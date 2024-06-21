mbbirdy/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview: Dianthus' Unique Approach To Treating Complement System Mediated Diseases

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) achieved its listing on the Nasdaq via a merger with failing biotech Magenta Therapeutics, which took place in May last year. Dianthus' focus is on medicines targeting the complement system - here is how the company discusses its business in its Q1 2024 quarterly report / 10Q submission:

We believe our lead novel and proprietary monoclonal antibody product candidate, DNTH103, has the potential to address a broad array of complement-dependent diseases as currently available therapies or those in development leave room for improvements in efficacy, safety, and/or dosing convenience. We have purposefully engineered DNTH103 to selectively bind to only the active form of the C1s complement protein (“C1s”) and to exhibit improved potency and an extended half-life. By selectively targeting only the active form of C1s, which drives disease pathology and constitutes only a small fraction of the total protein present in circulation, we aim to reduce the amount of drug required for a therapeutic effect. We intend to deliver our product candidate through a lower dose, less frequent, self-administered, convenient subcutaneous (“S.C.”) injection suitable for a pre-filled pen.

In its 2023 annual report / 10K submission Dianthus discusses the complement system as follows:

The complement system plays a critical role in maintaining an active innate immune system, including as the first line of defense against microbial pathogens, elimination of apoptotic cells and tissue debris, and modulation of the adaptive B and T cell response. However, uncontrolled complement activation can also be a key contributor to the pathophysiology of numerous inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.

In short, the complement system can both treat disease, and cause disease, and therefore must be handled with care. The complement system consists of more than 30 component proteins, and has three distinct activation pathways - the classical pathway, lectin pathway, and alternative pathway, as illustrated in the diagram below taken from a recent Dianthus presentation.

As we can see above, C1 is unique to the classical pathway, meaning it can be activated without affecting the lectin or alternative pathways, which Dianthus says "may result in distinct safety advantages over current FDA-approved downstream complement inhibitors".

Dianthus name checks AstraZeneca's two rare disease drugs ultomiris and soliris, which earned >$5.7bn in revenues last year. These two drugs target C5, but as Dianthus notes, by doing so they risk over-activating the complement system and causing bacterial diseases, which is why they carry a "boxed warning" from the FDA warning of potentially harmful side-effects

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) eye disease drug Syfovre targets C3, while Astellas' Pharma's rival drug Izervay targets C5, as does Amgen's (AMGN) Tavneos, indicated for ANCA-Associated Vasculitis. All of these drugs are expected to become "blockbusters" (generating >$1bn revenues per annum), underlining the attractiveness of effective complement system targeting drugs.

The only approved drug that targets C1 is Sanofi's Enjaymo, approved to treat cold agglutinin disease ("CAD") in early 2022. Sanofi paid >$11bn to acquire Bioverativ, the developer of the drug, which was considered the jewel in its crown in 2018, although the drug earned just $72m of revenues in 2023.

The question investors will want to ask themselves in relation to Dianthus - a slightly under-the-radar, New York based biotech, but one whose share price has risen in value by >200% across the past six months, is whether the mechanism of action ("MoA") of DNTH-103 will prove to be safer and more effective at treating complement mediated diseases than existing standards of care.

If it can successfully do this, then a "blockbuster" revenue opportunity awaits, which would suggest the company is significantly undervalued at the current share price of ~$26, and market cap valuation of ~$760m.

Dianthus - Pipeline Overview

As we can see below, Dianthus is focusing all of its energies on DNTH103, giving the company a high level of "single-asset risk", although the drug is being tested in three different indications - generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG"), Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy ("CIPD"), and Multifocal Motor Neuropathy ("MMN").

The Mayo Clinic describes GMG as follows:

Myasthenia gravis causes muscles under your voluntary control to feel weak and get tired quickly. This happens when the communication between nerves and muscles breaks down. There's no cure for myasthenia gravis. Treatment can help with symptoms. These symptoms can include weakness of arm or leg muscles, double vision, drooping eyelids, and problems with speaking, chewing, swallowing and breathing.

