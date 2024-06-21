KanawatTH

The ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXU) provides a 3x leveraged inverse bet on the S&P 500 (SPY), which is every bit as risky and speculative as it sounds. However, it also provides a 10.74% TTM dividend yield from its holdings in US Treasuries. This is an attractive yield, but as this article explains, it comes at too high a risk.

Introducing SPXU

SPXU is an ETF from Proshares which "seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to three times the inverse (-3x) of the daily performance of the S&P 500®."

The leveraged nature comes with many warnings, on the fund page, the SEC page and from FINRA. Perhaps the most striking warning comes from the long-term chart -

SPXU Chart (TradingView)

A drop from $172,019 to $28.59 is the stuff of nightmares. The falls are so severe, SPXU makes a reverse split every few years to prevent the fund trading into the decimal points. The last split was 1-5 in April.

So, why buy SPXU? Well, it performs as intended over a one-day holding period.

Daily Returns (ProShares)

It can be used to speculate on a market decline, although you would have to time the trade very well. It can also be used to hedge, although it would be hard to hedge accurately over longer holding periods. This is when problems arise as negative compounding amplifies losses. There is no way of knowing the extent in advance, as it depends entirely on the movements of the S&P 500.

SPXU has an expense ratio of 0.90%, which is high compared to the majority of ETFs, but not compared to other leveraged ETFs which have expenses in the 1% area. The fact is, maintaining the portfolio is expensive. This is what SPXU's holdings look like -

SPXU Holdings (ProShares)

There are two sections to the portfolio - firstly, the swaps with major banks, which give the fund a 3x inverse position on the S&P500. The fund's AUM is used as collateral for the swap contracts, which means it is free to invest in US Treasury Bills. The fund's entire AUM of $562B is invested in Bills, and this is where the fund gets the money to pay its dividend.

The Dividend

SPXU pays a dividend of 10.74% (TTM) which sounds a lot better than it is. The distributions are made from the holdings of US Treasury Bills, and this means they should yield no more than 5.5%.

Distributions (ProShares)

The reason the yield is over 10% is because the NAV and AUM of the fund in 2023 was much higher. This time last year, the AUM was $1.19B, around twice the value it is now. SPXU therefore held twice as many USTs and its distributions could be around twice as large. The distributions are bound to drop as the AUM decreases, and the first quarterly dividend of 2024 was indeed lower.

Distributions 2024 (ProShares)

Expect this to fall further, although all things being equal, the yield should remain in the 5%-5.5% range as long as Treasury Bills yield that amount.

Can we somehow capture that yield? I recently wrote an article about the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH) which is the unleveraged version of SPXU. This has a 6.11% dividend and a hedged position of 50% SH and 50% SPY would provide positive yields under most conditions, partly due to the dividends but also as SH performs slightly better than its -1x daily objective. This is a chart from that article showing how a hedged position would perform -

SH/SPY (Portfolio Visualizer)

If we take the same approach with SPXU, can we hedge out the losses to capital and capture an even larger dividend? This is how a portfolio of SPXU hedged with the ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) performs -

UPRO/SPXU (Portfolio Visualizer)

Like the SH/SPY trade, it can provide surprisingly solid profits if the conditions are right. Big problems arise when volatility is high like in 2020 which led to a -30% loss. Over half of the years suffered drawdowns and the chart below shows this is clearly not a trade worth considering.

UPRO/SPXU (Portfolio Visualizer)

The juicy dividend is therefore not something that can be obtained without taking on huge risk and speculating on a drop in the S&P 500. If you are talented or lucky enough to time a profitable trade on SPXU you may get a distribution or two as an added bonus. In reality, holding over the last year may have got you a 10.74% yield, but this will have only lessened the blow of a -50% loss of capital.

Data by YCharts

Conclusions

SPXU is a speculative and risky ETF which provides -3x exposure to the S&P 500. Its large dividend is a quirk of having its AUM free to invest in Treasury Bills and the high yield these currently provide. While it is attractive, it is hard to capture without taking on huge risks and in reality it will either slightly boost a winning trade in SPXU, or more likely, slightly lessen a large loss.