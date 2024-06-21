MengWen Guo/iStock via Getty Images

YSX Tech Is Producing Declining Revenue Growth

YSX Tech. Co., Ltd (YSXT) has filed to raise $6.25 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

YSX provides various business services, such as aftermarket car maintenance, to customers in China.

Given the many operating and regulatory risks that these Chinese retail investor-focused IPO companies operate under, decelerating revenue growth rate and worsening cash flow from operations for YSX in particular, my opinion is Neutral (Hold).

What Does YSX Do?

Guangzhou, China-based YSX Tech. Co., Ltd was founded to primarily provide car maintenance and related services to insurance companies in China via third-party vendors.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jie Xiao, who has been with the firm since November 2022 and was previously the founder of the Xinjiang Yishengxin Network Technology Co.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Auto insurance aftermarket value-added services.

Software development.

Customer development services.

As of September 30, 2023, YSX has booked a fair market value investment of $6 million from investors.

The firm seeks new clients from among enterprise firms such as insurance companies and brokerages.

It sells its automotive maintenance services to insurance companies and software development services to brokerage firms.

YSX's primary revenue (80.8% in the first half of FYE 2024) comes from its auto insurance value-added maintenance services such as oil changes, car wash, car detailing, tire repair, and roadside assistance services.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained low and stable as revenues have risen, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 0.2% FYE March 31, 2023 0.2% FYE March 31, 2022 0.5% Click to enlarge

The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, dropped to a very high 91.9x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 91.9 FYE March 31, 2023 163.0 Click to enlarge

What Is YSX's Market?

According to a 2022 market research report by ResearchInChina, the market for auto maintenance in China was approximately $215 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $280 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast total growth of 30% in approximately six years' time.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing capability of independent auto facilities that "are gradually encroaching on the market share of traditional 4S stores." 4S refers to "sales, service, spare parts and surveys."

Also, the financing market will need to expand further for the automotive industry to continue its growth trajectory, which would then feed into a greater need for aftermarket services provided by companies like YSX.

The automotive aftermarket maintenance service industry in China is highly fragmented and subject to intense competition on price and service quality.

YSX Tech. Co.'s Recent Financial Results

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Decelerating top-line revenue growth.

Reduced gross profit and gross margin.

Lower comprehensive income.

A swing to cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 26,497,821 25.2% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 49,233,547 63.3% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 30,153,704 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 3,378,615 9.1% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 7,151,250 43.1% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 4,996,897 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 12.75% -1.9% FYE March 31, 2023 14.53% -12.3% FYE March 31, 2022 16.57% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 2,817,676 10.6% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 5,663,596 11.5% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 3,821,007 12.7% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 1,551,612 5.9% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 4,138,714 8.4% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 3,569,070 11.8% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ (3,722,802) FYE March 31, 2023 $ 1,029,503 FYE March 31, 2022 $ 2,620,469 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of September 30, 2023, YSX had $2.0 million in cash and $9.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, was negative ($1.4 million).

YSX Tech's IPO Information

YSX intends to raise $6.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, offering 1.25 million shares at a proposed price of $5.00 per share.

Class A shareholders (public shareholders) will be entitled to one vote per share, while Class B shareholders (Company founders) will have five votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer allows for the inclusion of companies with multiple share classes into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated a desire to acquire shares of the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $113 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 5.66%, so the stock will be considered a 'low-float' stock subject to potentially higher volatility in trading.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as described here:

Approximately 30% of the proceeds are for business expansion and developing new geographic markets, Approximately 30% of the proceeds are for product research and development, Approximately 20% of the proceeds are for team building and recruiting talents, and Approximately 20% of the proceeds are for general corporate purposes and working capital. (Source - SEC)

The presentation of the company IPO roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the leadership said the company is not a party to any legal proceedings that would have a material effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed book runners of the IPO are US Tiger Securities and Kingswood Capital Partners.

Valuation Metrics For YSX

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $110,363,375 Enterprise Value $112,773,948 Price/Sales 2.02 EV/Revenue 2.07 EV/EBITDA 20.16 Earnings Per Share $0.20 Operating Margin 10.25% Net Margin 8.03% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 5.66% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$1,392,371 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -1.26% Debt/EBITDA Multiple 0.79 Revenue Growth Rate 25.17% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

YSX's Growth Is Dropping Quickly

YSXT is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general growth initiatives.

The firm's financials have shown a dropping topline revenue growth rate, lowered gross profit and gross margin, reduced comprehensive income, and a change to cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, was negative ($1.4 million).

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable in recent periods; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple has dropped to a still-high 91.6x in the most recent six-month reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and is subject to myriad restrictions on the payment of dividends or fund transfers even if it decides to do so.

YSX's recent capital spending results indicate that it has spent little on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing car maintenance services in China is large and is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

The firm faces significant competition in a fragmented market.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its foreign private issuer status, which lets it provide less information to shareholders.

Also, it operates with a variable interest entity structure. U.S. investors would just have an interest in a Cayman Island-domiciled shell but would not own shares in the underlying assets.

Additionally, the management of these types of companies has typically communicated poorly with investors and usually just the minimum.

Many such stocks have performed poorly after the IPO, never to recover their IPO price.

Given the many operating and regulatory risks that these Chinese retail investor-focused IPO companies operate under, decelerating revenue growth rate and worsening cash flow from operations for YSX Tech. Co., Ltd in particular, my opinion is Neutral (Hold).

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.