MMN is a disease that affects nerves that control muscles, which causes weakness in the hands and arms, while, CIPD is a long-term, chronic disease in which the body attacks the patient's myelin sheaths, which protect nerves, causing loss of feeling in the arms and legs.

DNTH103 indications (presentation)

The furthest advanced indication is gMG, which is also the largest indication, and the most crowded with competing therapies, as Dianthus outlines in its 2023 10K submission:

There is significant competition in gMG. AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Soliris and Ultomiris, both I.V. as well as on-body S.C. device, C5 inhibitors, Argenx’s (ARGX) Vyvgart (efgartigimod) and Vyvgart Hytrulo, an I.V. and S.C. FcRn inhibitor, respectively, and UCB S.A. Rystiggo (rozanolixizumab), a weekly S.C. infusion FcRn inhibitor and Zilbrysq (zilucoplan), a daily S.C. injection C5 inhibitor, are approved by the FDA for the treatment of gMG in patients who are AChR positive.

Nevertheless, Dianthus believes that the 60-day half-life of its drug - established during Phase 1 studies - which enables a less frequent dosing regime, may hand its drug a competitive advantage, as may the convenience of its autoinjector device, while the safety profile may be best-in-class thanks to the targeting of C1. In Phase 1 studies of DNTH-103, no serious adverse events of any kind occurred.

The Phase 2 study in gMG was initiated in Q1 2024, and will enroll 60 patients, with 20 receiving a 300mg (subcutaneous) dose, 20 receiving a 600mg dose, and 20 placebo. The primary endpoint is safety, while secondary endpoints include MG Activities of Daily Living scale ("MG-ADL"), used to evaluate severity of patients' gMG symptoms. Topline data will arrive in the second half of 2025, management says.

Earlier this month, Dianthus announced that it had received FDA clearance to begin a Phase 2 study of DNTH-103 in MMN. According to a press release:

The MoMeNtum trial is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of DNTH103 in 36 patients with MMN. Following determination of Ig dependency and responsiveness, patients will be randomized to receive placebo or DNTH103 administered subcutaneously (S.C.) every two weeks (Q2W). The initial S.C. treatment duration is expected to be 17 weeks followed by a 52-week open label extension. The primary endpoint of this study is safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints include time to IVIg retreatment, time to relapse, and assessments of muscle and grip strength. Initial top-line results from this trial are anticipated to be available in the second half of 2026.

There is only a single approved drug to treat MMN, which represents a 5-10k patient market, in the form of Takeda's Gammagard Liquid, however, both Takeda and Argenx have Phase 2 studies ongoing for separate candidates in this indication, Argenx' candidate being a C2 inhibitor. Topline data from Dianthus' study is expected in the second half of 2026.

The final indication is CIPD, and Dianthus expects to initiate a Phase 2 study in this indication before the end of this year. This is a 15k patient population the company estimates, and there is optimism that the success of a candidate with a similar MoA to DNTH-103, French Pharma Sanofi's (SNY) Riliprubart, in this indication, derisks the pathway to approval.

In a Phase 2 study, trial investigators noted that 88% of patients formerly treated with existing standards of care ('SoCs') saw their conditions remain stable, or improve, after switching to riliprubart, with 44% improving, while only 3 patients out of 25 relapsed. Dianthis management hasn't set a timeframe for CIPD Phase 2 data yet.

The CIPD treatment space is a crowded one, with Pfizer's (PFE) Panzyga, CSL Behring's Hizentra, and Grifols' (GRFS) Gamunex-C, all forms of immune globulin, approved to treat the disease, while Argenx' Vyvgart is likely to be approved this year, after sharing positive Phase 3 data in April.

Analysis - Sizing Up The Investment Opportunity In Relation To Dianthus

Dianthus reported a cash and Short-term investments position of $377m as of the end of Q1 2024, after completing a $230m PIPE financing in January this year, which involved a host of well known biotech VCs and hedge funds, and a net loss of just $(13.7m). Management has stated it believes its funding runway will now stretch into 2027.

