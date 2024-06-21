PM Images

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETFF (BATS:CALF) on May 21, 2023, downgrading it based on downward-trending sales and earnings growth rates. Despite my cautious outlook, CALF has continued to shine approximately one year later, delivering total returns that rank #8/34 in the small-cap value category. The chart below highlights CALF's total returns since I wrote that article, alongside other competitors I'll evaluate today.

Seeking Alpha

These results are solid, and I attribute them to CALF's consistently high-quality selections, which have led to the second-best returns in its category since its June 16, 2017, launch date. However, I'm also acutely aware of the dangers of performance chasing and feel like now is an appropriate time to check on CALF's fundamentals and assess whether they warrant a rating change. I hope you enjoy the analysis, and I look forward to your comments afterward.

CALF Overview

Strategy Discussion

CALF tracks the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index, selecting 100 small-cap stocks (excluding Financials and Real Estate) with high trailing twelve-month free cash flow yields. This single metric combines quality and value, as its calculation looks for high free cash flow (quality) and low enterprise value (value). There are very few "quality-at-a-reasonable-price" funds on the market, and I think Pacer has done an excellent job attracting investors to its suite of Cash Cows ETFs.

In particular, CALF is unique because the most popular small-cap ETFs on the market are low-cost but also low-quality. To demonstrate, 23% of constituents by weight in the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) have negative trailing twelve-month net income margins, and IWN's weighted average price-sales ratio is 4.06x. In contrast, only 13% of constituents by weight in CALF have negative trailing twelve-month income margins, and its weighted average price-sales ratio is 1.02x. These metrics are what CALF offers, and its quarterly reconstitutions ensure consistent exposure to these two critical factors. The graphic below describes the process, and although its Fact Sheet is as of March 31, 2024, the metrics highlighted are consistently impressive.

Pacer ETFs

CALF also boosts quality by starting with the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. Initial entry requires positive trailing twelve-month earnings, and although members aren't automatically eliminated after a negative year, this screen demonstrates business viability. This isn't true for Russell 2000 Index constituents, whose eligibility is primarily based on market cap. In addition, the Index is free-cash-flow (not free cash flow yield) weighted, defined as a company's operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. This approach gives greater weight to larger, more profitable companies.

Benchmarking CALF

I want to take some time to describe the small-cap value category. I track 34 ETFs with weighted average market caps between $1.03 billion (DEEP) and $8.69 billion (OUSM), so there is quite an extensive range. CALF's figure is $2.59 billion, so it's at the bottom end, making it most likely to have low overlap with your mid- and large-cap holdings. I expect most readers want their small-cap value choice to be as efficient as possible, so for this article, I selected benchmarks similar in size, including:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (AVUV): $3.09 billion

Invesco SmallCap Value With Momentum ETF (XSVM): $2.11 billion

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN): $2.99 billion

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS): $2.46 billion.

As shown below, CALF's 0.59% expense ratio is the highest, while Avantis has established itself as a low-cost leader of actively managed funds. These relatively new offerings are incredibly successful from an AUM perspective, given how they are in the ballpark of IWN's $11.12 billion in AUM despite only being on the market for a fraction of the time.

Seeking Alpha

Their popularity is well-deserved, too. CALF and AVUV have gained 89-90% since AVUV launched on September 24, 2019, 53% better than IWN and IJS. XSVM was nearly as successful at 84%, and the common thread between these three ETFs is that all emphasize the value factor exceptionally well. That's not to say IWN and IJS aren't value-oriented, but their valuation ratios are noticeably higher, and I think you have to adopt a "go big or go home" mindset for this category.

Seeking Alpha

That said, CALF has struggled YTD, down 8.68% compared to 1.10% and 3.28% declines for AVUV and XSVM. My goal is to determine why and, most importantly, whether a turnaround is likely. To do so, let's look closer at CALF's composition and fundamentals.

