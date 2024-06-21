Robert Michaud

Introduction

It's been quite a while since I last covered Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) stock. When I wrote my last article outlining my reasons for adding Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) to my portfolio, I thought it was a good time to review all of my defense holdings. In the case of LMT, it is the declining dividend growth that prompted me to prioritize the review.

Lockheed's ten- and five-year average dividend growth is 9.0% and 7.4%, respectively (Figure 1), indicating a longer-term trend that was confirmed by the last increase of just 5.0%. I don't want to be misunderstood that I am generally unhappy with Lockheed's dividend growth, but I think a closer look at some aspects is warranted to assess whether the company can maintain mid-single-digit dividend growth (or better) going forward.

Figure 1: Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT): Dividend growth track record (own work, based on company filings)

In this update, I will discuss the following three aspects, which I consider important in connection with Lockheed Martin's future dividend growth potential:

Sales and cash flow growth, future outlook.

Accrued pension liabilities.

Debt servicing capacity.

Sales Growth Paired With Stagnating Free Cash Flow

While a well-established company like Lockheed Martin can easily bridge its dividend payments with borrowed money in the short term, sustainable dividend growth naturally requires long-term growth in sales and free cash flow.

At Lockheed, revenue growth has been reasonable for a mature defense contractor, averaging 3% since 2020 (Figure 2). Given that analysts currently expect the company to grow revenue at this rate for the foreseeable future, it seems only reasonable to expect a further slowdown in dividend growth.

Figure 2: Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT): Annual net sales and current consensus estimates (own work, based on company filings)

In addition, Lockheed's free cash flow has been treading water since at least 2018. I routinely adjust free cash flow for working capital movements (three-year rolling average) and treat stock-based compensation (SBC) as a cash expense (after all, the dilution from SBC should eventually be offset with buybacks). In 2018, Lockheed recognized a sizable payment related to its pension obligations ($3.6 billion, more on this later), so I took the liberty of adding this back to free cash flow as it was effectively a one-off item. In my view, the blue bars in Figure 3 are a meaningful representation of Lockheed's underlying cash flow generation ability in recent years, which does not show any real growth.

Figure 3: Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT): Annual free cash flow after adjustments (own work, based on company filings)

In 2023, the company paid $3.06 billion in dividends, which corresponds to a payout ratio of around 50% of adjusted free cash flow. This in itself is already good news, despite the stagnating free cash flow, as there is still plenty of room for growth before the payout ratio reaches a problematic level. Ultimately, however, free cash flow must return to growth.

In my view, Lockheed's free cash flow stagnation is mainly due to currently high capital expenditures. The company currently reinvests about 2.5% of its net sales back into the business, which is significantly less than NOC's capital expenditures (as described in my article linked above), for example. The divergence from Northrop's relative capital spending of up to 4.5% makes sense when considering the early stage of projects like the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent and the B-21 Raider. However, Lockheed is also investing heavily in growth right now due to increased demand and progress on the F-35 program as well as other key programs (see my previous articles).

The emphasis on growth-related investments is evident in the significant discrepancy between depreciation & amortization and capital expenditures (Figure 4). Eventually, these two items should converge, resulting in a tailwind for free cash flow.

Figure 4: Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT): Annual capital expenditures and depreciation & amortization (own work, based on company filings)

Against this backdrop, I expect free cash flow margin expansion to result in a growth rate that justifies mid-to-high single digit dividend growth despite low single-digit sales growth. In addition, the continued solid deployment of the F-35 implies strong growth in high-margin service revenues, which should also support Lockheed's free cash flow margin.

Finally, and in the context of sales growth, it is also important not to overstate the currently expected rate, as there are significant estimates and assumptions involved (see p. 46 f., 2023 10-K). Of course, I am by no means suggesting that Lockheed is painting an overly rosy picture of its top-line performance, it's just that I am personally focusing more on cash earnings growth than reported/expected sales. However, it is also worth noting that the company's backlog remains extremely solid and the expected timing of backlog recognition as revenue is balanced (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT): Year- and quarter-end backlog statistics (own work, based on company filings)

(Unfunded) Pension-Related Obligations

Some of you may remember the article in which I pointed to Lockheed's comparatively high pension liabilities.

Compared to its peer group members, LMT had - by far - the largest liability in terms of total assets. To a certain extent, high pension liabilities can be considered normal for "old industry" companies, but the discrepancy with the peers was still somewhat concerning. On the 2021 year-end balance sheet, pension- and healthcare-related liabilities accounted for 16% of Lockheed Martin's total assets, compared to just 5% and 2% for RTX Corporation (RTX, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies) and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX), respectively. This definitely warrants a fresh look.

Figure 6 shows a clear downward trend in the relative accrued pension obligations. Against this backdrop (e.g., 32% at the end of 2018), the 16% mentioned above appears much less worrying. Even better, the ratio has continued to decline in recent years and is currently hovering around 11%. Critical investors might argue that the relative decline could be due to balance sheet expansion, for example through acquisitions that resulted in a significant increase in goodwill. However, the ratio in terms of tangible assets (red bars in Figure 6) has also followed the same trend and currently stands at around 15%.

