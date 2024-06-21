Sanghwan Kim/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) are undeservedly languishing and trading way below book value, a sign that investors are mispricing the regional bank, in my opinion. The bank previously acquired PacWest and has made significant progress in repaying high-cost wholesale funding sources which is set to improve Banc of California's financial performance going forward. A significant decline in borrowings has led to an upsurge in the bank's net interest margin in the first quarter and the outlook remains positive as well. The single biggest asset, in my opinion, is that the bank's shares sell for a large 25% discount to book value which reflects a risk profile that is heavily skewed to the upside!

Previous rating

I rated shares of Banc of California a buy in March 2024 after the regional bank completed its merger with PacWest.

PacWest fell on hard times during the regional banking crisis of 2023 which is when depositors pulled money from the bank and the lender struggled to sell assets in order to improve its liquidity. Banc of California swooped in and got what I considered to be a good deal for PacWest.

Banc of California is making progress with its balance sheet restructuring and is repaying high cost debt in order to improve its net interest margin which has had a significant impact already in Q1'24. I continue to see BANC as significantly underpriced on an earnings and book value basis and upgrade shares to strong buy.

Continual balance sheet restructuring

Banc of California's net interest margin expanded to 2.66% in the last quarter, showing a massive 0.97 PP Q/Q increase while the bank's net interest income surged $78M quarter over quarter (+52% Q/Q). The jump in the bank's net interest margin is related to the merger with regional bank PacWest and the repayment of wholesale funding which Banc of California said it wanted to reduce in a bid to improve its financial performance (specifically its net interest margin). In fact, the repayment of high cost debt contributed $54.4M to the bank's increase in net interest income in Q1'24 which made it by far the largest contributing factor.

The lever for net interest margin growth will continue to be the reduction of high cost wholesale funding sources. Banc of California's borrowings, as of the end of the March quarter, stood at $2.1B, showing a large decline of 27% compared to the previous quarter and a 66% decline compared to Q3'23.

Going forward, I expect Banc of California to continue to apply excess liquidity to the repayment of its borrowings, especially its wholesale funding (which is equal to borrowings plus brokered time deposits), as these funding sources are expensive and weigh down the bank's net interest margin. Since the PacWest merger closed in November 2023, the regional bank repaid more than $10B in total wholesale funding which had an average cost of approximately 5%.

With an improving funding mix (less borrowings), I see a catalyst for a re-pricing of Banc of California's shares. So far, we have only a very short 1-quarter record of balance sheet optimization, but the bank is clearly moving in the right direction. If Banc of California continues to lower its borrowings while focusing on optimizing its funding structure, the regional lender could have a solid chance of reducing the large gap between share price and book value in the second half of the year.

Banc of California's valuation

Banc of California is trading at 0.75X book value which is about 15% below the company's historical valuation average (0.88X price-to-book ratio). The reason for the discount to book value can likely be found in the bank's acquisition of PacWest and the resulting uncertainty about Banc of California's future balance sheet composition.

Other reasons for the discount may include that the lender is focused chiefly on California (which makes BANC less diversified than other regional financial institutions) and banks more generally face the prospect of lower interest rates in FY 2025 (and therefore also a lower net interest margin). However, given the strong NII performance of BANC of California in Q1'24 and the progress the lender is making in terms of lowering its borrowings, I believe this skepticism is unwarranted. In the longer term, I expect BANC to revalue to book value which gives the regional bank considerable upside potential: the book value as of the end of the March quarter was $17.13 which represents my longer-term fair value target for Banc of California.

BANC is also cheap in terms of earnings: the bank trades at 6.8X FY 2025 earnings and the bank has considerable NII upside related to the restructuring of its borrowings/funding mix. I don't see why BANC couldn't trade at a 9X P/E ratio as larger banks such as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) or U.S. Bancorp (USB) do. A 9X P/E ratio, which would imply an 11% earnings yield, reflects a fair value of $16.90 which I feel supports my fair value target based on book value.

Currently, shares of BANC also pay a $0.10 per share quarterly dividend which translates into a 3.1%. I don't expect much dividend growth here now, largely because the lender seems to be focused on its PacWest integration and balance sheet restructuring.

Risks with Banc of California

The Federal Reserve this month walked back its December 2023 comments which indicated that it was looking to cut the federal fund rate three times in 2024. According to the Fed's latest remarks, only one rate cut is on the cards this year. This means that the Federal Reserve is going to take it easy on interest rates which in turn benefits banks with large deposit bases. However, this game is going to change in 2025 which is when the Federal Reserve is likely to cut the federal fund rate more than once and banks can expect growing pressure on their net interest margins.

What would change my mind about BANC is if the bank failed to generate incremental NII gains driven by a reduction in its borrowings.

Final thoughts

Banc of California is an absolute bargain, in my opinion, and has considerable revaluation potential as the bank follows through with its strategic plan to restructure its balance sheet. This plan chiefly calls for the reduction of high cost short-term borrowings and Banc of California has had a lot of success with this measure in Q1'24: the repayment of short-term borrowings has led to a material expansion in the company's net interest margin. The single biggest reason to buy Banc of California, in my opinion, relates to the bank's overly aggressive 25% discount to book value that based on the bank's financial performance, is unwarranted!