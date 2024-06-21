Airbus Is A Winner But Airplane Orders And Deliveries Point Toward Challenges

Jun. 21, 2024 1:34 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSF) Stock, EADSY Stock
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Airbus booked 27 orders in May 2024, including A330neo and A321neo aircraft, with a net value of $2.7 billion.
  • Airbus delivered 53 airplanes in May, totaling $3.4 billion, with a year-over-year decrease of 10 units or 16%.
  • Despite high demand for commercial airplanes, Airbus is facing challenges in the aerospace supply chain, with a book-to-bill ratio below one.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

New Airbus A330neo passenger plane

VanderWolf-Images

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing (BA) are currently enjoying high demand in their end markets for commercial airplanes. However, issues remain at Boeing - the US jet maker is struggling to finalize orders. In this report, I

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
16.61K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EADSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EADSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EADSY
--
EADSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News