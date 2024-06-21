Torsten Asmus

I have been bearish on Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) since December last year, when I issued my first article on this BDC, arguing that the above-average yield does not compensate the underlying risk exposures.

Since then, HRZN has underperformed the BDC market by circa 15% (on a total return basis).

YCharts

The moment when the most notable divergence in returns took place was when HRZN circulated its Q4, 2023 earnings deck, which revealed several unpleasant data points such as worsening portfolio quality, yield compression and increased cost base. After that, I issued a follow-up article - Horizon Technology Finance: Still Too Expensive After The Price Correction - whereas the title implies, the conclusion was that the fundamentals are still not there to assume a more bullish stance, even after the drop in the share price.

Now HRZN has delivered its Q1, 2024 earnings report, which as we can see from the total return performance chart above has not been strong enough to warrant a significant share price recovery process.

Let's now review the most recent earnings report and determine whether the return prospects for HRZN have improved now given these fresh data points and a still depressed share price.

Thesis review

The core performance for Q1, 2024 exhibited a continued momentum in a declining net investment income generation. This was driven by both shrinking top-line and increasing cost base on the interest expense front. Namely, in Q1 HRZN generated investment income of $26 million, compared to $28 million in the prior period with the spread compression being the main reason behind the continued decline in the top-line. Also, the interest expense component increased to $8.2 million from $7.1 million in the Q1, 2023 due to higher financing costs (i.e., not so much driven by the increased debt volumes).

As a result of this, the net investment income for Q1, 2024 landed at $0.38 per share, compared to $0.45 per share in the Q4, 2023 and $0.46 per share for Q1, 2023. Consequently, the NAV dropped accordingly by going down from $9.71 per share the prior quarter to $9.64 per share now.

To break this trend and revert back to a net investment growth trajectory for HRZN, it is critical to get fresh investment volumes in, which are large enough to offset the organic repayments of the existing investments.

Looking at the most recent quarter, we can see that HRZN has finally registered a slight increase in the portfolio. During the first quarter, HRZN closed $37 million in new loan commitments and approvals (and funded $32 million), which was sufficient to surpass the one loan prepayment, one refinance loan and one partial pay down that amounted to $20 million in total prepaid principal.

While this could be deemed a positive sign, HRZN has to source in higher volumes to really move the needle, especially against the backdrop of portfolio yield compression.

Here, during the recent earnings call Rob Pomeroy - Chairman and CEO - sent relatively mixed signals about the current VC transaction environment, which do not offer an overly optimistic view for the next quarters:

While we continue to see a steady stream of opportunities to provide financing to new borrowers, transactions that meet our underwriting standards are taking longer to develop in this challenging environment. We will remain disciplined in our approach to originating loans to new companies and expect slow and steady progress in new originations in the second quarter and the back half of the year as conditions improve.

Granted, the M&A and IPO markets are slowly gaining traction, but the issue is that in the VC space the deal volumes are still down and given that historically the VC volumes have lagged behind the M&A / IPO markets, I would not be surprised that in the couple of forthcoming quarters HRZN experiences negative net investment volumes again.

Now, the issue of HRZN portfolio stagnating in terms of its size is getting more painful, since even those volumes that HRZN managed to attract have come in at incrementally lower yield levels. For example, the onboarding yield for Q1 investments was 13.4%, which is meaningfully below the total portfolio debt yield of 15.6%. This means that even if HRZN succeeds in generating positive surplus in net investment volumes in the next quarters, it is very likely that we will not see a meaningful uptick in the net investment income as the yield compression element will offset some of this positive dynamic.

Finally, while HRZN has indeed strengthened during the Q1 period since they managed to successfully tap into equity markets by sourcing fresh equity of $12 million (which given P/NAV premium of ~ 1.2x is acceptable), the underlying portfolio profile has slightly deteriorated. The issue here is that the "category 1" investments (representing deteriorating credit quality and high degree of risk of loss of principal) have increased from 4.1% of total portfolio value in the prior quarter to 7.6% this quarter. Writing off these investments is a high probability scenario, which if it materializes will inevitably introduce an additional headwind for HRZN's net investment income generation.

The bottom line

In a nutshell, HRZN is still not a solid investment choice given the high uncertainty in the underlying fundamentals and inherent risk that is associated with its business model - i.e., investing and lending to VC-type businesses, which have not yet reached stable cash generation profile. The current yield of 11.7% is just too low in the context of the risk profile here and considering that the sector average BDC yield stands at 11.6%.

In my opinion, there are better risk and reward BDC plays out there than investing in Horizon Technology Finance.