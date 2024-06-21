Athabasca Oil: The Light Oil Emphasis Increases

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Athabasca Oil benefits from Mountain Valley Pipeline because the pipeline operation is likely to reduce the discount from light oil temporarily.
  • The joint venture with Cenovus Energy provides potential light oil production.
  • Expansion of thermal oil production poses risk because cash flow from production often vanishes in cyclical downturns from the discount expansion.
  • Management maintains a net cash position.  But the company also has a lot of debt that would need to be serviced in a cyclical downturn.
  • The purchase of shares is an aggressive financial strategy as long as there is significant long-term debt.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

oil rig on white

mailfor

Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) has long had a presence in thermal oil production. That production may well benefit from the operations of the Mountain Valley Pipeline because the pipeline could decrease the discount from light oil, at least temporarily and hopefully

I analyze oil and gas companies like Athabasca Oil and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
21.79K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVE MUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ATHOF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATHOF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATHOF
--
ATH:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News