Madison Square Garden Entertainment: Ride On The Rising Demand For Live Events

Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
20 Followers

Summary

  • MSGE is a buy due to strong secular tailwinds and exclusive operation of popular venues in the US.
  • Growing demand for live events benefits MSGE through increased venue bookings and sponsorship opportunities.
  • Millennials and social media are driving demand for live events, with strong booking trends supporting future growth opportunities.

Madison Square Garden

littleny

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) deserves a buy rating from me, as I view the secular tailwinds ahead very favorably. The growing demand for live events directly benefits MSGE, as it operates popular venues in the United States, and because of

This article was written by

Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
20 Followers
I'm a passionate investor with a strong foundation in fundamental analysis and a keen eye for identifying undervalued companies with long-term growth potential. My investment approach is a blend of value investing principles and a focus on long-term growth. I believe in buying quality companies at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for the long haul, allowing them to compound their earnings and shareholder returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSGE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSGE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSGE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News