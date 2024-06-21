DakotaSmith

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) is a closed end fund, or CEF, that aims to earn a high total return. The total return metric comprises income and capital appreciation. RA primarily targets current income, with capital gains being secondary. As its name suggests, this fund invests in real assets and that includes securities of infrastructure, real estate and natural resources companies. The globe is its oyster, and it scouts both the equity and fixed income pools for its portfolio incumbents. The data as at April 30 shows that the portfolio heavily favors fixed income investments.

Fact Sheet - April 30

RA distributes 11.80 cents monthly. This works out to an 11.2% yield, and this what the draws the crowd in. This number used to be close to 20 cents until September of last year. When we covered this fund a couple of months ago, we explored why the heavy discount to NAV and a double-digit yield were not enough to entice the income crowd. The odds were not in this fund's favor, despite the Brookfield name headlining it.

The total returns have been flat over the last two months, with the distributions plugging the hole that would be due to the price decline.

Data by YCharts

We take another look at this fund today and provide an update to our thesis.

The Fund

The fund still holds close to $1.0 billion in total investment exposure, and that is (as we shall see) after a rather poor performance record.

CEFConnect

Of course, that is the beauty of the CEF method of raising capital, where they are "one and done" most of the time. Unlike ETFs, capital cannot really flee and all you can do is drop the hot potato in someone else's hand. RA's 17% is fairly modest compared to the leverage some CEFs run. It is not at all uncommon to find a 40% plus number where you see RA's 17%. While RA has managed to run the portfolio using less leverage, its expense ratios are fairly bodacious.

CEFConnect

The 3.23% total expense ratio is not doing the fund any favors. It is fairly difficult to make money on the long side (at least enough to beat the indices) when you are bleeding a total of 3.23% a year. RA holds primarily junk bonds, but even those are more in the upper tiers of the credit structure.

RA

We are not criticizing that choice, but those bonds tend not to yield enough to give you a bang for your buck. If you add the investment grade bonds into the mix (18.6% of total), you are really going to have a hard time justifying the run-rate. You can see the IG rated bonds in the mix with familiar names like Enbridge Inc. (ENB) and Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD).

RA

The net result of this combination is what basically happened in the last few months. The fund cannot earn its massive distribution and the NAV falls.

Data by YCharts

The Argument For Why The Fund Is A Sell

Of course, the common investor tends to argue that they did not buy it at inception, so they can put on blinders for past performance. Well, those are tough numbers to look past, but if you want to do so, you have to at least get one fact out of them.

RA

Over no timeframe has the fund earned the distribution. Sure, you could have had a profitable trade buying at the depths of the COVID-19 crisis and selling in December 2021. If you did that, well, great. But it is difficult to find CEFs in the fixed income category that did not do well if you picked those exact dates. We show Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) and Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD). You can see that the rising liquidity tide allowed all 3 to deliver spectacular returns from the March 2020 bottom to the end of 2021. But after that is where you saw the wheat get separated from the chaff.

Data by YCharts

At present, there are some additional headwinds facing this fund. The first being that the US high-yield spreads will likely rise from exceptionally low levels. That is, of course, an opinion based on what we view as the current backdrop, and readers can make up their own mind.

Data by YCharts

But these spikes tend to produce negative overall returns for even good funds. At present, these spreads are suggesting the US economy will land on a fluffy pillow lined with silk. The fund's pricing and discount to NAV is arguably a tad better today than at some other times. You can see that in the Z-score, which is negative across all timeframes. But that 1 year score is fairly middling (though negative), and won't protect the fund from a general credit market malaise.

CEFConnect

The only reason you would be hooked in here is the significant changes in the fund pricing relative to its past. The fund was the beneficiary of the generalized lunacy that hit all fixed income investors during 2021. The mantra back then was "lock-in high yields as ZIRP becomes a generational theme." So investors said, "why not pay a 15% premium for a fund generating 4% annual returns?" Good times. That, of course, ended predictably, and we did a 30% discount/ premium switch overnight.

CEFConnect, With Author's Edits

So the fund "appears" cheap only to people benchmarking against the ghost of manias past. It is not really cheap when you factor in the economic headwinds, the high expense ratio and the poor long-term performance. At this point, we think the fund is a "Sell." Some may hang on with the "distribution is still maintained" theory. We only focus on total returns, as that is the only real way to build wealth and provide sustainable income. It is just simple math that you would want a fund that can increase NAV and maintain a high distribution versus one that shows a declining NAV year after year.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.