Investment Summary

Since my last publication on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares have drifted around 5% to the downside. Investors have subsequently repriced the stock back to its November 2023 range. I first downgraded LH to a hold from a buy in April 2023.

The reasons being [citing the article summary points]:

Covid-19 revenues pared back sharply.

The return on its investments made into growth didn't appear sustainable.

Added to that, an effort to diversify its top-line geographically is required for the same reasons.

Valuation upside didn't appear likely unless capital efficiency and profitability drastically improved.

Prior to the downgrade, multiple Covid-related tailwinds drove 1) top-line growth, 2) margin decompression, and 3) higher valuation multiples alongside this.

As the pandemic receded, so to do the short-term revenue + margin tailwinds associated with it. These have now completely receded and no longer offer any value in my estimation. Added to that, returns on equity in the business narrowed sharply from 14% in 2021 down to less than 4% in the 12 months to September 2023, figures I covered extensively in my last LH review (note: these figures exclude leverage, including leverage the reductions were 28.1% down to 8.4% respectively).

Figure 1.

The reason, no question on the viability of the company itself. The question is on that of its investment prospects and ability to unlock future value at current market prices. I continue to rate LH hold on grounds of 1) softening fundamentals, 2) tightening returns and assets employed in the business, and 3) a valuation that is skewed to the downside. Reiterate hold.

Recent developments

(1). Invitae acquisition

LH received bankruptcy court approval on its bid on certain assets owned by insolvent genomics testing company Invitae. The company filed Chapter 11 in February. At the time, its accounts showed negative equity of ~$1.08 billion holding up assets of ~$535 million (equivalent to ~$535 million of assets against ~$1.62 billion of liabilities).

This acquisition has several balancing characteristics embedded into it with respect to shareholder value:

The assets are in the testing/diagnostic realms of areas such as oncology and rare diseases. Management seems positive on this and its ability to tuck this into the existing portfolio. The second point is this is a highly specialized/differentiated area. Differentiating usually equals higher margins, but can also mean higher funding requirements. It is expected to add ~$275 million-300 million in annual revenue but will be dilutive to adjusted earnings by 2%-3% in the first year. It is projected to become accretive in the second year and exceed the cost of capital by the third year. Part of this is likely the transaction price ($239 million cash consideration).

When pressed on the earnings call, this was the following exchange [per the Q1 FY 2024 earnings call, question time [italics and bold added for effect]:

[Nephron Resesarch]: "Good morning. So I wanted to focus on the Invitae deal here. Let's start with Adam. Can you talk about the strategic value of these assets why you're excited to acquire them out of bankruptcy? And how does the oncology business complement what you're doing already internally?

So they're strong assets. And we've always said that oncology is one of our core therapeutic areas, and they have a very big hereditary oncology business, much bigger than the business that we have in that area. So it certainly augments what we're doing and it accelerates it in a fairly significant way. They also have quite a bit of rare disease work that they've done, and that augments our focus on specialty testing. They have a very good NGS platform. We have a platform, but we're going to look to see what we can use that they have and use what we have and get the best platform we can possibly get. They have very good talent. And I think we're able to do it at a reasonable deal. It's a company that people have looked at for years and years that their valuation you could never get past. But the science was always very good. Their capabilities were always very good. So strategic that we feel fits very well for us.

Time will tell on the acquisition's performance.

(2). Q1 Financial Performance

LH put up Q1 FY 2024 revenue of $3.2 billion, up 460 basis points from the previous year. Growth was underscored by a 6.7% rise in base business revenue, despite COVID-testing revenues declining another 70% year over year. [I think it's safe to assume we can exclude COVID-testing revenues from any modelling going forward].

It pulled this to adj. operating margin of 14.3% and earnings of $3.68 per share, a 7% increase year over year.

The divisional highlights include the following:

Diagnostics laboratories: Revenues were up 4.1% to $2.5 billion, driven by ~680 basis points upside in the base business. Management said the LaunchPad initiative, announced in 2021, is on track to deliver ~$100 million in savings this year, which could be beneficial to the segment's pre-tax margins, which contracted to ~17% in the quarter. Biopharma lab services: Grew 7.5% year over year to $711 million, driven a 13% increase in income from the Central Labs business (+13). Management said it launched an "electronic requisition digital capability" to help its biopharma customers reduce slippage in data analysis. The book-to-bill ratio was exactly 1 with a backlog of $7.9 billion, and to work through ~$2.5 billion of this in the coming year.

Management reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance of 4.8%-6.4% revenue growth on earnings of $14.45 to $15.35 per share.

View on coming earnings report

The company appears reasonably well positioned coming into Q2 earnings from a business perspective, hitting its targets and what not.

Analysts maintain a positive outlook on the company, with 1) 12 upward revisions to EPS in the last 3 months, 2) consensus estimates implying continued revenue growth and margin expansion, and 3) consensus FY 2024 EPS estimates of $14.84, implying a price target of $222.45 per share at the current 14.99x trailing P/E. Further revisions may arise based on the successful integration of Invitae assets and the potential upside from the LaunchPad cost savings initiative, in my opinion.

