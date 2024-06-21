traveler1116

Buy Rating Reaffirmed for Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

This analysis gives a "Buy" rating to the shares of Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE:CMCL). The company is a gold mining and exploration company based in Saint Helier on the island of Jersey. Caledonia produces gold from its 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, 14 km northwest of Gwanda in Zimbabwe. Here is the same rating already assigned to Caledonia in the previous analysis.

The share price is poised to reach higher levels in a very favorable gold price environment and the company's business operations are expected to deliver well in the coming months. However, as also suggested in the previous analysis, the investor should wait for a lower price level to form, which will provide more opportunities to bring home a good return that takes advantage of the cyclicality of the gold price.

This Is What Happened Since the Previous Buy Recommendation: Performance

From the previous analysis, the share price of Caledonia is largely unchanged, while the change in the S&P 500, the US stock market benchmark, was 9.65% at the time of writing. But driven by gold price cyclicality, the buy recommendation delivered as expected: With no major prospect of buying shares significantly lower shortly after, from previous analysis $10.12/share, Caledonia stock price subsequently managed to rise very strongly and win the competition with the rest of the US stock market. CMCL's share price rose to $11/share several times between mid-March 2024 and mid-April 2024, representing an increase of about 8.5%, while the change of the S&P 500 at its maximum potential over the same period was about +4.5%.

A Strong Start to the Year and Bullish Gold Boosted The Stock Rally

The excess return of Caledonia's share price on the stock exchange was due to the tailwind from the strong start of the Blanket mine's gold production up 6% in the first quarter of 2024 and the optimistic mood surrounding the gold price. The rise in the price of gold was triggered by the US Federal Reserve’s outlook of 3 rate cuts in 2024 at the end of March, FED's possible June rate cuts perceived by market participants in early April, and renewed investor confidence in FED rate cuts on moderate US producer prices in the run-up to mid-April.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Blanket Mine got off to a good start with production of over 17,000 ounces in the quarter, up 6% year-over-year, despite having 8 fewer days of production compared to the previous quarter. Mark Learmonth, chief executive of Caledonia Mining, said he was pleased with the exceptional 17% increase in year-on-year gold sales, reflecting seven years of significant investment in the growth of Blanket while the price of gold was rising strongly.

Solid Foundation for Growth from 7-Year Investments

The company confirmed its 2024 gold production guidance and forecasts the Blanket Mine to produce 74,000 to 78,000 ounces of gold with an improved operating profile. The latter, according to the CEO, is due to the completion of the central shaft, the extension of the life of the mine, and the resumption of underground exploration in 2023 as important catalysts for the upgrading of the company.

Caledonia Mining (from the Corporate Presentation)

By completing the central shaft (see figure above), the company has been able to double its gold production and extend mine life from 2027 to 2034, as the infrastructure enables mining at depths from well below 750 meters to a maximum depth of 1,200 meters and will make it possible to manage the first 450 meters of the mine more efficiently.

Since Last Buy Rating: Another Drop for a New Opportunity

In an interview with Reuters in early May, independent metals trader Tai Wong had hinted at a change in the Fed's tone on monetary policy. That, given the sudden more cautious stance of gold bulls after April's remarkable rally, perhaps came at the time to the rescue of analysts who were at a loss to explain why sentiment among gold traders had cooled. The previous "docile" tone had returned to the assumption that the Fed under Jerome Powell would keep interest rates "higher for longer". Non-income-producing physical assets such as gold got bid down as Powell's renewed hawkish comments drove up opportunity costs and favored holding U.S. Treasury bonds, which, unlike gold, pay interest.

The bearish sentiment drove Caledonia shares lower as well, supported by the positive correlation between the CMCL share price and the price of the yellow metal. The chart below, where CMCL share price and gold spot price (XAUUSD:CUR) are together in last year's trade, graphically represents the positive correlation in the lower part with a dark yellow area curve line. This is positive as the dark yellow area curve was almost above zero.

Source: TradingView

The stock price declined on May 3, 2024, reaching a low of $9.77 per share. From there, this coincided with the start of a new market rally, fueled by another bull wave in gold on track to a new all-time high, and the first quarter 2024 results released on May 13, 2024.

Thanks to the strong start of gold production in the fourth quarter of 2024, higher sales volumes in line with the rising gold price contributed to an improvement in the company's earnings, which was a strong driver of the share price.

Caledonia reported Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27, approximately a 330.4% YoY increase in EBITDA to $9.9 million driven by Blanket Mine EBITDA of $17.5 million (vs. $11.3 million in Q1 2023), and YoY favorable reversal in net cash from operating activities to nearly $4 million (compared to net cash outflow of nearly $0.9 million in Q1 2023).

