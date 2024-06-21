JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

In a stunning turn of events, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rocketed past Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) to become the world's most valuable company, reaching a market cap of $3.34T. However, with Wednesday's market closure for Juneteenth, its reign lasted at least a day.

Bullish analysts have been speculating about this day, and Nvidia revenue and earnings kept increasing, blowing past every consensus estimate. Despite the short-lived lead, some of these bullish analysts keep seeing NVDA holding on to the crown with the most bullish analyst increasing its price target to $200, implying a valuation of $4.7T by 2026 maintaining its current level of shares outstanding. This bullish forecast hinges on NVDA dominance in AI hardware and the burgeoning software ecosystem in fosters.

While Nvidia currently sits atop the tech world, competition remains fierce. Apple's highest price target suggests a potential market valuation of $4.21T, and Microsoft could reach $4.39T. The average analyst, however, remains more cautious, pegging Nvidia's 2026 earnings at $3.56 and its target price at $130.68.

Nvidia reported another blowout quarter, boasting a record-breaking $26 billion in revenue, up 18% from the previous quarter and a staggering 262% YoY. The driving force? The insatiable demand for data center GPUs, fueled by applications like AI and large language models ("LLMs").

In their last earnings call, the star of the show was the recently announced "Blackwell" GPU, already in production with shipments ramping in Q3. This powerhouse promises to revolutionize data centers, with customers setting up systems by Q4.

At the same time, Blackwell is in full production. We are working to bring up our system and cloud partners for global availability later this year. Demand for H200 and Blackwell is well ahead of supply and we expect demand may exceed supply well into next year.

As you will read later in this article, while competition is heating up, NVDA remains confident. Their focus on a complete hardware and software stack, alongside superior performance and cost-effectiveness, positions them well against cloud-based solutions and custom chips.

I believe the future is bright for NVDA. They are committed to continuous innovation, with more powerful chips on the horizon and a focus on industry-leading interconnect options. With a 10 for 1 stock split and a significant dividend increase, investors are cheering the return on capital with a run of around 43% since it last reported earnings in May 22nd.

However, I aim to find companies that are growing at a reasonable price. To determine this, I consider factors like management, corporate strategy, and valuation metrics. As you will read at the end, I find that holding the title of the most valuable company comes with a volatile price, and considering all factors, I am inclined to start coverage on the stock with a Hold given the high uncertainties surrounding a potential deceleration in demand due to the economic cycle, competition, and valuation sensitivity.

Management Evaluation

I believe that Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of Nvidia, has a clear vision for the company's future. Since founding Nvidia in 1993, Huang has served as president, CEO, and board member, this, along with an ownership stake in the company of around 3.8% of the shares, demonstrates a high alignment ratio with the company's long-term success as the single largest shareholder. This deep commitment is further emphasized by his ambitious plans for Nvidia. However, as opposed to other companies that I have covered, like Spotify (SPOT), which you can read here, there is only one share class for NVDA, with all shares having one voting right. This could potentially pose an issue by inviting activist investors or unwelcome members to the board

At a recent keynote address, Huang announce Nvidia future growth road map, announcing its intention to release a new version of its flagship AI chips annually. This aggressive release schedule reflects his ambition to capitalize on a massive opportunity. Huang calls this the "New Industrial Revolution" driven by AI that could unlock a staggering $100T in economic value across various sectors.

Colette Kress, Nvidia's CFO since 2013, steers the company's financial engine. With extensive experience from major tech companies like Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Microsoft, she has prioritized strategic investments while maintaining a healthy balance sheet. I find Kress' expertise evident in Nvidia's low debt levels, strong FCF growth, and rising ROE. She has further rewarded shareholders with an increase in dividend payouts.

Overall, I find that with Huang's experience and unwavering leadership, and Colette Kress financial stewardship, Nvidia boasts a management team that is "exceeding expectations." Huang's ambitious vision and focus on yearly innovation are fueled by his significant stake in the company. Kress has maintained NVDA with low debt levels while the company's revenues were increasing and that has created a huge increase in FCF and ROE which has been part of NVDA success and positions it well for future growth projects and expansion.

This high alignment is further reflected in NVDA high Glassdoor review scores and Huang's impressive 97% approval rating. In conclusion, I find that NVDA management has done a tremendous job increasing revenue and funding projects and find them well-equipped to navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

Corporate Strategy

I find that NVDA corporate strategy revolves around solidifying its dominance in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. This is achieved through several key elements:

Yearly innovation: as described above, NVDA prioritizes rapid development, aiming to release a new generation of AI chips annually. This keeps them at the forefront of technological advancements.

Focus on AI: from powerful GPUs for complex AI workloads to CUDA programming language for developers, NVDA is heavily invested in the AI revolution.

Partnerships: They collaborate with major players like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) for chip manufacturing and cloud service providers to ensure their technology reaches a broad range of users.

Gaming market: While NVDA leverages its powerful GPUs for AI, the gaming industry remains a crucial customer base. They maintain a strong presence with high-performance graphics cards for PC gamers.

