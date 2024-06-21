Jetta Productions Inc

Investment Thesis

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is a company capitalizing on the booming artificial intelligence market. The company designs and manufactures high-performance, customizable server solutions with a new focus on efficient liquid cooling, ideal for the demanding workload of AI applications from hyperscalers.

As you will read later in this article, SMCI is not the largest player in this industry, but it's growing at a fast pace due to the corporate strategy highlighted later in this article. The company boasts impressive financial performance. In their last earnings report, revenue surged 200% YoY to $3.85B, although it missed expectations, and EPS tripled to $6.56. The company even raised its full-year revenue guidance to $14.7B - $15.1B, exceeding analysts' expectations. Analysts project strong future growth, with EPS expected to grow at a staggering 46.71% annually for the next 5 years.

Seeking Alpha

Super Micro close partnerships with AI chipmakers like NVDA, AMD (AMD), Intel (INTC) allow it to gain early access to their chips and modify their servers to work with them before competitors can. This has been an important advantage and has attracted hyperscalers like Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta Platforms (META) to drive demand for its AI infrastructure.

As you will read later, I also believe Super Micro is gaining market share in the AI GPU server market, with over 50% of its revenue coming from AI customers according to their last earnings call. This positions them at the forefront of the data center industry's AI conversion.

Q3 growth was again led by AI GPU platforms which represented more than 50% of revenues with AI GPU customers in both the enterprise and cloud service provider markets. We expect strong growth in Q4 as the supply chain continues to improve with new air-cooled and liquid-cooled customer design wins.

While SMCI stock has recently experienced a correction from its all-time high, the current price reflects a more reasonable valuation. The stock trades at 41x next year earnings estimates, with a forward PEG ratio of just 0.83x., versus DELL 1.62x and HPE 3.72x. This makes Super Micro an attractive option for my growth at a reasonable price portfolio.

To decide if it's a solid candidate, I will consider factors like management, corporate strategy, and valuation metrics. As you will read at the end, I find the company reasonably undervalued and considering all factors I am inclined to start coverage on the stock with a Buy rating as I can't give it a higher rating given short-term uncertainties surrounding a possible deceleration in demand due to the current economic cycle.

Management Evaluation

Charles Liang is the company cofounder and CEO since 1993. However, I believe he presents a mixed picture. On the positive side, he understands the industry having found this company over 30 years ago and his wealth is tied to SMCI having a significant stake of just over 11% suggesting to me a strong alignment ratio with the long-term company success transforming the company from a motherboard manufacturer into a multi-billion-dollar leader in data center solutions.

MarketScreener

However, a potential red flag emerges from employee reviews on Glassdoor. While some employee reviews suggests areas of improvement in company culture, it presents an area of opportunity for Super Micro to strengthen employee experience and engagement. I have done studies on other companies, including Eli Lilly (LLY) which you can read here, and there seems to be a correlation between a high employee morale and stock performance. By fostering a more positive work environment, Super Micro can attract top talent and unlock its full potential.

Glassdoor

David Wigand, Super Micro CFO since 2021, is making strategic financial moves to fuel growth. With a debt level to equity of 37%, which is low for a manufacturer, he's been funding projects through cash flow until recently. While the recent inventory buildup has hurt FCF, I find it understandable for their industry dynamic of high inventory is an anticipation of demand. Notably, Weigand recently issued debt to fund expansion of liquid cooling racks, which are needed for the newer Nvidia (NVDA) GPUs. All these are signs of a company in growth mode.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, I find that while Super Micro's leadership appears to be making sound financial decisions - capitalizing on strong demand with a low debt capital structure and funding growth initiatives - a key question remains. Employee reviews paint a concerning picture of company culture. In my opinion, for Super Micro to thrive in the long run, addressing these cultural issues and fostering a more positive work environment should be a top priority for Liang. Strong financial performance is important, but a happy and motivated workforce can fuel even more growth.

Corporate Strategy

Super Micro is carving out a distinct niche in the server market by prioritizing high performance, customizable solutions at competitive prices with hyperscalers like Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet in mind. I find that this strategic edge stems from two key differentiators:

Open Architecture: Unlike competitors with partially closed systems, they design their servers to be compatible with a wide range of components and software from various vendors. This flexibility empowers customers to choose components that best suit their needs and potentially achieve lower costs compared to Dell or HPE offerings.

New AI- Optimized servers with efficient liquid cooling: building high-performance servers with hyperscalers in mind. Scalable liquid cooling technology, which dissipates heat generated by demanding AI processes, resulting potentially in lower energy consumption for data centers. This technology is offered by Dell and HPE, but on a limited basis in more sophisticated models. Therefore, I believe if the strategy works out as expected, it could be a game changer for SMCI.

