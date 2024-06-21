Casanowe/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we take a look at an interesting hybrid company in the healthcare space called DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO). Approximately 25% of the company's overall revenues come from medical transportation services. The rest is garnered from its mobile health services offerings. The company has benefited greatly from the unprecedented immigration across the U.S. southern border over the past few years (more on that later). Its various product set is provided in 30 states and the United Kingdom.

Approximately 70% of DocGo's revenue currently comes from various government entities and hospital systems make up 25% of sales. DocGo, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. The stock trades just above three bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $310 million. The shares have destroyed plenty of shareholder value since debuting on the public markets.

DocGo reported better than expected quarterly results in May, but a significant portion of the company's revenue stream will disappear in FY2025. Can the shares put in a bottom and move higher? An analysis follows below.

Recent Results:

DocGo, Inc. posted its Q1 numbers on May 8th. DocGo delivered GAAP earnings of a dime a share, two pennies above expectations. The company had a net income of $10.6 million for the quarter, versus a $3.9 million loss for the same quarter a year ago. Revenues rose some 70% on a year-over-year basis to $192.1 million, some $4 million north of the consensus. Sales growth was driven primarily from the company's mobile health offerings, where revenues grew 97% over 1Q2023 to $143.9 million. Medical transportation sales grew at a more modest 20% to $48.2 million.

Gross margins improved solidly by 690bps from the same period a year ago to 35.0%. Adjusted EBITDA also grew impressively to $24.1 million from $5.6 million in the prior period a year ago. All solid results to this point, but then management dropped a bombshell as far as where it sees FY2024 sales coming in.

Leadership reduced its previous sales guidance to $600 million to $650 million from $720 million to $750 million. "Core sales" guidance remained the same at $280 million to $300 million. However, management reduced its estimate for the revenues it gets from migrant-related activities from contracts with New York City Housing Preservation and Development and New York City Health and Hospitals to $320 million to $350 million.

DocGo is assuming no revenue from migrant-related activities in 2025 as this gravy train is assumed to not move into the next fiscal year. The company does see its core revenues rising to $400 million in FY2025 and expects $50 million in adjusted EBITDA next fiscal year.

The sales mix will change significantly going forward as $225 million from Medical Transportation is expected next fiscal year while Mobile Health revenues will shrink to $175 million thanks to the loss of migrant-associated sales. The payer mix will also change to roughly $250 million from hospital system customers, $100 million from municipal customers, and $50 million from payer and provider programs.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community had a tepid and largely downcast reaction to first quarter results. Six analyst firms including Cantor Fitzgerald and Needham reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. However, five of these ratings had significant downward price target revisions. New price targets proffered ranged from $5 to $8 a share.

The company listed just over $41 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its 10-Q filed for the quarter and also had just over $26 million in notes payable. DocGo also has just over $17 million in restricted cash. Several insiders, including the company's CFO and CEO have made small purchases in the shares in March and May of this year. Collectively, they have added approximately $275,000 to their stakes in the firm. There have been no insider sales of the equity so far here in 2024. DocGo has guided to operational cash flow of $70 million to $80 million in 2024. The company bought back 2.7 million of its own shares in the first quarter and still has $26 million left on a stock repurchase plan authorization.

Conclusion:

DocGo made 41 cents a share in FY2023 on slightly over $624 million in sales. The current analyst firm consensus has profits falling to 29 cents a share in FY2024 as revenues fall a tad to $622 million. They see earnings falling again in FY2025 to 15 cents a share as revenues get cut by a third.

While overall sales and profits will likely shrink significantly in FY2025, the Core business should grow by a third. Obviously, anytime a company loses this much of a revenue stream, there will be a transition involved. However, since DocGo appears that it will remain profitable during this shift and the stock trades at just over .75 times FY2025E revenues, the stock appears worthy of a small "watch item" holding while it shifts to a more recurring revenue base.