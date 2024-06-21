Warner Bros. Trading At 3X Earnings Despite Growth Potential

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
515 Followers

Summary

  • WBD is using Networks cash flows to deleverage and finance the DTC push. Once leverage targets are reached, the company will be able to buy back stock.
  • DTC is at an inflection point and profitability is expected for FY2025. A portfolio of leading content franchises will help the business to continue growing.
  • WBD is currently trading at 3X underlying earnings as the market seems to ignore the growth potential.

Man watching TV with remote control in hand.

simpson33

Warner Bros. (NASDAQ:WBD) seems to be struggling to convince the markets that it can grow. Despite strong free cash flow generation and significant debt reduction, the company's share price is continuing its downward trajectory.

As can be seen from

This article was written by

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
515 Followers
Long-Term Focussed In-Depth Fundamental Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WBD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WBD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News