Federal Reserve Watch: Don't Expect To See A Rate Cut Soon

BackyardProduction

In the latest banking week, the week ending June 19, the securities portfolio of the Federal Reserve declined by $8.6 billion.

In the three banking weeks ending June 19, the securities portfolio of the Federal Reserve declined by $36.6 billion.

So, the Federal Reserve continued to reduce the size of its portfolio of securities held outright.

But, have they slowed down the process?

That is the question.

In the May 1, 2024 press release, the Federal Reserve announced that

"Beginning in June, the Committee will slow the pace of decline of its securities holdings by reducing the monthly redemption cap on Treasury securities from $60 billion to $25 billion. The Committee will maintain the monthly redemption cap on agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities at $35 billion and will reinvest any principal payments in excess of this cap into Treasury securities."

As I have noted in recent posts, the press releases following this May 1 release have not included anything about such a reduction. So, questions have been raised about whether or not the Fed is going to actually reduce the level of reductions it had been taking earlier in the process.

So, we need to keep a watch on this.

This chart shows the level of the securities portfolio from early January 2023 through June 19, 2024.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

It does not look as if the Fed is slowing down the rate at which it is reducing the size of the securities held outright.

But, we still need to keep a watch.

In terms of the "excess reserves" in the banking system, the Federal Reserve line item titled "Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks" we see the following results.

Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

The chart begins in late March 2023, the time when several commercial banks began having trouble requiring the Federal Reserve to act in a way that would keep the number of bank failures to a minimum.

One can conclude from this chart that the Federal Reserve has let commercial bank "excess reserves" rise modestly since the disruption in March 2023, but has not proceeded to let "excess reserves" decline further.

Overall, since the Fed's quantitative tightening began in the middle of March 2022, the securities portfolio of the Fed has declined by $1,630.4 billion or $1.63 trillion.

The "excess reserves" of the commercial banking system have fallen by $527.2 billion.

So, the Federal Reserve has offset the decline in the securities portfolio during this period of time by some other action. That offsetting action has been achieved through the decline in the amount of Reverse Repurchase Agreements the Fed has carried on its balance sheet.

Since the middle of March 2022, Reverse Repurchase Agreements have declined by $1,099.7 billion or $1.10 trillion.

So, the securities portfolio has declined by $1.63 trillion, and reverse repurchase agreements have fallen by $1.10 trillion, resulting in a decline in "excess reserves" of $0.53 trillion.

This performance has been achieved in a persistent manner leaving financial markets stable and with investor trust rising.

There has been much debate over the Fed's policy rate of interest and when this rate will be dropped and how many reductions will take place.

Right now, the general feeling is that there may be one reduction in the Fed's policy rate of interest this year...with the likelihood of further cuts declining in probability.

Although the discussion of a reduction has been carried on in terms of economic reasoning, there are political factors at work in the decision making and this decision-making has also been caught up in political conditions around the free world.

First of all, there is the U.S. presidential election coming up this fall.

But, France is in the middle of an election right now.

And, England is also facing an election.

Two factors seem to be influencing any decisions about cutting policy rates of interest.

The first of these factors has to do with the elections, themselves. The central banks don't want to look like they are making policy decisions based on political factors.

Cutting rates right before an election can be played upon as an action supporting one political party.

Robert Zoelick, former president of the World Bank, discusses this aspect of the upcoming elections in France and the U.S. in the Financial Times.

Eshe Nelson examines, in the New York Times, this aspect of the upcoming race for the top position in England.

Central banks just do not want to be accused of trying to influence elections.

But, the second factor looks at an economic situation...the value of the country's currency in the foreign exchange markets.

The U.S. dollar has benefitted from the actions of the Federal Reserve.

U.S. Dollar Index (Federal Reserve)

Since the Federal Reserve responded to the banking situation in the U.S. in the spring of 2023, the value of the U.S. dollar has risen in foreign exchange markets.

A major reason for this rise has been the way the Federal Reserve has handled its policy rate of interest relative to what other central banks were doing.

And, as I stated above, the investment community has grown in trust of the Federal Reserve and how it has been performing.

My belief, as I have written, is that this "trust" has carried over into foreign exchange markets and this has helped to account for the rise in the value of the U.S. dollar.

I believe that Chairman Powell and others on the Board of Governors at the Fed like this.

And, they want to keep this.

I, personally, would like to see a stronger dollar and I have gone on record supporting a move of the U.S. dollar to where it would only take $1.05...or even a little less...to buy one Euro.

The Bank of England and the European Central Bank, on the other hand, don't want the value of the U.S. dollar to rise like this.

So, one of the reasons why the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are not moving any faster to lower their interest rates is that they don't want to see their currencies decline any further relative to the U.S. dollar.

So, this is where we are. I don't expect to see any of the central banks moving too quickly through the rest of 2024.