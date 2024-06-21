Pete_Flyer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investors are usually frightened by cyclicality, or at least the risk of a peaking cycle that is about to roll over. And yet, even though most of Komatsu’s (OTCPK:KMTUY) markets are showing some evidence of emerging weakness, and management themselves guided to slightly softer sales in the next fiscal year, the shares remain within 5% of an all-time high.

To be sure, I still like Komatsu. I liked the company back when I last wrote about them (and the shares have risen about a third since then, underperforming Caterpillar (CAT), but outperforming the likes of Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY) and Sandvik (SDVKY)), and I like management’s strategies for targeting growth in emerging markets, as well as furthering its investments in automation and electrification while also pursuing increased share in hard rock mining.

What I don’t like is the idea of buying in ahead of what could be a period of weaker results and negative revisions. Maybe I’m wrong about the prospects for construction and mining equipment sales over the next 12–24 months, but I’m not willing to chase the shares when I think demand is likely to weaken and expectations may be too high.

Construction Markets Look Shaky

I’m concerned about the health of construction markets in Komatsu’s Western markets, given declining non-residential activity and sluggish economic activity numbers. Management guided to 5% to 10% year-over-year declines in these markets, and I think that might be a pretty credible estimate given recent trends.

Komatsu publishes monthly usage data (called KOMTRAX), and while this isn’t a perfect look into construction equipment usage (not all customers participate), it’s still useful as a near-real-time look at activity in the installed base.

After a very long stretch of contraction, Japan has shown a little life lately, with May up 1.2% (after a 0.9% gain in April), but the overall market is still quite weak. In North America, monthly figures have oscillated between down 14% in March and up 4.6% in April, but 10 of the last 12 monthly readings have been negative and there are growing signs of weakness (year-to-date new starts are down about 5%, rental fleet operators are getting more cautious about capex, et al). In Europe, the picture is similar, with a strong April (up 12.6%) after a weak March (down 10.7%) followed by a weak May (down 3.7%).

China is a tougher call. I’m still very cautious on the Chinese property sector, and although the trend for KOMTRAX here has been better, it’s still only getting back to the levels of 2021.

KOMTRAX hours (KOMTRAX hours from Komatsu)

Longer term, I’m not worried about Komatsu. The company has gotten smarter about its pricing and marketing strategies for emerging markets – in the past Komatsu equipment was often 25% to 50% more expensive than local or regional options, leading to significant share loss in markets like Indonesia to the expense of cheaper rivals like Sany (OTCPK:SNYYF). Since modifying the strategy, the company has regained share in Indonesia (from 21% in 2021 to 29% in 2024) and I see attractive longer-term opportunities in markets like India and Vietnam, as well as some African markets.

In more developed markets Komatsu is looking to continue to push technology-driven differentiation like automation (autonomous vehicles), electrification, and growth in markets like forestry where the company’s roughly 10% to 12% share lags its share in construction equipment.

Mining Likewise Looks Softer In 2024-2025

Mining capex roughly doubled from unsustainably low levels in 2016-2017 through 2023, but it looks like many markets may take a breather now in the face of softer prices for some commodities, the need for mining companies to manage their own capital/liquidity, and a lull in new mining permits.

Importantly, with the possible exception of coal, I regard this as a pause in another healthy upward trend. Mining companies let their fleets get far too old in the face of weaker commodity prices, and not only does aging equipment need to be replaced (or at least refurbished, driving parts revenue), mining companies are facing more pressure to reduce their environmental impact and improve worker safety (which automation and electrification can do). I’d also note that markets not traditionally seen as great mining markets (like the U.S.) could perk up on a desire to secure supply chains away from unreliable suppliers like Russia and China.

Komatsu is looking for mining equipment demand to decline around 5% to 10% in FY’25, with more risk in the coal markets. That gels pretty well with my view of the market plateauing for a year or two, and I’d note that parts and service could compensate for declines in original equipment sales.

Looking further down the road, Komatsu is looking to harness automation and electrification to drive growth in surface mining, while also developing equipment solutions better-suited to markets where it has traditionally not been as strong (like gold).

A stronger presence in hard rock mining (where companies like Epiroc and Sandvik are stronger) is also a priority, and instead of competing head-to-head with better-established rivals by providing the same equipment, Komatsu has been developing equipment centered around its tunnel boring machine technology. While introducing new approaches to mining is always risky in what is often a risk-averse industry, these machines are safer and more productive than the old ways, and I believe mining companies will be receptive to that message.

The Outlook

Komatsu delivered stronger results in FY’23 and FY’24 than I’d expected, and management is sharing some of that wealth, including a JPY 100B buyback that should reduce the share count by about 3%.

I had already expected an industry downturn around this time, but with the outperformance in the last two years, Komatsu gets to start from a higher level. I’m below the Street for each of the next two years, as I expect a 10% pullback in sales before a return to growth. Long term, I expect around 4% annualized revenue growth from Komatsu, and I could see some upside here depending upon how ventures like hard rock mining fare.

I do expect EBITDA and operating margin to decline on weaker sales, but again this is a momentary downturn. On the whole, the company has done a good job of improving full-cycle profitability and I expect this to continue, particularly with increased sales of higher-margin automation systems and software. Longer term, I expect free cash flow margins to improve to mid-to-high single-digits, driving long-term FCF growth around 6%.

Between discounted cash flow, EV/EBITDA, and ROE-driven P/B, I don’t think Komatsu is all that expensive today, and that’s with the assumption of a downturn in the business, as I think shares are pretty close to fair value.

The Bottom Line

I could certainly be wrong about the risk of a near-term downturn in Komatsu’s business, and perhaps the company goes on to deliver year-over-year growth in both FY’25 and FY’26. As I said above, I’m still bullish on mining capex in general and while I think weak non-residential demand and a weak Chinese property sector will pressure construction equipment demand, these aren’t permanent issues.

I see more risk than reward at today’s price and as much as I’d like to own Komatsu at the right price, I’m inclined today to sit on the sidelines and wait for a pullback.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.