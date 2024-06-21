The S&P 500 May See A 15% To 20% Decline In H2 2024

DrDjJanek

The second half of 2024 could be considerably more tricky for the markets than the first. This could mean the S&P 500 could face significant declines by as much as 15% to 20% as markets reprice risk and contract valuations. Since the gains in the S&P 500 have been very concentrated and mostly due to multiple expansion, fundamentals will not support a pullback, and multiples could have some distance to fall.

The reassessment of risk appears to be taking shape in credit spreads and implied volatility levels in the equity market. These changes could be due to a series of different factors, including uncertainties around upcoming elections in the UK, France, and the United States. Additionally, with the Fed signaling just one rate cut in 2024 at its latest FOMC meetings, markets could be discounting the chances of the Fed not sticking a soft landing and instead assigning higher probabilities around stagflation or, worse, a recession.

Wider Spreads

Over the last few weeks, we have seen a notable widening of credit spreads across Europe and the United States. Most notably, the Markit iTraxx Europe Crossover Index and the Markit CDX North America High Yield Index have started to slowly rise since the middle of May. Both of these indexes tend to move together, so if spreads in Europe are rising then it seems likely that those in the US will rise, too. More importantly, this indicates that suddenly, the market is feeling a bit less sure about its aggressive stance on risk taking.

Bloomberg

These credit spread indexes have had tight correlations with the VIX index over time, and should they continue to move higher, implied volatility is likely to rise. This is likely to be an indication that implied volatility in the equity market is too low and due to rise. To this point, the VIX has shown signs of moving higher, but because risk taking has still been heavily favored, we see the VIX tends to bounce around the 12 levels.

Bloomberg

What's also interesting is that the average spread between the bid and the ask in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has also widened considerably since the middle of May. The wider bid-ask spread is typically seen during periods of market instability, and those spreads can widen when implied volatility levels are rising and when the CDX High Yield Credit Spread index is rising. However, at least until this point, the VIX index nor the S&P 500 have responded as expected, given the widening of the bid-ask spread and the rise of the high-yield spread index.

Bloomberg

Rising Macro Risk

Part of the reason we could be seeing spreads widen is that the market is simply in the process of readjusting for geopolitical risk around the upcoming elections. In the meantime, the market could also be worried about the Fed overstaying its welcome and not cutting rates soon enough as economic data continues to disappoint. The Citi Economic Surprise index has been declining and has fallen to its lowest level since the summer of 2022.

Bloomberg

If economic data continues to disappoint and spreads indexes continue to rise, recession risk will rise. In fact, the Bloomberg US Recession Probability Forecast is currently at just 30%, but a rising CDX High Yield Credit Spread Index tends to lead to the recession forecast. Should the high yield spread index continue to climb, it would likely signal an increasing risk of recession.

Bloomberg

All About Risk Taking

This all goes into a risk mindset of the market slowly shifting from an aggressive risk-taking stance to one that's willing to take on less risk. This would hit the heart of the equity market since the rally in stocks has been driven mainly through multiple expansions, which have just traded with credit spreads.

The earnings yield of the S&P 500, which is the inverse of the PE ratio, has fallen to just 3.9% and continued to fall despite the high yield spread index turning higher and trending higher, a notable divergence. However, if risk sentiment changes due to various factors, the earnings yield will need to turn higher, too, because risk is risk, and when risk fades, it fades across all markets. A 3.9% earnings yield over the last 12 months equals a PE ratio of 25.6.

Bloomberg

A move in the CDX High Yield back to 400 corresponds to an earnings yield of around 4.6% based on a regression analysis over the past five years. A 4.6% earnings yield is equivalent to a PE ratio of 21.7, meaning the multiple would contract by 15.2%, sending the index to 4,650, based on earnings over the past 12 months.

Bloomberg

Another way to consider the outlook would be to consider that the equities markets' advance has largely been driven by risk and P/E multiple expansion, not due to improving fundamentals for 2024. A pullback in the equity market will not be supported by fundamentals. There will not be a point where equity investors can say stocks are cheap until valuations fall significantly.

The S&P 500 now trades at 22.35 times 2024 earnings estimates, and where investors consider the market cheap could be on a PE well below 20 and perhaps closer to 18, which has served as some importance in the past. This would be markedly lower than the current index, perhaps closer to 4,400.

Bloomberg

If the market's risk profile is changing, as noted by widening credit spreads and even spreads between the bid and ask price on the SPY, implied volatility levels are likely to rise, and the equity market could see a significantly different second half of 2024 than what it experienced over the first.