In my view, these are the fundamental signals and shifts to monitor:

Integration of Invitae assets: i.e., the successful integration of Invitae's assets and realization of anticipated revenue synergies.

Market dynamics: Monitoring pricing trends and customer retention in the diagnostics and biopharma businesses' given the said purchases. I'd also be keen to see what management is seeing on the pricing front in these markets.

Fundamental economics behind hold thesis

I have updated my modelling to reflect the latest developments discussed above. For one, there is no obvious change in the prevailing trends on earnings, capital investment or the returns produced on these investments. The business also continues to be highly free cash flow productive - it threw off $1.8 billion in cash in the last 12 months, and $1.36 billion in the 12 months before that. It therefore has tremendous leverage to deploy funds into high-return opportunities should they come available.

But returns on capital have lagged in recent times. The catalyst to the reduction in business returns is purely financials related - contraction in sales and margins. Post-tax margins have narrowed in substantially from 19.3% in 2021 to 7.3% in the last 12 months. As such, LH is returning just $0.07 on every $1 of the businesses operating assets. This contrasts to $0.18 on the dollar in 2021, the high-revenue period tied to the pandemic. If the company has to rely on black-swan events to grow returns, what does this say about 1) its ability to deploy funds successfully, and 2) the reinvestment opportunities even available? These trends have significant impacts on my valuation discussed later.

Figure 2.

Company filings

Market generated data

Market technicals are currently unsupportive for an entry to LH as well. As seen in the cloud chart below, which looks to the coming weeks of trade, the company has tested the upper channel of the resistance line 4 times since trading recommenced in 2024, being rejected at each attempt. Investors haven't bid the price above previous psychological highs.

It has now curled up from lows and is looking to test the resistance line once again. However, (i) the lagging line of the cloud (in blue) has not yet punched up into the cloud base, and (ii) the price line has to poke its head above the cloud top either. I would look to the lagging line breaking through the cloud as a potential reversal signal, but without that confirmation, the posture remains neutral.

Figure 3.

TradingView

Looking to the weekly cloud chart, that looks to the coming months, the picture is slightly different. The stock has traded within a fairly wide, ascending channel since 2022. The lagging line is above the cloud - although, it rests at a "pinch point" meaning it could revert into the cloud body.

Secondly, the price line broke the base of the ascending trend channel in May this year. Although it attempted to squeeze back in, this did not hold. The evening star formation with a bearish engulfing candle around five weeks ago meant it did not complete the move.

As a result, the stock needs to trade back to the mid-range of the ascending channel, around the $220s, as shown on the chart. At this point, both of these technical viewpoints support a neutral stance.

Figure 4.

TradingView

Valuation

The stock is priced at a 21% discount to the sector at 15x trading non-GAAP earnings, but trades rich to the sector at 21x trailing EBIT. As I discussed last time, investors are paying a high multiple to the net assets employed in the company to receive a paltry 4.3% trailing return on equity in return. This is not an attractive price/value calculus in my opinion.

My revised modelling on the company factoring in all new updates is seen Appendix 1. In Figure 5, I have my projected estimates of NOPAT out over the coming periods. I then Index these against an 8% capital charge and record all surpluses as economic earnings and all deficits as economic losses. This rate represents the starting yields on most investment-grade corporates plus a 200 basis points inflation charge. I then discount these back at a 12% rate to arrive at an implied valuation figure of ~$208/share.

What this says is that under my forward assumptions, management is unlikely to create economic value. Naturally, the upside risk is if it outpaces this.

Figure 5.

Author's estimates

The market has also paid a relatively stable multiple on invested in the business over the past 3 years. It paid 1.8x in 2021, 2.0x in 2022, 1.9x in 2023 and is paying 1.9x at the time of writing. Meanwhile, it has increased the multiple on post-tax earnings from 13.5x in 2021 to 26x at the time of writing. This is likely due to this substantial decrease in earnings of the business rather than an actual increase in the valuation multiple.

Figure 6.

Author's estimates

Should the market continue to pay this relatively conservative multiple on capital, this suggests a modest upside to $236 per share out to FY 2026 (14% cumulative return, 5.3% CAGR). Carrying the 3-year average 17.6x EV/NOPAT multiple out over this period arrives at similar conclusions.

This suggests that most of the valuation is tied up to potential multiple expansions and not necessarily the company's fundamentals. Until the valuation baton is passed over to earnings, I cannot see it trading beyond the above ranges.

In short

I continue to rate LH a hold based on the combination of softening fundamentals and lack of valuation upside. My judgement is that investors would need to increase multiples paid and invested capital to see the stock trade more than $250 per share. I am not confident investors are willing to do this just yet without 1) a change in the fundamental picture, 2) a change in sentiment in the stock from some other catalyst, or 3) exuberance in the broad market (as we saw in the 2020 to 2021 period for example). With the stock offering valuation upside on my forward estimates, I reiterate it at hold with a price of $236 per share, around 14-15% upside potential. I am looking for more selective opportunities elsewhere.

