, our net income increased by 5% in 2024, arriving at €254.1 million with an EPS projection of €1.14. As shown in Fig 4, we are still below Enagas' net income target.

Regarding valuation, we continue to remain neutral. Enagas' trading P/E multiple looks optically attractive (Fig 5); however, if we adjust the company's EBITDA for affiliates' dividends, Enagas' valuation is aligned with peers and its historical average (Fig 6). Continuing to value Enagás with a P/E target of 12x (with a 20% discount vs. its peers such as E.ON and Snam), we derive a stock price of €13.68 per share with an equal weight 12-month rating.

Risks

Investing in a pipeline player such as Enagas involves risks including 1) changes in the remuneration framework for its regulated activities (RAB), 2) change in transmission demand pipeline vs. FSRU, 3) execution risks on CAPEX project & potential delay, and 4) new costly refining terms. In detail, any changes in interest rate and inflation expectations might impact the company's P&L. That said, the company has an 80% fixed rate. The company is also exposed to fluctuations in exchange rates. On the specific risks, a prolonged GSP arbitration and TGP cash repatriation cannot go unnoticed. In addition, Enagas is exposed to any change in hydrogen support from the EU community and Spain's investment decision.

Conclusion

A positive one-off mainly drove Q1 beats. Enagas is a fully regulated utility that should offer stable and predictable earnings. However, RAB's downward pressure on earnings and concerns about the arbitration and hydrogen adoption cannot go unnoticed. Enagas trades aligned with its peers; however, we believe it should trade at a discount. In addition, we continue to see a dividend reset with an increase in CAPEX projection and costs. This is why we reiterate our neutral rating.

