Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) had recently reported positive results from its phase 2 ALPACAR-360 study using its drug zerlasiran [SLN360] for the treatment of patients who are at risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease [ASCVD]. This was positive 48-week data, and the company had previously reported that patients who took this drug achieved a significant and sustained reductions of Lp[a] at week 36. As far as a catalyst opportunity goes for this program, additional completed results from this phase 2 ALPACAR-360 study will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting in 2024.

However, this company is much more than just now being able to move zerlasiran forward into phase 3 clinical testing. It is also developing another drug in its pipeline known as divesiran [SLN124] for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera [PV]. This will be a far more crucial program to look into for this biotech and that is because it is on track to report phase 1 data from the SANRECO study, using divesiran for the treatment of patients with PV, by the end of June 2024.

This will be a near-term catalyst that could also unlock further value for shareholders. Lastly, this biotech had established a partnership with AstraZeneca (AZN), where they both could develop small interfering RNA [siRNA] under this agreement to go after 10 target indications. Each target candidate nomination, under this partnership, allows for $10 million in payment. Silence Therapeutics had recently received $10 million for the first target thus far. With positive zerlasiran data targeting ASCVD in phase 2 testing, plus data from the phase 1 study using divesiran for PV in the coming days/weeks, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

Divesiran Is Another Small Interfering RNA Drug Candidate That Could Unlock Value

While zerlasiran for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease [ASCVD] is ideal, it has another candidate in its pipeline that could potentially unlock shareholder value. This other clinical product is known as divesiran, and it is being developed for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera [PV]. The use of this drug for the treatment of this patient population is being explored in the ongoing phase 1 SANRECO study.

Before going over this early-stage study, plus any catalysts to come out of this program, it is first important to understand what polycythemia vera is and what the possible market opportunity for it could be.

Polycythemia vera [PV] is a rare blood disorder where there is an increase in all blood cells in the patient's body. Why is this bad? That's because it leads to this huge number of blood cells to make the blood thicker. In turn, this causes the blood flow to stop and lead to stroke or organ damage. How does the company intend to use divesiran to help these patients with PV? Well, the goal will be to inhibit the expression of TMPRSS6 and in doing so, this will raise hepcidin. By raising hepcidin in the body, it will reduce iron in the bone marrow and then lead to lower red blood cell [RBC] production.

As you can see, the problem that PV patients have is excessive amounts of blood cells. Thus, the end game goal is to lower the excessive RBCs from being produced. In turn, this should allow the blood to be thinner and reduce the risks associated with this disease. It is a rare blood disorder, but there are 350,000 patients in the United States and then approximately 3.5 million globally who have it. From what I could find, the 7 major polycythemia vera markets are expected to reach $68.5 billion by 2034. This is a large market opportunity for sure, but it remains to be seen if this early-stage program ends up being successful.

To see if divesiran is an adequate small interfering RNA [siRNA], it is exploring the use of it in the ongoing phase 1 open-label dose-finding study. This trial is expected to recruit up to a total of 24 patients. That is, 8 patients are expected to be placed into 3 different cohorts. Such patients will be treated for a 34-week period and evaluated for safety/efficacy. In terms of safety, the goal is to see that this drug doesn't cause any unwanted side effects.

In terms of efficacy, there will be two measures, which are the number of phlebotomies and hematocrit levels [proportion of red blood cells measured in the patient]. A phlebotomy is the therapy for PV, where excess red blood cells are removed from the body to increase blood circulation. Thus, the fewer of phlebotomy procedures done, the better divesiran may have done. In terms of hematocrit, this is the proportion of red blood cells in the body. If divesiran can get hematocrit levels <45%, this will reduce the number of deaths from cardiovascular disease [CVD] cause and thrombotic events. Why is that? That's because those who have hematocrit [HcT] levels 45-50% are 4X likely to die due to CVD and thrombotic events.

It is expected that Silence Therapeutics will release data from the phase 1 SANRECO study by the end of June 2024. This means that these results could be released any day now. It remains to be seen if the data from this early-stage study ends up being positive, but there are some open-label results to take a look at. This trial had recruited a total of 24 healthy volunteers that were given divesiran. It was noted that this siRNA drug increased average hepcidin levels by 4X in the 2-month evaluation period. Remember, increasing hepcidin levels reduces iron levels uptake to the bone marrow and then results in lower RBC production. This chain cycle is one item that needs to be shown in the phase 1 study. Serum iron during the study was reduced by as much as 50% after only a single dose of divesiran.

