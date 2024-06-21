CALF: Is This Popular Free Cash Flow Yield ETF In Serious Trouble?

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6K Followers

Summary

  • Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF is a small-cap value ETF that consistently emphasizes quality and value. Its 0.59% expense ratio is steep, but it's been the second-best-performing SCV fund since its June 2017 launch.
  • However, recent results aren't as strong. The CALF ETF has struggled YTD, leading me to investigate why. My fundamental analysis reveals weak growth is the most likely culprit.
  • I suspect CALF has crossed a "minimum growth" threshold that's caused investors to ignore its strong value and quality metrics, similar to what happened to SCHD.
  • Still, CALF will have many opportunities to right the ship with its quarterly reconstitution schedule. Meanwhile, AVUV and XSVM are solid alternatives worth exploring.

Red ball on crest of the wave

PM Images

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETFF (BATS:CALF) on May 21, 2023, downgrading it based on downward-trending sales and earnings growth rates. Despite my cautious outlook, CALF has continued to shine

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CALF ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CALF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CALF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News