In addition to higher gold prices and sales volumes, which were responsible for a nearly 31% YoY jump in revenue to $38.53 million in Q1-2024, Caledonia was pleased with the reduction in All-in Sustaining Costs (or “AISC”) to $1,296/ oz. versus AISC/oz. of $1,412 in the prior quarter. The lower costs reflect one-off consulting fees incurred in connection with the acquisition of oxide mining activities at Bilboes (75 km north of Bulawayo) in January 2023, for which Caledonia handed over to the former owner 28.5% of its fully diluted equity or 5.12 million own shares valued at approximately $65.7 million at the time. The lower costs also reflect savings in “the expensive locally” electricity costs, which in the previous analysis were expected to be largely offset, and the usage of energy from a solar infrastructure resulted in cost cuts of $51/oz.

About the development of Bilboes with Motapa in the same Area

The Bilboes site has been under care and maintenance since October 2023. Adjacent is the Motapa gold claim, which covers over 2,200 hectares. Thus, the team of Caledonia wishes to develop the Bilboes sulfide gold project in a manner that it will deliver initially for 10 years unless extended, and at an AISC of $968 per ounce, total production of 1.5 million ounces of gold from Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 33,650 tons grading 0.9 g/t (as of December 2023). This is according to a preliminary economic assessment (or "PEA) that updates an earlier feasibility study (or “FS”) and that will be published in the coming weeks. As the PEA represents a dramatic change from the previous FS of the Bilboes project, it will be followed by a new FS, which scheduled for H1 2025 aims at achieving an acceptable degree of confidence in the estimates.

The estimates in the PEA are based on a gold price assumption of $1,884/oz, which is not very conservative in light of a 5-year average spot price for gold of $1,811/ounce and is thus heavily dependent on gold's rosy future as a portfolio hedge against a perceived increasingly risky and uncertain global scenario. The following economic figures show that the initial investment to bring Bilboes to production will be recouped in 1.9 years and the internal rate of return (or “IRR”) will be 34%. The previous analyses allowed us to read other gold mine projects, and these were much less compelling in terms of the key targets just outlined, but the valuations for Bilboes are a function of a high gold price assumption and investors need to consider this input as well. A subsequent new PS with a more reliable confidence level for these estimates can only be welcomed by the market.

A high discount rate of 10% supports the viability of the project as outlined in the PEA as it compensates for the gold price assumption if this is considered not conservative: a discount factor of 5% is normal in such situations as we can say after observing that a rate of 5% is the most common in this type of projects.

Combined with other factors, the 10% discount rate results in Bilboes having a net present value (or "NPV") of $309 million, or $15.53 per share, which is significantly higher than $10.27 per share on the NYSE American. However, because the company can issue new shares to raise capital, if necessary, the NPV per share may be lower. Resorting to issuing new shares cannot be ruled out as long as an unconvincing disinflation process prevents the FED from reducing borrowing costs.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Underground exploration was finally able to resume last year, laying a solid foundation for future growth, continuing from the big leap forward achieved thanks to Caledonia Mining's 2023 drilling campaign at Blanket. Mark Learmonth, CEO, said the 2023 campaign has increased Blanket's Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources by 63% to nearly 1.8 million ounces grading 3.64 g/t, and Mineral Reserves by 106% to 812,000 ounces grading 3.29 g/t. He added that the updated mineral reserves extended Blanket's mine life to the year 2034 and that inferred mineral resources of 1.06 million ounces grading 3.74 g/t have the potential to further extend the mine life beyond 2040.

As Blanket pursues its growth strategy leading to the supply of robust ounces of gold, a favorable global scenario will ensure that the gold price continues to trend upward, so the future of Caledonia's share price offers opportunities.

For the full year 2024, in addition to Blanket's gold production of 74,000 to 78,000 ounces of gold, the company has also maintained mine costs of $870 to $970/ounce and AISC of $1,370 to $1,470/ounce.

While investors wait for production growth to translate into operating cost savings, as it is usually a consequence that larger scale means cheaper operations, it is clear that Blanket is now much more expensive than many peers in the global gold mining & exploration industry. The benchmark is provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, derived from an analysis of the eleven largest gold mining companies in the world: These companies had an average AISC/oz of $1,345 in the fourth quarter of 2023. As the main driver behind Caledonia's share price, the fate of earnings will rest heavily on gold's shoulders.

The Stock Price: The Shares Are Lower, but a "Dip" Remains Highly Possible

Shares are lower compared to mid-to-late May 2024, but a more attractive share price, i.e. a "dip", is very possible.

The stock market of Caledonia shares will continue to mainly be driven by sentiment regarding the Fed's first rate cut, which changes as progress in the disinflation process is perceived: sometimes in favor of inflation shedding its stubbornness and becoming more reasonable, sometimes less, depending on how the economic situation develops.

