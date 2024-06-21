CarMax, Inc. (KMX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 21, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Lowenstein - VP, IR
Bill Nash - President and CEO
Enrique Mayor-Mora - EVP and CFO
Jon Daniels - SVP, CarMax Auto Finance Operations

Conference Call Participants

John Healy - Northcoast Research
Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities
David Bellinger - Mizuho
Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer
Sharon Zackfia - William Blair
Rajat Gupta - JP Morgan
Craig Kennison - Baird
Chris Bottiglieri - BNP Paribas
Scot Ciccarelli - Truist Securities
Chris Pierce - Needham

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 Quarter Fiscal Year 2025, CarMax Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded and I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Lowenstein, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Lowenstein

Thank you, Savannah. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. I'm here today with Bill Nash, our President and CEO; Enrique Mayor-Mora, our Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jon Daniels, our Senior Vice President, CarMax Auto Finance operations.

Let me remind you, our statements today that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the company's future business plans, prospects, and financial performance are forward-looking statements we make pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on our current knowledge, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

In providing projections and other forward-looking statements, we disclaim any intent or obligation