The company's opportunistic listing has been a success to date, with the share price surging in value, but will the momentum continue?

The long wait for clinical data may count against the company, as biotech share prices have a tendency to drift downwards when there is little data to share, but with that said, the fact that Sanofi is advancing a drug with a similar MoA in riliprubart may help keep Dianthus stock buoyant if clinical results continue to impress.

Riliprubart has now entered a Phase 3 study in which it will be compared directly with IVIG therapy in a study lasting 24 weeks. Although results will likely not be available until next year, given the study has only just begun enrolling, if positive, they may prove an important catalyst for Dianthus ahead of sharing its own Phase 2 data in 2026.

Naturally, DNTH-103 needs to deliver positive data of its own, and for that investors will need to wait another 12 months, for the gMG readout. Preclinical studies have shown that DNTH103 appears to have a positive effect on neurotransmission and muscle contraction, and can lower the risk of neisseria meningitidis infections, but this must be backed up in in-human studies.

What can be relied upon is the scale of the market opportunity if DNTH-103 data does market the candidate as a future best-in-class, or SoC therapy. Argenx' Vyvgart, for example, is believed by analysts to have double-digit billion revenue expectations, within the gMG, CIPD, and other fields. There are no reasons why Dianthus cannot target multiple label expansions if its candidate shows promise - riliprubart is being tested in kidney transplant patients, for example.

Dianthus also strikes me as a potentially intriguing M&A target for a larger Pharma also. Although Pharmas tend to prefer investing in more derisked assets that are further along the development path toward a commercial approval, when the MoA is new and exhibiting signs of being best-in-class for efficacy and safety, they may be prepared to pay a premium to steal a march on competitors.

Counting against the company is the fact that disappointing DNTH-103 clinical study data will heavily impact the share price, which will lose most of its value, there being no other assets for Dianthus to fall back on. With a market cap valuation >$700, Dianthus stock is not cheap for a company with one clinical stage drug and no Phase 2 data readouts; therefore, investors would undoubtedly be taking something of a gamble by buying stock at today's prices.

Concluding Thoughts - Is Dianthus A Credible Investment Opportunity At The Current Price?

In my opinion, there are many things to like about Dianthus as an investment opportunity, but also several reasons for remaining on the sidelines at this stage in the company's journey.

Phase 2 study success is highly likely to increase the value of Dianthus stock as there are double-digit billion markets in play, and current SoC's in markets such as gMG come with black box warnings on account of their risks. Report a study failure in gMG next year, however, and I have no doubt Dianthus stock would fall in value by at least 50%.

Dianthus' approach with DNTH-103 - targeting C1 - appears scientifically valid, and validated, with early data supporting the thesis that it could successfully treat complement-mediated autoimmune diseases, as does later stage data shared by Sanofi in relation to riliprubart.

No two drugs are exactly alike, however; therefore it would be risky to draw the conclusion that DNTH-103 will be as effective as riliprubart, and even it were, Sanofi would have the edge in the commercial markets with its superior sales and marketing infrastructure, if it came to that, unless a large Pharma were to partner with or acquire Dianthus.

The reality is that at present, buying Dianthus stock would represent a gamble, the one certainty being, in my opinion, that in two-to-three years time, the share price will either be worth two to three times more than it is today, or two to three times less, because only time will tell if DNTH-103 can be an effective and safe drug for gMG, CIPD, and MMN patients.

As such, I am maintaining a watching brief on Dianthus and would assign the stock a "hold" rating. Analysts at HC Wainwright recently initiated coverage on Dianthus, setting a price target of $40 per share and emphasizing the "potentially best-in-class" nature of the MoA. The key word here is "potentially".

If the share price were to drop below $20, I would consider a speculative investment in the company, buying at a price in the mid-teens, but at todays value, I don't consider the drug sufficiently derisked with clinical data to consider buying. Nevertheless, Dianthus is a company that ought to be on a biotech investors radar, however, as there are few other options for anyone looking to gain exposure to C1 targeting drug.