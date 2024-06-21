CarMax: Accelerating Repurchases And Laser Focused On Margins Per Unit

Jun. 21, 2024 12:58 PM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX) Stock
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CarMax, Inc.'s Q1 2025 revenues fall year-over-year, but beat consensus estimates.
  • CarMax's Q1 2025 earnings show a decline in comparable sales and margins, but surpass consensus expectations.
  • CarMax's repurchase program accelerates with $104 million spent in Q1, targeting five new stores for Fiscal 2025.
  • The impressive focus on costs and expansion of auto finance are reasons to be bullish.
  • CarMax, Inc. is a good stock for traders.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Red Laser Beam and Reflections

DWithers/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) we suggested a buy sub-$70 a few months ago when the stock got nailed following Q4 earnings. KMX is a stock that we routinely

Looking for our highest conviction trades? 

Start WINNING TODAY! Grow your portfolio by embracing a blended trading and investing approach at our premier service!

We activated our 4th of July deal ahead of other services, so you can lock in our best price in 5 years. Join Seeking Alpha's premier service while spots remain at the 2018 founding rate! It's available to the first 3 subscribers ONLY.  Come trade and learn from the best.

Yes, let's get started!

Enjoy a money back guarantee if you aren't satisfied (you will be). Start WINNING today. Get in the game!

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
41.33K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KMX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

DISCLAIMERL BAD BEAT Investing and Quad 7 Capital offers research and writes opinion columns. By using our service you understand and acknowledge that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading securities and, in particular, in trading options, including the entire loss of principal. Use of the service, our research columns, the chat service, and any other tools and the information contained herein is not intended to be a source of advice with respect to the material presented, and the information and/or documents contained in this website do not constitute investment advice. All users of the site are encouraged to consult with a personal financial advisor. No personal investment advice is being made, nor will be given.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KMX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KMX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KMX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News