SMCI website

Here is a table I created with key differentiators between SMCI and its main competitors:

SMCI Dell Technologies (DELL) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) IBM (IBM) Market Share 5 -7% 19% 13% 5- 6% Corporate Strategy Focus on high performance, customizable AI servers with efficient liquid cooling for new GPUs, potentially resulting in lower energy consumption. Broader customer base, emphasizing economies of scale and reliability. Offering a broad portfolio of IT solutions including servers, storage, networking, and software. Brand recognition but leans toward a more specialized approach focusing on hybrid-cloud and AI solutions emphasizing innovation, security, and specific needs. Focus on becoming the hybrid cloud leader and the top provider of AI solutions for enterprise clients with offerings like IBM Watson and emphasizing security. Advantages Strong growth in AI server market, start to offer new technologies including liquid cooling technology and competitive pricing. Integration with the broader infrastructure tools. Brand recognition, large customer base and global presence due to economies of scale. Already offers liquid cooling technology. Strong focus on Enterprise clients with complex IT needs. Already offers liquid cooling technology Strong brand recognition in enterprise solutions, expertise in AI and cloud computing. Caters to the need of large organizations. Offers various cooling technologies. Disadvantages Lower overall market share compared to Dell and HPE, but gaining share from smaller players. May not offer a comprehensive suite of solutions like Dell or HPE. Reliant on overall IT spending, which can fluctuate, less focus on cutting-edge technologies. More expensive solutions than Dell or SMCI offerings due to their focus on high performance. Less suitable for small businesses. High-cost structure, some legacy technology. Not suitable for all organization sizes. Limited customization options. Use third-party motherboards. Technology Differentiator Because they manufacture their own motherboards, it allows them greater control for server customization like efficient cooling technology. Promotes an open architecture, resulting in lower costs. Apex series servers with next-gen processors and memory, but still offers software solutions like the Dell EMC series. GreenLake cloud services for flexible IT consumption, but still offers a range of hardware solutions. Power systems optimized for AI workloads, Red Hat OpenShift for containerization. Their servers are known for their security and reliability. Revenue Drivers Demand for AI servers from hyperscalers and data centers Sales of servers, storage, networking, and software to business of all sizes Intelligent Edge computing demand, traditional server hardware, and storage solutions. Sales of IT hardware and software, cloud services, consulting services. Click to enlarge

Source: From companies' website, presentations, Seeking Alpha, Statista

Valuation

SMCI currently trades at around $917.64, around 25% off its all-time high in mid-March. The stock dropped around 15% after its last earnings call in late April due to a revenue miss. The stock, however, is up around 220% YTD.

Now, to assess its value, I employed a 11% discount rate, this rate reflects the minimum return an investor expects to receive for their investments. Here, I am using a 5% risk-free rate, combined with the additional market risk premium for holding stocks versus risk-free investments, I'm using 6% for this risk premium. While this could be further refined, lower or higher, I'm using it as a starting point only to get a gauge using unbiased market expectations.

Then, using a simple 10-year two staged DCF model, I reversed the formula to solve for the high-growth rate, that is the growth in the first stage.

To achieve this, I assumed a terminal growth rate of 4% in the second stage. Predicting growth beyond a 10-year horizon is challenging, but in my experience, a 4% rate reflects a more sustainable long-term trajectory for mature companies that should be close to historical GDP growth. Again, these assumptions can be higher or lower, but from my experience I will use a 4% rate as a base case scenario due to the nature of their business. The formula used is:

$917.64 = (sum^10 EPS (1 + "X") / 1+r)) + TV (sum^10 EPS (1+g) / (1+r))

Solving for x = 25%

This suggests that the market currently prices SMCI EPS to grow at 25%. According to Seeking Alpha, analyst consensus EPS over the next 3-5 years at 46.71%. Therefore, it seems that SMCI is still undervalued on a fundamental basis. Further, as I mentioned at the beginning of this article, its price earnings to growth (PEG) ratio it's just at 0.83x, implying the stock price is low relative to its earnings growth potential. This is only true if one believes earnings will continue to grow in the future, which I believe to be the case due to the increase in demand for data centers, making SMCI a very attractive opportunity.

Seeking Alpha

McKinsey

Technical Analysis

SMCI has been on a positive momentum recently, which coincides with the strong momentum from NVDA after it reported earnings and the recent AI rally. However, its 1-year average RSI it's in neutral territory at 60 and above its 14-day moving average of 47, indicating the stock will continue to build momentum in the near term.

TradingView

At this level, the stock has created a strong support level at around $762 and a resistance level at just under $1,000. Seeking Alpha has the stock rated with positive momentum, positive earnings revisions, and a neutral valuation. I believe the stock price will continue to fluctuate around these levels until more news comes out. Since I would consider adding to my position during a price weakness, I am starting my coverage of SMCI with a buy. Next earnings report is estimated to be on August 8th.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

While SMCI presents a compelling opportunity in the booming AI server market, some potential risks warrant consideration. Firstly, the market is fiercely competitive, with established players like Dell and HPE constantly innovating and offering a broader suite of solutions. Secondly, dependence on a limited number of large hyperscalers for a significant portion of revenue exposes SMCI to fluctuations in their spending priorities. Additionally, the rapid pace of technological advancements could render their current server solutions obsolete if they fail to keep up with the evolving needs of AI workloads. Finally, a potential economic downturn could lead to decrease IT spending and dampen demand for high performance servers.

Takeaway

SMCI is capitalizing on the booming AI market with high-performance, customizable AI servers and innovating with new technologies with hyperscalers in mind. Their revenue surged 200% YoY, and demand for its servers is expected to continue. Despite not being the largest player, SMCI stands out with an open architecture allowing for lower costs and customization compared to larger competitors and a leading edge in liquid cooling technology at a large scale that could potentially lower energy consumption for data centers. Financially, I find SMCI reasonably strong with low debt levels; although build up in inventory could be a concern that has to be monitored. Therefore, I am inclined to start coverage with a Buy,