Jun. 21, 2024
Banc of California: 0.75x Book Value, Soaring NII, 3.1% Dividend (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Banc of California shares are undervalued, trading below book value, with potential for upside due to balance sheet restructuring and growth in the net interest margin.
  • The lender's net interest margin increased to 2.66% in Q1'24, driven by a reduction in high cost wholesale funding.
  • Despite risks to interest rates, Banc of California is a bargain and offers investors significant revaluation potential.
  • I see a fair value, based on earnings and book value, of ~$17.

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) are undeservedly languishing and trading way below book value, a sign that investors are mispricing the regional bank, in my opinion. The bank previously acquired PacWest and has made significant

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BANC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