Although NVDA is the main player, there are other players. Advanced Micro Devices remains a strong competitor. Intel, the CPU giant, is looking to expand into NVDA GPU business and data centers, while Micron supplies crucial components for NVDA technology. I have created the table below to highlight their differences:

NVDA AMD (AMD) Intel (INTC) Micron (MU) Market Share GPUs leading market share, estimated at over 80% GPUs significant market share at around 20% PCs leading market share (Windows OS) with small exposure to GPUs DRAM & NAND Flash Memory Leading player but not sole leader. Corporate Strategy Focusing on AI and high-performance computing. Yearly release cycle for new AI chips. Focus on competing with Nvidia in the GPU market, with expansion into CPUs and server processors. Maintain dominance in PC market. Diversify into AI and data center solutions. Maintain leadership in. memory market. Develop advanced memory solutions for high-performance computing. Advantages Strong brand recognition in AI and gaming. Powerful GPUs for graphics rendering and AI workloads. Extensive developer ecosystem for CUDA programming. Strong financials. Established player in the GPU market. Competitive pricing compared to NVDA. Strong presence in console gaming market with a partnership with SONY (SONY) and Microsoft Strong brand recognition. Established ecosystem for PCs. Diversified revenue streams. Leading player in CPU market. Integrated graphic solutions. Leading player in DRAM and NAND Flash memory. Crucial component for various electronic devices. Disadvantages Reliant on partner ecosystems for chip manufacturing, TSMC. Vulnerable to economic downturns impacting PC and gaming markets Lower brand recognition compared to NVDA. Less powerful GPUs in some segments compared to top-tier NVDA offerings. Reliant on legacy PC market. Competition from AMD in CPUs and server processors. Vulnerable to fluctuations in memory chip pricing. Highly competitive market. Technology demand Drivers Data centers are NVDA's biggest driver (75%) followed by Graphics (Gaming) with 15% of their business and Professional Visualization and Automotive with around 10% Computing and Graphics (CPU, GPUs, semi-custom) with 70% of their business. Enterprise, Embedded and semi-custom with 30% of their business. Client Computing Group with 60% including a limited presence in GPUs, leader in CPU, chipsets and integrated graphics. Data Center Group with 40% of their business. DRAM is their dominant market with 60% of their business. NAND with 35% and specialty memory with 5%. Click to enlarge

Source: From companies' website, presentations, SEC Filings, Seeking Alpha.

NVDA strategy revolves around AI dominance. Yearly chip innovation and partnerships with manufacturers and cloud providers ensure their powerful GPUs reach a broad AI and gaming audience. While AMD competes directly in GPUs and expands into CPU, and Intel targets data centers and GPUs, Nvidia leverages its GPUs for both gaming and complex AI tasks, solidifying its position in the booming field. This fierce competition fuels Nvidia's need to constantly innovate and maintain a strong value proposition to stay ahead. I find Micron, on the other hand, a beneficiary of Nvidia's success as GPUs requires high-performance DRAM and NAND Flash memory. However, Micron also supplies memory to Nvidia competitors.

Valuation

NVDA currently trades at around $135.58, reaching all-time highs and becoming the most valuable company as of the time of this writing (June 18). The company reported earnings May 22nd; jumping around 20% after beating estimates, increasing their dividend payout, and announcing a stock split. Investor cheered this bundle of good news.

Now, to assess its value, I employed an 11% discount rate, this rate reflects the minimum return an investor expects to receive for their investments. Here, I am using a 5% risk-free rate, combined with the additional market risk premium for holding stocks versus risk-free investments, I'm using 6% for this risk premium. While this could be further refined, lower or higher, I'm using it as a starting point only to get a gauge using unbiased market expectations.

Then, using a simple 10-year two staged discounted cash flow ("DCF") model, I reversed the formula to solve for the high-growth rate, that is the growth in the first stage.

To achieve this, I assumed a terminal growth rate of 4% in the second stage. Predicting growth beyond a 10-year horizon is challenging, but in my experience, a 4% rate reflects a more sustainable long-term trajectory for mature companies that should be close to historical GDP growth. Again, these assumptions can be higher or lower. The formula used is:

$135.58 = (sum^10 EPS (1 + "X") / 1+r)) + TV (sum^10 EPS (1+g) / (1+r))

Solving for x = 33.5%.

This suggests that the market currently prices NVDA EPS to grow at 33.5%. According to Seeking Alpha, analyst consensus EPS over the next 3-5 years should be at 31.74%. Therefore, it seems that NVDA is fair valued to slightly overvalued.

Technical Analysis

NVDA has been on a positive momentum since its last earnings call. Its 1-year average RSI, it's in overbought territory at 81 and above its 14-day moving average of 75. In fact, the stock has been in overbought territory since the last earnings report.

At an all-time high, NVDA has created a very volatile risk return technical profile. However, the stock has created a short-term support level at $120, and it is difficult to predict where it will go next until more news comes out. The stock had a run of 80% since its lowest point in mid-April, and Seeking Alpha Quant rates the stock overvalued, so I believe momentum will now decelerate.

Further, I will be paying attention to any weaknesses in the stock, but for now, I believe the stock price will stabilize and as I aim to find opportunities growing at a reasonable price, I don't find NVDA a suitable candidate for now. The next earnings report is August 21.

Takeaway

Nvidia's recent dominance, fueled by AI and powerful GPUs, has the market wondering if it's still a buy. While NVDA boasts a leading position in AI hardware with a strong financials and clear vision, its high valuation and reliance on external manufacturing and increased competition raises a concern. The booming AI market offers exciting opportunities, but competition and potential economic downturns pose threats. Also, the stock looks overbought on a technical basis. Considering these uncertainties, I am starting Nvidia Corporation coverage with a Hold after the stock's recent run, as I believe there are better opportunities in the market.