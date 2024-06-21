BING-JHEN HONG

Allow me to start off this writing by making it clear - I am negative on large-cap growth. I believe we are in a concentration bubble where a select number of stocks (most notable Nvidia (NVDA)) are driving headline averages while deterioration is getting more extreme beneath “the market’s” surface. Having said that, it’s obviously still working from a style and market cap tilt perspective, and for all I know, persist like this for even longer.

If you’re still optimistic about large-cap growth outperforming, you may want to consider the Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG). Tracking the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index, this passively managed fund replicates the performance of nearly 200 large-cap US growth stocks, and it has a particularly long track record going back to 2004. With an expense ratio of just 0.04%, this thing is cheap. And it’s gotten a lot of attention, with assets under management, or AUM, of nearly $125 billion.

A Look At The Holdings

The key thing about growth investing is that it’s primarily made up of Tech stocks, and that’s the bulk of the top holdings.

vanguard.com

Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia constitute about 1/3rd of the fund. Those have been the big winners in this cycle. Those are the stocks that have become “the stock market.” VUG is in essence is just a more concentrated way of getting exposure to the companies driving the whole cycle. Other companies clearly also have good momentum, like Eli Lilly, but make no mistake about it - this is a stock play, not an index play in my view.

Sector Composition: Hope You Love Tech

Here is precisely why I don’t like the fund from a long-term investment perspective at this point in the cycle. Look at that Tech exposure.

vanguard.com

Nearly 60% of the fund is Tech. And remember - the top 3 positions make up half that exposure. This isn’t a diversified index. This is a tech sector with high concentration in 3 tech stocks. Again - I recognize it has worked, but know what you own here and the risks because should something change, company specific risks can bring this down far harder than more well-balanced diversified market averages.

Peer Comparison: How Does VUG Stack Up?

It’s worth comparing VUG to the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG). This fund isn’t exactly a clone of VUG since it tracks a broader index, the S&P 900 Growth. It has nearly 500 holdings currently, with lower Tech exposure at nearly 50% compared to VUG at 60%. When we compare the price ratio of VUG to IUSG, we find that VUG has way outperformed? Why? You guessed it - the larger Tech allocation.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

Broadly speaking, large-cap growth investing is about putting money to work in innovation and disruptive growth. These companies often sport strong top-line revenue growth, but they also typically have innovative product pipelines that can create unique competitive advantages and disrupt established industry leaders. VUG is a passive way to play that at a low price.

The drawback? This is incredibly concentrated in 3 stocks, and 1 sector that those 3 stocks make up half of. That scares me from a long-term perspective. I don’t like my market portfolios to be more driven by idiosyncratic company risk than by beta, and that’s precisely the spot that VUG finds itself in currently.

Conclusion

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares is not a bad fund, I just think this is a risky time to position like this. It has worked, the momentum is real, and this is where the concentration bubble lives. I don’t know when that will burst, but I’d rather avoid playing in this for now until it does. You may disagree, and more power to you. But outside of perhaps a trade, I wouldn’t allocate longer-term here until there’s a major pullback. I must prefer mid-caps and small-caps on a relative basis, and tilting more towards value style sectors like Financials, Materials, and Energy which have been left in the dust by Tech since 2023.

There are cycles in everything, and this has been a particularly powerful one for large-cap growth. But like all cycles, this one will end soon, and time favors a shift to other parts of the marketplace independent of momentum.