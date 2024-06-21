Sundry Photography

Elevator Pitch

My rating for Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCPK:MIELF) (OTCPK:MIELY) [6503:JP] stock is a Hold.

Previously, I analyzed Mitsubishi Electric's shareholder capital return, the factory automation systems business' prospects, and its latest corporate developments in my January 25, 2024 write-up. My current article touches on MIELF's intermediate-term prospects, the company's outlook for the long run, and the stock's valuation metrics. I make the choice to rate MIELF as a Hold (versus a Buy previously) after taking into account its disappointing FY 2026 guidance, long-term value drivers, and its fair valuations.

Readers should note that the company's shares are traded on both the Japanese equity market and the Over-The-Counter market. Mitsubishi Electric's OTC shares and Japan-listed shares boasted three-month mean daily trading values of approximately $2 million and $110 million, respectively based on S&P Capital IQ data. Investors can buy or sell the company's comparatively more liquid shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with US brokerages like Interactive Brokers.

Mid-Term Outlook Has Become Less Favorable With Updated Guidance

Mitsubishi Electric provided an update on the company's medium-term financial guidance at its 2024 Investor Day which took place towards the end of last month.

At the recent Investor Day on May 29, MIELF revised its fiscal 2026 (YE March 31, 2026) operating profit margin and ROE (Return on Equity) downwards. In specific terms, the company lowered its FY 2026 operating margin guidance from 10.0% earlier to 8.0% or above now, while its FY 2026 ROE guidance was cut from 10.0% previously to the current 9.0%. The updated guidance offered by Mitsubishi Electric translates into a +180 basis points expansion in operating margin and a +80 basis points improvement in ROE between FY 2024 and FY 2026.

In contrast, Mitsubishi Electric's earlier FY 2025 operating margin guidance of 7.5%, which implies a +1.3 percentage points increase, disclosed in late-April 2024 was above expectations. At its FY 2024 analyst call, an attendee highlighted that MIELF's FY 2025 operating income guidance was "much higher than the stock market has assumed" and asked about Mitsubishi Electric's FY 2026 "target of a 10% operating profit ratio." In response, the company's management had emphasized then that it is "currently considering measures to achieve the medium-term management target for FY26."

In my prior late-January 2024 update, I drew attention to "the underperformance of the company's factory automation systems unit" which "led to below-expectations Q1 FY 2024 EBITDA" for MIELF. Mitsubishi Electric's factory automation systems business remains a weak spot for the company, and this was the main reason for the company's FY 2026 financial guidance revision.

As indicated in the company's Investor Day presentation slides, MIELF expects to achieve at least a +100 basis points operating margin improvement for all of its businesses or sub-segments between FY 2025 and FY 2026 with the sole exception of the factory automation systems business. Mitsubishi Electric anticipates that its factory automation systems business will deliver a reasonably more modest +70 basis points expansion in operating margin on a year-on-year basis in FY 2026. A May 16, 2024, Bloomberg article mentioned that "Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY) (OTCPK:SMAWF) saw demand for factory-automation products in China weaken further." It is reasonable to think that the lackluster performance of the factory automation industry at large will affect MIELF's ability to improve the profitability for its factory automation systems business in a meaningful manner.

To sum things up, MIELF's latest downward revision in ROE and operating margin guidance for fiscal 2026 was a negative surprise. The company's bullish management commentary at the FY 2024 results briefing and its aggressive margin expansion goal for FY 2025 had raised the market's expectations of Mitsubishi Electric's intermediate-term financial performance. But MIELF failed to live up to such expectations as seen with its updated guidance shared at the recent Investor Day.

Long-Term Value Creation Potential Is Intact

There were two key positive takeaways from Mitsubishi Electric's latest Investor Day presentation pertaining to the company's prospects for the long run, notwithstanding the disappointing FY 2026 financial outlook.

One key takeaway is MIELF's focus on the fast-growing, high-margin data-related business, which it refers to as Serendie.

An Overview Of Mitsubishi Electric's Serendie-Related Businesses

Mitsubishi Electric's Investor Day Presentation Slides

Mitsubishi Electric has set a goal of growing the revenue contributed by its data-related or Serendie business by a seven-year CAGR of +8% to JPY1.1 trillion by FY 2031. The company also sees its Serendie business' operating profit margin improving from 16% for FY 2024 to 23% in FY 2031. While MIELF's FY 2026 financial guidance fell short of expectations, the company has the potential to register superior operating profitability and ROE expansion in the long term with a greater emphasis on the high-growth, high-margin Serendie or data-related business.

The other key takeaway is that Mitsubishi Electric still has the intention to restructure its business portfolio.

MIELF's Assessment Of Its Business Portfolio

Mitsubishi Electric's Investor Day Presentation Slides

As per the chart presented above, MIELF has either divested or exited from a number of businesses like car multimedia, fuel injector and LCD TV in the last few years. At the same time, the company has done a detailed review of its existing or remaining businesses.

Mitsubishi Electric stressed at its late-May 2024 Investor Day that it will continue to "improve profitability and capital efficiency" of the company as a whole "by judging businesses with issues, reorganizing affiliate companies, and selling cross-shareholdings." Therefore, there are good reasons to be optimistic that MIELF's operating margin and ROE for the long run will get better, thanks to future portfolio restructuring activities.

Final Thoughts

My updated valuation analysis indicates that Mitsubishi Electric's shares are fairly valued.

The Gordon Growth Model formula determines that a stock's fair P/B metric is equal to [ROE - Perpetuity Growth Rate] divided by [Cost of Equity - Perpetuity Growth Rate]. I have previously used "assumptions of a 10% ROE, a Perpetuity Growth Rate of 3%, and a 7% Cost of Equity" in my January 25, 2024, article. Changing the ROE assumption to 9% (company's new FY 2026 goal) while leaving the other assumptions unchanged yields a target P/B ratio of 1.5 times, which is near to Mitsubishi Electric's current trailing P/B multiple of 1.4 times (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Also, the risk-reward for MIELF is balanced, considering both its mid-term prospects and long-term outlook. As such, the stock is deserving of a Hold rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.