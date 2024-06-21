DWithers/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) we suggested a buy sub-$70 a few months ago when the stock got nailed following Q4 earnings. KMX is a stock that we routinely cover, as it provides some insight into both car demand and the state of the consumer, and trends in inflation in used car pricing.

We have traded KMX successfully many times, and following the last buy call, it rallied from the highs $60's to over $75. But otherwise, shares have been mostly sideways. We think shares can be bought on the next dip. So we are rating it a buy, but if you can get them under $70 again, that is the time to accumulate.

The stock was mixed following just-reported Q1 results, and shares are marginally higher. Profit was down by 33% from last year, but the outlook is relatively positive. Overall, there were notable strengths and weaknesses. While inflation in car pricing is coming down, we see that the consumer is just under so much pressure as high rates persist, and consumer credit delinquencies are surging, we have record housing and rental prices, and food and gas are expensive. Not to mention, local taxes only go higher. With that macro backdrop in mind, let's examine the performance here.

CarMax's Q1 2025 revenues fall year-over-year, once again

CarMax's just-reported revenues saw another decline from last year. Here is the good news. While they were down, it is a mixed picture of volumes and pricing. Sales were down 7.5% versus last year's Q1. Q1 revenues were $7.11 billion, but this was a $20 million beat versus consensus, per the Seeking Alpha release summary. While inflation has helped used car pricing, pricing has normalized, providing some relief on the consumer, though is a negative for CarMax. Further, securing car loans is tougher now due to stricter credit requirements and rising interest rates. This puts pressure on CarMax's sales and profit margins as well.

CarMax's Q1 2025 earnings key metrics

CarMax Q1 2025 comparable sales

Comparable sales are the key indicator we watch for in retailers, and we watch this metric closely for CarMax. That said, total retail used vehicle unit sales actually dipped 3.1% in the quarter, and comparable store used unit sales also fell 3.8% versus the prior year's Q1. It was and still is a challenging environment for used vehicle sales, as both volume and pricing were down.

Bill Nash, President, and CEO of CarMax, still is encouraged by what he saw. He stated in the press release:

I am encouraged by the trends we saw in the first quarter including continued year-over-year price declines, improvements in vehicle value stability, and ongoing growth in upper funnel demand. We delivered strong retail, wholesale, and EPP gross profit per unit, sourced a record 35,000 vehicles from dealers, continued to actively manage SG&A, and repurchased over $100 million in shares of common stock.

Total retail used vehicle revenues decreased 5.4% compared to last year, driven by the decrease in average retail selling price, which declined approximately $700 per unit, or 2.7%. Total wholesale vehicle unit sales decreased 8.3%, while total wholesale revenues were down 17.0% as the average wholesale selling price fell $900 per unit or 10.3%, in addition to the volumes being lower. This is definitely good for consumers, but painful comps for CarMax.

So-called "other sales and revenues" increased by 4.8% or $8.3 million from last year. The increase stemmed from increased sales of extended protection plan revenues, likely in part due to the overall lower cost of used cars for the consumer.

CarMax Q1 2025 margins and profits decline

Declined volumes and lower selling prices combined to erode margins. Total gross profit fell to $791.9 million, falling 3.1% from last year. However, the cost to acquire used vehicles also came down, which is part of the equation. Used vehicle gross profit per unit is a metric you should watch. On the retail side, used vehicle gross profit decreased by 3.7%. However, one positive here was that retail gross profit per used unit was $2,347, flat from a year ago, and up from Q4 2023.

Over in wholesale, gross profit decreased 6.4% from last year because of both lower wholesale unit volume. However, another promising result this quarter was that gross profit per unit increased $22 from a year ago to $1,064.

That said, with a decrease in the top line but decent margins on sold units, as well as controlled expenses, the bottom line surpassed consensus expectations. Earnings were $0.97 per share, beating consensus by $0.02 per share.

Repurchase program update

We still like the share repurchase program, and of course, this was highlighted by the CEO in the commentary. Recall about two years ago, the company paused all repurchase activity. But CarMax resumed its repurchase activity in recent quarters. In Q1, CarMax repurchased 1.4 shares of common stock for $104 million, accelerating its pace of repurchases. At the end of the quarter, it had $2.26 billion remaining available for repurchase on its authorization. We believe this buying pressure helps put a floor under share prices.

Looking ahead to Fiscal 2025

For fiscal 2025, the company is targeting five new stores, and in Q1 it opened it stand-alone reconditioning center and one stand-alone auction facility. No real changes to expectations for the year stemmed from these results. We still see capital expenditures between $500 million and $550 million in fiscal year 2025. The company is working toward a long-term target of 2 million units sold annually. For fiscal 2025 we are looking for sales that are flat to up 2%, with margins commensurate with fiscal 2024.

We do still expect lower revenue per unit, but gross profit on them to be flat to up to low single-digits. We also like the moves they are making in their auto-finance division. Rate cuts should also help ease the pressure on borrowers, whenever they come along. For EPS, we are still looking for $3.10-$3.60 for the year, valuing shares at 21X FWD EPS at $71 per share. This is a historically good value.

We rate CarMax, Inc. shares a buy, but if you can get them sub-$70, this is the place to accumulate, with traders able to exit over $75 for a quick and tidy profit, barring market malaise, in our opinion.