Esquire Financial: Wider Sentiment Is Hurting Its Stock Performance

Siva Kumar Raju Kolaru profile picture
Siva Kumar Raju Kolaru
247 Followers

Summary

  • Esquire Financial Holdings serves the $443 billion U.S. tort industry, generating over 50% of loans and 76% of deposits from this market.
  • The bank has a desirable Loan to Deposit ratio of 85.6% and $823 million liquidity capacity, positioning it well in the current high interest rate environment.
  • Despite challenges from high interest rates, ESQ has shown strong financial performance with double-digit growth in loans, deposits, and earnings.

Savings from broken piggy bank.

Guido Mieth

Whenever you look at a banking stock’s financial reports, you either find them ill prepared for changes in interest rates and economic conditions or operational ineffectiveness making them inefficient at generating above average returns. It is very rare to

This article was written by

Siva Kumar Raju Kolaru profile picture
Siva Kumar Raju Kolaru
247 Followers
Long-term investor trying to improve investment analysis skills. I did my MBA in finance and graduated in Bachelor of Commerce. Investor from the past five years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ESQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ESQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ESQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News