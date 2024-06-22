Two High Conviction Dividend Buys For This Upside-Down Market

blackred

FOMO (fear of missing out) is hard to ignore when it comes to buying stocks in today's market, especially when influencers post headline-making comments about meme stocks like GameStop (GME) or when expensive stocks just keep going up, as in the case of Nvidia (NVDA), whose market cap just surpassed that of Microsoft (MSFT) to become the world's most valuable company.

I'm not bothered, however, by not participating in the aforementioned stock rallies as I'm happy to layer into discounted dividend stocks on the cheap while the majority of the market is chasing growth stocks that give low to no yields at their high prices.

This brings me to the following 2 picks, both of which remain well below their historical valuations while providing durable capital returns to shareholders at the same time. Let's explore why both are great 'buys' at present before the party around growth stocks stalls, and the market wakes up to quality dividends!

#1: Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is truly a global healthcare juggernaut in every sense of the word. Since spinning off its consumer health unit in to Kenvue (KVUE) last year, it's been able to focus more attention on its higher margin pharmaceutical and medical devices segments.

JNJ stock hasn't been the best performer over the past 12 months, with it declining by 11% over this time frame. As shown below, this compares unfavorably to the massive 25% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) and the 11% increase of the SPDR Health Care Select ETF (XLV).

JNJ 1-Yr Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

Despite what JNJ's lackluster share price performance might suggest, it's actually growing its top and bottom lines. This is reflected by global operational sales rising by 3.9% YoY to $21.4 billion, and adjusted EPS growing by 12.4% YoY to $2.71 during Q1 2024. This was driven by robust U.S. sales growth of 7.8% YoY partially offset by a 0.3% decline internationally, due in part to lower COVID-related sales.

Impressively, JNJ's MedTech division grew sales by 6.3% YoY, driven by the Orthopedics (5% growth) and Cardiovascular business (23% growth) including Abiomed. Moreover, Innovative Medicine saw a robust 8.3% YoY sales growth excluding the Covid vaccine. As shown below, this was led by strong showings in Oncology (19% growth) and Pulmonary Hypertension (22% growth)

Investor Presentation

Management is guiding for 5.75% sales growth and 7.7% adjusted EPS growth (at the midpoint of the range) for the full year. I believe these are reasonable expectations considering the strong growth both for existing and recently launched 9 products in innovative medicines, like DARZALEX for the treatment of multiple myeloma, which are seeing double-digit growth. Potential for JNJ to exceed these expectations include higher than expected results for Pulmonary Hypertension, which is seeing solid traction for its UPTRAVI and OPSUMIT medicines, driving market share gains in this category.

Other catalysts include the recently completed acquisition of Ambryx, strengthening the oncology portfolio, and the planned acquisition of Shockwave Medical to enhance JNJ's cardiovascular capabilities. JNJ is also investing in its own R&D pipeline to the tune of $3.5 billion, equivalent to 16.6% of sales.

These investments are supported by one of the best balance sheets among public traded companies, with an AAA credit rating from S&P, $26.2 billion in cash and equivalents, and a net debt to TTM EBITDA of just 0.24x.

I also find JNJ's 3.4% dividend yield to be appealing along with its 61-year track record of raising its payout, making it a Dividend King. I would expect for the dividend growth track record to continue despite the dilutive effects of the Kenvue spinoff, since the dividend is well-covered by a 46% payout ratio.

At the current price of $145.65 as of writing, JNJ trades at an attractive PE of just 13.8, sitting well below its historical PE of 16.5, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

At the current valuation, the market does not appear to fully appreciate the quality of JNJ's balance sheet, the strength of its business, and the aforementioned forward earnings guidance. Perhaps the market is too busy chasing AI-related names, and that's a great thing for value and dividend investors looking to pick up this high-quality name at a bargain price.

#2: Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial (REXR) is a high-quality industrial REIT that invests in logistics assets in the supply-constrained Southern California. This makes REXR a regional REIT compared to peers like Prologis (PLD) and Terreno Realty (TRNO), which invests in Tier 1 markets all across the U.S.

I last covered REXR back in February, highlighting its strong track record of value creation and attractive pricing. The stock has since fallen by 16% due in part to the market's expectations for slower expected growth for the industrial market. Despite these concerns, REXR continues to produce double-digit NOI growth, as I'll show below.

Southern California is an attractive region to be in, considering that it processes 30% of total U.S. port volume, and has a very low vacancy rate of just 3.2%. This strength has only grown over the past year, as port volume grew by 32% for SoCal, comparing favorably to 9% growth on the East Coast.

Over the past 12 months, REXR's stock price has taken a beating, falling by 17% over this time frame, compared to the 25% rise in the S&P 500 and 1.3% rise in the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), as shown below.

REXR 1-Yr Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

Despite poor share price performance, REXR continued to post double-digit growth, with Core FFO per share rising by 11.5% and Portfolio NOI rising by an impressive 14.9% YoY during Q1 2024. This was driven by another strong quarter of leasing spreads in supply-constrained Southern California. As shown below, a total of 114 leases (new and renewal) were executed during the first quarter for a blended rent spread of 33.6%

REXR Earnings Release

Management is guiding for Same Portfolio NOI growth of 7.5% for the full-year, which is in-line with the previous 2024 guidance at the end of Q4'23. Encouragingly, full-year Core FFO per share guidance was raised to $2.33 at the midpoint of range (from $2.29 previously), representing 6.4% growth from $2.19 FFO/share achieved last year. I believe this represents a reasonable growth target regarding the current higher interest rate environment and lower share price, thereby making equity issuances less accretive from a cost of capital perspective.

This could be driven from continued strong lease spreads as well as a robust development pipeline that includes $1.4 billion in offers accepted or under contract, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Importantly, REXR carries a strong balance sheet BBB+ credit rating from S&P, and low net debt to total enterprise value of 21%, low net debt to EBITD ratio of just 4.6x, sitting well below the 6.0x mark generally considered safe for REITs.

This lends support to REXR's respectable 3.5% dividend yield, and the dividend is well-covered by a 70% payout ratio, leaving REXR with plenty of retained capital with which it can fund its investment pipeline.

REXR is also attractive at the current price of $44.02 as of writing, with a forward P/FFO of 18.7. While this doesn't necessarily scream cheap, it's worth considering that REXR is a premier REIT due to its double-digit FFO per share growth in recent years and that it has a historical P/FFO of 28.3, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

With analysts expecting 11-16% annual FFO per share growth in the 2025-2027 timeframe, and REXR's recent FFO/share growth ranging from 7-24% since 2021, I believe the market is overlooking the undervalued potential in REXR at the moment. At a starting yield of 3.5% and my long-term conservative expectations for 7 to 10% FFO/share growth, REXR could produce market-beating returns from here.

Investor Takeaway

Johnson & Johnson and Rexford Industrial present strong conviction opportunities for value and dividend investors in the current market, where the focus has largely been on growth and high-momentum stocks. Despite their underperformance over the past year, both JNJ and REXR offer strong fundamentals and attractive valuations.

Johnson & Johnson is capitalizing on its recent refocus on higher-margin pharmaceutical and medical device segments, bolstered by robust sales growth, strategic acquisitions, and a solid balance sheet and dividend history.

Meanwhile, Rexford Industrial, a premier REIT specializing in logistics assets in the supply-constrained Southern California market, continues to deliver strong financial metrics and lease spreads, supported by a healthy balance sheet and a promising development pipeline.

Both companies are well-positioned to provide durable capital returns through dividends and potential appreciation, making them attractive buys for investors seeking quality amidst a market focused on chasing AI-related growth stocks.