Ignoring valuation-related fluctuations in the net liability, the main reason for the steady decline is Lockheed management's focus on transferring retirement-related liabilities to specialized entities, such as the $5 billion transferred to Athene Holding Ltd. in August 2021. A summary of the transactions between 2018 and 2022 - totaling $10 billion - can be found in a press release from Athene USA.

As a long-term shareholder, I welcome the continued focus on winding down (unfunded) pension plans, thereby reducing the risk of potentially burdensome cash outflows further down the road and thus supporting the hypothesis that Lockheed can indeed continue to grow its dividend at least in the mid-single digits.

Figure 6: Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT): Accrued pension liabilities in percent of total assets and tangible assets (i.e., excluding goodwill and other intangible assets) (own work, based on company filings)

Increasing Debt In A High Interest Rate Environment

Finally, I would like to take a fresh look at Lockheed Martin's debt, particularly against the backdrop of a "higher-for-longer" interest rate environment. As debt increases (e.g., assumed in connection with share buybacks or acquisitions), so does interest expense, which combined with the current stagnant free cash flow is putting more and more pressure on the dividend payout ratio.

I have already pointed out that Lockheed's payout ratio is around 50% of free cash flow, which is already very reassuring. However, net debt increased by almost $2 billion or 12% to $17.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024. As a result, Lockheed's interest coverage ratio naturally weakened, albeit insignificantly given the favorable coupons (p. 23, Q1 2024 10-Q). The company has issued a five-year bond with a coupon of 4.50% and a ten-year bond with a coupon of 4.8%. The 30-year bond with a coupon of 5.20% is similarly well-priced.

This has to do in large part with Lockheed's stable business, but of course also with its very favorable A2 long-term credit rating, which was upgraded by one notch less than a year ago. It is also reassuring to see that Lockheed has a solid governance rating of G-2 (G-5 and G-1 are the worst and best ratings respectively).

I estimate Lockheed's current weighted average interest rate to be around 4.6%. If we conservatively disregard interest income (Lockheed typically has cash and cash equivalents of $2 to $3 billion), the above percentage, gross debt of $19.5 billion, and adjusted free cash flow of $6.5 to $6.7 billion translate to an interest coverage ratio of over 8. I think this is a very comfortable level for an industrial company, especially knowing that Lockheed's business model is not really cyclical. The leverage ratio in terms of adjusted free cash flow is around 2.6, which is of course higher than in terms of adjusted EBITDA (see above, discussion of capex), but far from worrying.

Now, one could argue that the company's interest coverage weakens as - potentially cheap - debt matures and is refinanced in the current environment. This justifies a fresh look at Lockheed's maturity profile (Figure 7, including debt assumed in Q1 2024). But here too, things are in order. Lockheed could pay down its upcoming maturities if it chose to do so, but even if the company refinances the debt, I don't expect a material deterioration in interest coverage. This is mainly due to the mid-to-high 4% weighted average interest rate for the 2024/26 and 2027/29 maturity buckets, which could most likely be refinanced at a similar rate even if the current environment persists for some time.

Figure 7: Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT): Debt maturity profile at the end of Q1 2024 (own work, based on company filings)

Conclusion - Why I Maintain A Constructive Stance On LMT As A Dividend Growth Stock

In this article, I critically questioned Lockheed Martin's ability to continue to grow its dividend at a mid-single-digit rate or better.

A look at past sales growth and the current analyst consensus suggests that Lockheed will continue to grow at a rate of about 3%, making dividend growth in the mid-to-high single digits an unreasonable expectation. In addition, stagnant free cash flow over the past six years seemed to confirm the thesis that Lockheed is losing steam as a dividend growth investment.

However, the current substantial growth capex, confirmed by the discrepancy between capital expenditures and depreciation & amortization, suggests that the status quo should not be extrapolated into the future. As growth capex eventually tapers off and high-margin service revenues increase, I expect Lockheed's free cash flow to return to growth and at a considerably faster rate than expected sales growth. The company's extremely strong position (with the F-35 franchise leading the way) and solid backlog inspire further confidence.

It should also be borne in mind that the company currently only pays out around 50% of its free cash flow, which leaves plenty of room for growth, even if the underlying growth is taking some time to materialize.

A look at Lockheed's pension obligations shows a positive trend, which in turn confirms that the recent trend towards slower dividend growth should not be over-interpreted. The company has further reduced these potentially risky liabilities to a level that now represents only around 11% of total assets. While that's still more than close peers (e.g., 3.7% at Northrop Grumman), I think it's a very manageable risk, especially given what I believe is a very healthy balance sheet overall.

Speaking of which, an interest coverage ratio of more than eight times pre-interest adjusted free cash flow, a recently upgraded credit rating, a leverage ratio of 2.6x free cash flow, and a balanced maturity profile are further arguments why I believe Lockheed Martin has the potential to maintain at least a mid-single-digit dividend growth rate, with the potential to surprise on the upside.

Finally, and to end this article on a cautious note, it should of course not be forgotten that the payment of (growing) dividends is at the discretion of the company's board of directors and management, and should therefore not be taken for granted - even if the fundamentals are very solid.

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.