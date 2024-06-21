FG Trade

Introduction

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) has significantly outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, with the shares delivering a low double-digit return against a ~5% drop for the benchmark ETF:

CTRE vs VNQ in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

This has resulted in the stock trading at a market-implied cap rate of about 6.1% which coupled with low leverage of just 9% of enterprise value would not provide outsized shareholder returns if interest rates drop as expected over the coming years. As such, I am neutral on the shares.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. CareTrust REIT is a triple net lease healthcare REIT investing primarily in Skilled Nursing facilities (70% of the portfolio), followed by Multi-Service Campus (22%) and Seniors Housing (8%):

Portfolio overview (CareTrust REIT June 2024 Investor Presentation)

From a geographic perspective, the company is tilted to the Sun Belt region, with California (28% of revenue) and Texas (19%) the two single largest exposures:

Revenue breakdown by state (CareTrust REIT June 2024 Investor Presentation)

At the end of Q1 2024, 89% of the company's investments were in real estate properties, while 11% were in loans/preferred equity related to real estate (primarily mortgage and mezzanine loans).

Operational Overview

CareTrust reported a normalized FFO of $0.35/share, flat year-over-year, as revenue growth was offset by common share issuance over the past year which significantly reduced leverage. Normalized funds available for distribution, or FAD, were $0.37/share in the quarter, again flat Y/Y. Overall, the differences between the two cash flow measures are quite minimal, with FAD making an adjustment for stock-based compensation.

2024 Outlook

The investment pipeline and issuance of shares prompted CareTrust to marginally cut its 2024 guidance to a normalized FFO of approximately $1.42-$1.44/share, up 1% Y/Y, and a normalized FAD of approximately $1.46-$1.48, down 1% Y/Y:

Updated 2024 Outlook (CareTrust REIT Q1 2024 Investor Presentation)

Debt position

CareTrust runs a conservative capital structure, with just $149 million in net debt at the end of Q1 2024, implying that net debt accounts for only 4% of the company's enterprise value - one of the least levered capital structures in the US REIT industry. The debt is entirely fixed-rate, with an average cost of 4.89%.

In my opinion, using so little debt considering industry practice and interest rate expectations (futures prices indicate a Fed funds rate of 4.00-4.25% in July 2025) makes little sense. In any case, management is putting safety first and keeping leverage at a minimum, providing ample growth opportunities if they decide to issue additional debt.

Investments in 2024

With so little debt, the company is actively growing its portfolio. So far in 2024, CareTrust has allocated some $386 million for acquisitions as well as loan/preferred equity financing at an average stabilized yield of 10.24%, which is quite attractive:

New investments in 2024 (CareTrust REIT June 2024 Investor Presentation)

As some of these acquisitions occurred after the end of Q1 2024, the company's leverage has marginally expanded to about $370 million net debt, or circa 9% of enterprise value.

Market-implied cap rate

Adjusting FAD downward for share-based compensation, I think it is reasonable to assume CareTrust currently generates some $245 million in cash flows on a run-rate basis, available for shareholder remuneration and interest expenses. This figure already incorporates general & administrative expenses of about $27 million, as well as incremental cash flows from the latest acquisitions. Taking into account the purchases finalized post-quarter end, I estimate the enterprise value currently stands at about $4 billion.

As a result, the company currently trades at a market-implied cap rate of about 6.1%, which isn't that exciting. Still, the 89% real estate portion of the portfolio benefits from CPI-based indexation, providing further cash flow growth dependent on inflation (management forecasts 2.5% indexation in 2024).

Management overhead stands at about 0.68% of enterprise value (i.e. the market implied cap rate would be 6.78% ignoring administrative expenses) which is generally in line with peers, and is set to decline as the portfolio continues to expand.

Risks

With leverage largely a non-issue for the company, attention naturally turns to the financial health of tenants. During Q1 2024, 98% of rent and interest was collected on time, with a similar 1.5-2% uncollected rent projected for the full year. From the table below, we observe CareTrust has significant exposure to the Ensign Group, at 32% of all rents:

Tenant exposure details (CareTrust REIT June 2024 Investor Presentation)

Metrics such as EBITDAR and EBITDARM (both measures track rent payment coverage) are well in excess of one, notwithstanding weaker financial performance at smaller top ten tenants such as the Pennant Group and Eduro Healthcare. As such, there are no major tenant risks on the horizon. If we look further back in time, we observe that coverage metrics have improved consistently every year since 2020:

Coverage metrics evolution, 2020-2022 (CareTrust REIT Q1 2023 Results Presentation)

Conclusion

CareTrust REIT delivered flat Y/Y results in Q1 2024 as the issuance of shares and deleveraging offset growth opportunities. In light of the recent outperformance which has taken the market-implied cap rate to about 6.1%, respectively the FFO multiple to 17.4, and limited leverage which would boost returns if interest rates drop as expected, I am neutral on the shares. Overall, while the company does offer a high single-digit return opportunity, the capital structure is too conservative for me as returns for shareholders will not be boosted by the use of debt, which seems reasonable in light of market expectations for declining interest rates. Then again, if you are of the opinion that interest rates will not fall materially, CareTrust may be a good sleep-well-at-night REIT due to its solid operating performance and limited gearing.