Since gold does not pay income as US Treasuries do instead based on a predetermined fixed interest rate, a positive correlation with zero-income yielding gold demand will also transport the shares of Caledonia Mining to more depressed levels as expectations of FED’s first rate cut diminish. But Caledonia shares will recover as expectations of a Fed change in policy regain momentum.

At the time of writing, shares were trading at $10.27 apiece, giving it a market cap of $197.13 million and a 52-week range of $8.91 to $13.61. Shares are much lower than they were a few weeks ago and this is also evident in the fact that they are trending towards the lower limit of the 52-week range rather than the upper limit. Additionally, shares are well below the MA Ribbon, and the 14-day Relative Strength Indicator (or "RSI") of 50.22 is also now at 50.22 as there is more room for the upside.

Source: TradingView

This stock is a low liquidity stock: the average volume traded in the last 3 months was just 51,024 shares (scroll down this page of Seeking Alpha until the “Trading Data section), and the stock is composed of ≈ Outstanding Shares of 19.19 million. The Float accounts for 14.6 million shares, and 55.47% of Float is owned by institutions, resulting in very little room for maneuver.

The next dip provides another opportunity to reposition this stock ahead of expected two positive developments in the gold price, thereby attempting to overcome the disadvantage associated with low trading volumes: a) a smoother/long-term uptrend in the gold price, driven by demand for gold building step by step as a safe-haven remedy against risk and uncertainty. This is for the investor who is optimistic about Caledonia Mining's growth prospects and decides to hold shares for the long term; b) another with stronger near-term upsides emerging as confidence in the Fed's first rate cut strongly comes back. This is a more recommended strategy in an attempt to take advantage of the cyclicality of the gold price. While there is no guarantee of future returns, the classic that keeps popping up when you analyze the past serves to reduce the likelihood of potential errors. Look at the very established gold mine operators; even these companies cannot guarantee a performance worth staying exposed to the stock market with them for longer: Over the past 5 years, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) gained slightly more than 5%, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) gained nearly 30%, and Newmont Corporation (NEM) gained 11% versus SPDR® S&P 500 ® ETF Trust (SPY) up 87%.

Therefore, let's now see how the dip in the stock price can form if the idea is to buy Caledonia Mining Corporation stock on the NYSE American ahead of a Rally in the future gold price cyclicality.

A robust labor market keeps inflation seemingly on the handbrake while returning to the 2% medium-term target rate despite 11 rate hikes by the Fed. The US economy continues to add nonfarm payrolls with increases in many industries, while unemployment is not expected to worsen until 2025, falling only slightly by 0.2 percentage points in 2024 from the current level of 4%. Contrary to the CME FedWatch tool's forecast for September, which predicts a 25-basis points rate cut with a 59.5 percent likelihood (down from last week's 62%), Rather, the Fed governors seem to be much more determined to keep interest rates at their current level after September, as they are no longer suggesting two interest rate cuts as they did until a few weeks ago, but only one interest rate cut at the end of the year.

Markets are wondering if the Fed really wants to delay the first rate cut after September, and that scenario could pick up steam as prices face upward pressure in the 2024 summer holiday season, as people are known to spend more when on vacation. Not to mention the expenses that people have to bear when they come back from vacations with bills to pay, as well as expenses for school taxes & supplies, and clothes for their children. Among the reasons for keeping interest rates higher for longer, the Fed is certainly thinking about the effect of the 2024 summer holiday stress test on inflation. Given the headwinds to gold prices caused by the Fed's inflation-related tight monetary policy, Caledonia Mining shares also face downward pressure due to a positive correlation with the zero-income yielding yellow metal.

Conclusion

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is a gold miner in Zimbabwe, and according to The Sprott ESG Mining Risk Heat Map 2024, the country presents a high risk as a location to install and operate metal production.

There, the company targets annual production of 74,000 to 78,000 ounces of gold in 2024 from the Blanket mine 14 km northwest of Gwanda in Zimbabwe, and the AISC/oz is high compared to the industry average.

Gold prices will remain very supportive as the risk posed to the economic growth by tight monetary policy and global uncertainty will reinforce the precious metal's safe-haven nature and offer support for both Caledonia's earnings and the company's future growth.

The rise in gold prices driven by the warming up of expectations for the Fed's initial interest rate cut policy will currently provide the best impetus for the stock price of Caledonia Mining.

The share price is much lower compared to the mid-to-late May 2024 upward cycle, but investors may want to wait for a dip before buying. This may mean waiting a while and not implementing the buy rating soon.

Investors should be careful about how many shares they put in their portfolios. Caledonia Mining is a very low liquidity stock that risks hampering the strategy of easing holdings as soon as circumstances change in a way that investors have to.