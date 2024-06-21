Undercovered Dozen June 14-20: Bank of America Preferreds, Cisco, Matterport, And More

Plateresca/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The 'Undercovered' Dozen series aims to highlight undercovered stocks on our platform for you to have another source for idea generation.

This edition includes 8 Buy recommendations, half of which are rated as Strong Buys. We feature a preferred swap, a covered call ETF, a QQQ alternative, a BDC, a Canadian REIT strong buy, and an M&A idea.

Ticker Rating Analyst BAC.PR.L Buy The Investment Doctor Click to enlarge

"Bank of America's loan portfolio shows low exposure to commercial real estate, with only a (relatively) small portion past due. Bank of America's preferred shares offer a 5.65% yield, but swapping to Series L (BAC.PR.L) could provide a higher yield with similar risk. "I have been keeping an eye on the preferred shares issued by Bank of America Corporation (BAC) which generally offer a yield of around 6%. As I wanted to add duration to my portfolio, I will be focusing on a preferred share issue with a low preferred dividend coupon as that reduces the call risk. In this article, I will zoom in on the bank's loan portfolio where the total amount of loans past due remains pretty low, and where the exposure to commercial real estate represents just a single digit percentage of the loan portfolio."

Ticker Rating Analyst QQQM Buy Geneva Investor Click to enlarge

"The Nasdaq 100 is the single largest position in my main investment portfolio, weighing roughly 31%. I started investing in the Nasdaq 100 a few years ago with the popular Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ). Recently, I decided to switch my entire position to the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM). "QQQM is the superior choice for long-term holders. QQQ is still the preferable choice for short-term traders. The QQQ and QQQM ETFs are very similar funds issued by Invesco, both aiming to replicate the NASDAQ 100 Index. The significant differences between them are in size, expense ratios, and bid/ask spreads. Because of the lower expense ratio, I recommend the QQQM ETF for investors looking to gain exposure to the Nasdaq 100 in the mid and long term."

Ticker Rating Analyst OWL Strong Buy Adam Lyons Click to enlarge

"While the investing community has justifiably been focused on semiconductors and AI stocks, private credit has been seeing a similarly massive boom. It remains under the radar of many retail investors, but is stepping more and more into the limelight, as evidenced by Seeking Alpha's recent news report titled: "Everyone on Wall Street is talking about the boom in private credit." "These are some staggering structural changes occurring in markets today. It can be hard to invest after such a precipitous runup, and the stocks are closer to fair value now, even if they have strong expected growth rates into the future. The one exception is Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), which I believe is still significantly undervalued for several very understandable reasons that come together into a strong thesis."

Ticker Rating Analyst CSCO, CSCO:CA Strong Buy Stephen Fiorillo Click to enlarge

"Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) (CSCO:CA) helped build the internet, was one of the largest companies in the world, and at one point, analysts were speculating that it could become the first $1 trillion company. CSCO's fall from grace hasn't been easy to watch, and it's difficult to be a shareholder. "CSCO has increased profitability, implemented a strong dividend growth program, and is buying back billions in stock, but it has never returned to its dot-com highs. Some would say CSCO is a classic case of what can happen when bubbles burst, while I look at the numbers and am perplexed as to why more investors aren't excited about CSCO at their 52-week lows. CSCO should be a direct and indirect winner from a product standpoint in the wave of AI spending, while also having an attractive valuation."

Ticker Rating Analyst SPYI Hold High Yield Investor Click to enlarge

"The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is popular with income investors due to its high monthly distribution. It also enjoys several structural advantages and a portfolio allocation that make it an attractive income fund in many ways. That being said, there are also some cons to the fund... "We believe SPYI could potentially be part of a well-diversified income portfolio by providing income investors significant exposure to leading technology and AI stocks, while also providing a substantial monthly yield boost. However, its high expense ratio, material underperformance relative to the S&P 500, and lack of exposure to several leading income sectors prevent it from being a worthwhile choice for a large core holding in a long-term oriented income portfolio. "

Ticker Rating Analyst MTTR Hold Stone Fox Capital Click to enlarge

"Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) fell off investors' radars after the buyout agreement with CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), but the recent stock slump offers a large deal premium. The CoStar deal values Matterport at $2.1 billion, with $2.75 cash and $2.63 shares, providing a current 35% premium to shareholders. "Oddly, though, the stock has slumped to where the deal now offers a large premium and appears to signal the risks of the deal closing is somehow rising. My investment thesis is still Neutral on the stock, but the recent dip highlights the importance of dumping stocks before losing deal premium during the closing process."

Ticker Rating Analyst NET.UN:CA, OTC:CNNRF Strong Buy Nelson Smith Click to enlarge

"Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (NET.UN:CA)(OTC:CNNRF) is a little-followed REIT trading on the TSX Venture Exchange which offers a compelling growth path, highly successful business model, attractive valuation, and a generous dividend while you wait. "Canadian Net REIT debuted on the TSX Venture Exchange back in 2011, when it raised $15M to help it fund the acquisition of five grocery store properties in Eastern Canada. It was originally called Fronsac REIT but changed to its current name in 2021. "The company has grown significantly since its IPO and now owns 98 different properties. It operates in Eastern Canada exclusively, with approximately 60% of its gross leasable area coming from assets in its home province of Quebec."

The Other Five Fit For Mention

"SandRidge Energy, Inc.'s (SD) oil production may be declining a bit faster than my previous projections. This is something to monitor, although it is still quite likely that production will fall within its wide guidance range."

Ticker Rating Analyst SD Hold Elephant Analytics Click to enlarge

"I'll explain why I see an opportunity here for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH), given low investor sentiment and a potential trough in consumer demand for RVs."

Ticker Rating Analyst CWH Buy Sandpiper Investment Research Click to enlarge

"Unlike several peers in the Chinese tech space, shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) have continued to show strong momentum on the back of fast-growing operations, while maintaining a relatively low multiple due to geopolitical risks."

Ticker Rating Analyst PDD Buy Kenra Investors Click to enlarge

"LendingClub Corporation (LC) is trading at ~0.8x TBV, likely to melt up in a soft landing scenario, and is set to outperform SOFI in a hard landing due to a lower risk balance sheet and much higher capital buffers."

Ticker Rating Analyst LC Strong Buy IP Banking Research Click to enlarge

"I could have said that QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is an interesting investing opportunity in case its valuation was at least comparable with its book value, but the current market cap is two times higher than the company's net assets."

Ticker Rating Analyst QS Strong Sell Dair Sansyzbayev Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.