CALF Analysis

Composition By Company

The following table highlights the cash-adjusted weights for CALF's top 25 holdings, totaling 48.27% of the portfolio. I've also included AVUV, XSVM, IWN, and IJS weights to assess overlap.

The Sunday Investor

I appreciate that CALF's top holdings have low overlap with its peers, leaving the door open to possibly owning more than one small-cap value ETF. Here is a matrix showing the total overlap combinations for the five funds. On average, CALF's overlap (17.77%) is the lowest, indicating it would most likely be an efficient addition to your portfolio.

The Sunday Investor

Fundamentals By Sub-Industry

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for CALF's top 25 sub-industries, totaling 78.37% of the portfolio. Sub-industry concentration is my preferred way of assessing diversification, and on this metric, CALF ranks #29/34, the worst among these peers.

The Sunday Investor

Here are three observations to consider:

1. CALF's profitability metrics are worse than in May 2023, and although that's the case for most small-cap value ETFs, its 6.95/10 profit is now 1.51 points ahead of IJS compared to 2.18 points in May 2023 (7.91/10 vs. 5.73/10). As support, free cash flow margins declined from 11.48% to 10.88%, EBITDA margins went from 23.05% to 16.89%, and the portfolio's weighted average debt-equity ratio jumped from 0.72 to 1.04. To be sure, CALF is still a top choice on quality, but the takeaway is that it's not as apparent as before.

2. CALF might have recently crossed a "minimum growth" threshold I believe exists for ETFs, even value-focused ones. Its constituents have -1.16% and 0.01% estimated one-year sales and earnings per share growth rates, placing it alongside "pure" and "deep" value funds like RZV and DEEP. Several sub-industries, including Steel and Trading Companies & Distributors, contribute to these poor growth rates, which all have weak Seeking Alpha Growth Grades.

Seeking Alpha

I mention this after reflecting on the decline of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). Several years ago, I noticed its growth rates were trending downward, and although it remained a top-quality large-cap value ETF with a cheap valuation, investors didn't care. It's tough to get behind companies that aren't growing, and I believe this negative trend helps to explain CALF's poor recent returns.

3. CALF trades at 12.49x forward earnings using the simple weighted average method and 10.91x using the harmonic weighted average method, which you'll find on sites like Morningstar. This valuation is the third-lowest in its category. Still, XSVM and AVUV rank #2/34 and #4/34, respectively, so they're also suitable choices that offer slightly better diversification and growth at the expense of some quality.

Quarterly Reconstitution Reminder

CALF will reconstitute effective Monday, June 24, at which point I will post a comment highlighting the high-level changes, specifically relating to growth, value, and quality. The reconstitutions are sometimes significant, and in Q1, the Index swapped about 6% in Consumer Discretionary for increases in Industrials and Energy.

Pacer ETFs

Compared to May 2023, only about 45% of the portfolio remains, so I remind investors to avoid getting too attached to historical results. Any technical analysis you perform on CALF's share price likely has limited value, as you'd be evaluating trends based on holdings no longer included in the ETF. However, I will note that CALF's current constituents are trading about halfway between their 52-week low and high prices, which I calculated using this formula on a weighted-average basis:

[Current Price - 52W Low Price] / [52W High Price - 52W Low Price]

CALF's 51.58% result is similar to its peers, which range from 49.92% for IJS to 57.86% for AVUV. Therefore, if your technical analysis concludes CALF is due for a turnaround, that probably applies to most small-cap value ETFs, and I suggest using fundamentals to break the tie.

Investment Recommendation

The title of this article questions whether CALF is in serious trouble. Given how it still ranks relatively well on value and quality, two factors consistent with some of the top-performing small-cap value funds, I don't think so. However, I am concerned with CALF's flat estimated sales and earnings growth rates, and I need those to improve before changing my "hold" rating. AVUV and XSVM are solid alternatives with similar valuations, but their growth rates are still relatively low, leading to my conclusion that the small-cap value category is not attractive right now.

I hope you found this information helpful, and I look forward to answering any questions you might have in the comments section below. Thank you for reading.