Financials

According to the 6-K SEC Filing, Silence Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and U.S. Treasury Bills of $192.8 million as of March 31, 2024. The reason for the cash on hand is because of a private placement agreement that it had made with several institutional investors back in February 2024. This was an oversubscribed private placement where a total of 5,714,286 shares of the company's American Depositary Shares [ADSs] were sold at a purchase price of $21 per ADS.

The truth is that this biotech is going to have to raise additional cash in the coming months. Besides the private placement agreement, it enacted an Open Market Sale Agreement [Sales Agreement] with Jefferies LLC [Jeffries] back on October 15th of 2021.

This was an agreement where Silence could occasionally offer and sell shares of its stock over a 3-year period for a maximum aggregate price of $300 million. During the 3 months ending March 31st of 2024, it sold 1.1 million ADSs for net proceeds of approximately $20 million, before deducting expenses. As of the March 31, 2024, it still has approximately $47 million of ADSs remaining to be sold under this Sales Agreement. It is not guaranteed, but possible, that more shares could be sold if the results from the phase 1 SANRECO study are positive. Silence didn't mention a cash runway guidance, but stated in the 6-K SEC Filing that it will have a continued need to raise funding to keep itself funded.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Silence Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be with the release of the phase 1 SANRECO results, which is using divesiran for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera [PV]. The goal is to see what was observed in the open-label trial in healthy volunteers, where average hepcidin levels were increased by 4X. Along with the ability to see fewer phlebotomy procedures and reduced hematocrit levels. Even though several of these effects were observed in the open-label study, there is no assurance that the same or better will be achieved in the ongoing phase 1 SANRECO study.

The second risk to consider would be regarding the most recent positive results from the phase 2 ALPACAR-360 study, where zerlasiran was able to have a significant and sustained reductions of Lp[a] to week 48. First, the trial is still going to evaluate patients up to week 60. It is expected that full results from this mid-stage study will be presented at an upcoming medical conference. There is no guarantee that additional treatment time will result in further reduction of Lp[a]. Secondly, there is still phase 3 testing to be done to confirm the efficacy observed in this phase 2 ALPACAR-360 study. Upon completion of a phase 3 trial, it is not clear on whether the primary endpoint will be ultimately met with statistical significance.

A third risk to consider would be regarding the partnership with AstraZeneca that had been done to advance siRNA drug candidate for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular, renal, metabolic and respiratory diseases. Thus far, Silence Therapeutics was able to receive $10 million from the collaboration agreement because of the nomination of one candidate. The ability to obtain additional milestone payments is going to depend upon whether other candidates are ultimately nominated. There is no guarantee that other candidates will be moved forward into the clinic. Lastly, it is quite possible that AstraZeneca could terminate this siRNA development collaboration at any point.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be in terms of the financial position. It noted that cash will be an ongoing concern and that it will continue to need to tap into several different financial instruments to keep itself funded. However, as I alluded to above, it could still use the Open Market Sale Agreement it made with Jefferies. It still has approximately $47 million of ADSs to be sold under this agreement. It is highly likely that it will continue to use this or enact another private placement agreement in the coming months.

Conclusion

Silence Therapeutics has been able to do well in advancing two candidates in its pipeline thus far. The first of which involves the use of zerlasiran, which has shown remarkable progress in being able to treat patients with elevated levels of Lp[a] and who are at high risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease [ASCVD]. Positive 48-week data was just released from the phase 2 ALPACAR-360 study, and it is highly likely that this program is ready to move on towards phase 3 testing. However, before then, there is a catalyst opportunity for investors to keep an eye on. This would be the release of full data, from this mid-stage study using zerlasiran for these patients, at an upcoming medical conference in 2024.

In terms of the other program, I displayed above the positive outcomes that were achieved in the healthy volunteer study using divesiran for the treatment of patients with PV. All that remains now is to see if in the coming days that this other siRNA is capable of treating this specific patient population. There is even some preclinical work ongoing by Silence, such as the development of SLN-COMP-1 and/or SLN-COMP-2 against complement-mediated diseases. This opens up the door towards another large market segments for its GalNAc delivered siRNA molecules.

