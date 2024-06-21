Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Moelis (NYSE:MC) continues to power forward with revenue growth thanks to restructuring, as was the case when we covered MC previously, as well as decent rates of activity in other parts of the capital markets. Sponsors are still nowhere to be found, which weighs on revenues from this ordinarily strong client base. They've also done a lot of hiring YoY, with comp expenses up as well as fully diluted shares figures, signaling dilution to come at around 7%. Things are quite good, but the important sponsor component is still a while off. We think the ideal way to play it is to wait for that to come online before picking up MC, which may remain stagnant till then.

Q1 Earnings

As usual, Ken Moelis' commentary is quite colourful. Some of the key ideas of this call was that he went back on some of his optimism from the last call, which was buoyed by sentiment around Powell's first remarks on possible rate cuts. The new logic presented is that the prospect of rate cuts is actually sidelining PE even more, since they can benefit from simply waiting for the rate cuts to actually occur to optimise their entry prices. Indeed, most of the revenue was from public and strategics. It is very much still the case that PE is at a standstill. The market isn't really clearing in PE at all, there's just no activity, and it's backing up cash within the funds, preventing new dry powder from also being deployed. We are quite inclined to agree with Moelis' logic that when leverage becomes a more helpful return lever, and there is more space for bids to go up to satisfy sellers as well, there should be a lot more private market activity and that will play in nicely to MC revenues. So far, M&A has been weak in the mix at only around 50% due to the shortfall in sponsor activity.

In terms of restructuring, which is quite important to note since it's been as much as 20% of the company's revenue at times, possibly again this quarter with 50% revenue from non-M&A, things have been looking strong. One thing that has been helpful is ample demand for high-yield credit in this period, driving credit spreads unusually low despite outstanding macroeconomic questions. This has also made liability management activity very doable and frequent. It seems that there may have been quite a lot of equity available to finance the transactions as well. A lot more liability management than Chapter 11s compared to previous downturns.

IS (SEC.gov)

Revenue growth was pretty solid at 16% YoY. Comp expense was up, with a decent amount of hiring since last year of, among others, an SVB tech team. Four MDs were added in Q1 as well. But it wasn't up enough together with comp expense to offset the growth. Operating profits improved, but the additions in headcounts have created some latent negative earnings effects, with pretty meaningful increases in weighted average stock outstanding on a fully diluted basis on account of the equity compensation plans assumed with the new employees. Around 7% dilution is possible based on that figure.

Bottom Line

MC benefits from operating leverage, so when sponsor activity comes online, it will significantly grow EPS. Actual activity probably won't begin until there have been a couple of rate cuts by Moelis logic, especially if more rather than less rate cuts are expected. Rate cuts are still months away, given inflation has not gone down at all since entering the last mile.

Ultimately, while we like MC, we think the Lazard (LAZ) remains the better proposition. A 10x PE for the AM business is usually fair, which at a 13x forward PE, implies a much lower valuation for the advisory business than Moelis, which has a forward multiple of around 50x, consistent with annualising the EPS for the full year. We think it could be another 12 months before financial sponsors really get active again. We continue to prefer Lazard, but the whole sector, including Moelis, would be worth a look when it becomes likely that sponsors will return to market. Appreciation in the stock is likely to anticipate the actual sponsor recovery since any rate cut moves advisory stocks up by quite a lot. Lazard is nice in that it has a value case going for it as well as a stable AM business before any speculative factors start to kick in.